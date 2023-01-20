 Skip to content
(ABC20)   Illinois prison guards want some time off work, use that foolproof "in contact with mystery substance" technique   (newschannel20.com) divider line
18
    More: Obvious, ISP test, Prison, unknown substance  
•       •       •

417 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2023 at 12:50 PM (49 minutes ago)



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
every criminal knows the easiest way to incapacitate law enforcement is to wipe a booger on them and say it's fentanyl
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twenty staff members were transported to three area hospitals on Wednesday.

How stupid are these people?
 
kayariy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Benzene in baby powder?!?!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Further investigation is needed to explain the very real symptoms that employees experienced.


Faking it + psychosomatic symptoms + panic attack (not sure if that's medically distinct from the other one)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: How stupid are these people?


I don't know. How stupid?

For one thing, they work in a jail/prison, the second thing is they work in a jail/prison.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"How stupid are these people?"

A: pretty stupid. The educational requirements for cops and prison guards actually favor less-well-educated applicants. Indeed, you can skip all the diploma requirements for a Chicago cop if you served in the army. Which is really dumb unless you were military police, because the ROI for soldier and cop are very different. The entire mindset and philosophy are different.

Now, correctional officer education requirements are even easier.  Which is why they can be talked into crazy thinking about covid and fentanyl and political views.
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Someone going to be so pissed to find out their drugs were junk.
 
timnlay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
20 people to hospital for nothing.  20 people well armed and paid to 'serve and protect'.  20 people with some pretty severe mental issues.

Starting to remind me of Pavlov's dogs.  See a powder, become hysterical and stop breathing.  See something in someones hand, must be a gun so shoot em.  See a colored person driving a car, must be enroute to or from a crime, pull them over and interrogate.  They all operate under these same action / reactions & its just shows that its the cowards with the badges.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_mass_hysteria_cases
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

And the awards for best acting in a Law Enforcement role is.....
 
Chompachangas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Buncha jaggovs.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds like K2, though suboxone is also a possibility.

I worked 7 years in corrections, those are way more common than fentanyl.  Serious problem too, they're super hard to detect and can fark you up really easily.

I'd say the odds are high that nobody is faking, it's just not the first drug they thought it might be.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: Sounds like K2, though suboxone is also a possibility.

I worked 7 years in corrections, those are way more common than fentanyl.  Serious problem too, they're super hard to detect and can fark you up really easily.

I'd say the odds are high that nobody is faking, it's just not the first drug they thought it might be.


Protip:

It was baby powder and nasal spray.....It was hysteria / grift
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Twenty staff members were transported to three area hospitals on Wednesday.

How stupid are these people?


You know cops? Prison guards are even dumber.
 
patrick767
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
According to ISP, the substances returned the following results:
Nasal Spray was Acetaminophen/Paracetamol
Powder was baby powder - Aluminum Phosphate, Ethylpyrrole, and Benzene

Twenty staff members were transported to three area hospitals on Wednesday.

Obviously no one should have needed to go to the hospital, but what if this happened instead?

According to ISP, the substances returned the following results:
Nasal Spray was Acetaminophen/Paracetamol
Powder was baby powder - Aluminum Phosphate, Ethylpyrrole, and Benzene
OMG! IT'S FENTYNAL! OMG OMG OMG OMG!!!

Twenty staff members were transported to three area hospitals on Wednesday.

No. Stop it. Fentynal does not work that way.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Powder was baby powder - Aluminum Phosphate, Ethylpyrrole, and Benzene

Three male guards claimed severe ovarian pain after this information was revealed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Prison guards are even dumber


Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh I don't know. This one seemed to have a good head on her shoulders.

she's probably retired now.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If it's baby powder it could have contained ASBESTOS which has killed thousands of people! And that's just the ones we know about. Baby powder kills, just one fake glance and you're hooked for life. Sure your skin may be soft and pliable, but you'll be rotten inside, just rotten.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
