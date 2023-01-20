 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Sharing a common culture and religion, Serbia as a country is usually pretty reliably pro-Russian. However, they seem to draw the line of being asked to serve as cannon fodder in their pointless wars   (bbc.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
More like the Serbs remembering those Russian peacekeepers from the early 90s, post Kosovo...
 
Epicedion
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Wagner Group as Russian plausible deniability is the most transparent bullshiat.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

They learned it from America, remember Blackwater
 
ongbok
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, nobody wants to die. And if you are fighting on the side of the Russians in Ukraine, there is a whole lot of dying going on.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

A lot of people do, it's called suicide.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Yes, America invented mercenaries.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just make sure that the Belorussian Army stays on their side of the border too!

When you help a belligerent nation wage war, you are both no longer Neutral, and invite your self to be attacked/ bombed!

Insert: "B-52's, Minsk has won the Toss and elected to receive.jpeg"!
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mercs should have been banned in the Geneva conventions, at least for offensive use
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

what blackwater mercenaries looked like in the 12th century.

history.comView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

But I'm talking about using mercs for plausible deniability
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We just swore in the idiots from the last elections and we are already full onto 2024.

This country sucks in so many ways.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

We sure as heck didn't invent mercs (I can think of only four professions that might be older), but I'm curious about the history of government employing mercs to commit crimes while maintaining utterly transparent bullshiat "plausible" deniability as the Bushies did with Erik Prince's cabal of terrorists-but-they're-on-our-side?

Historically, did not most governments planning to do what we now call crimes or war crimes have the "honesty" to do it themselves? I'm genuinely asking, I don't generally study the history of war crimes.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

He was being sarcastic to call me dumb
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
President Vucic this week made Belgrade's position crystal clear: "For us, Crimea is Ukraine, Donbas is Ukraine, and it will remain so."

Ouch.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Wagner group's death's-head mural

I've seen that imagery used before.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm going to Greece  and Croatia this year for a vacation. Someone said I should go to Belgrade. I told them I lived in Germany and that I'm old enough to remember the Serbs sieg and shelling of Dubrovnik.

Fark the Serbs, they won't get a dime from me.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I mean, yay, but also, like ... it's kinda f*cked up that world leaders think they get to opine on things like this. Again, I'm not attacking Vucic, but ... it's seriously f*cked up that we just "decide" who owns what by declaring it.

What if he'd said it's Russia? Why would he think it's something he gets to say? I dunno, it's just baffling to me.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Well they are called the Wagner Group, not the Mendelssohn Group
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I would have gone with Meyerbeer, but I suppose that name is far less known.

/jealousy toward Meyerbeer is what led Wagner to write his two invectives against Jewish people and music
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've been to Serbia a lot the past three years. I have friends over there and while they dislike Russia, they know Russia has been buttering its bread for a long time. It's tough to let go, but they understand Putins out of his mind also.
They see it as a "growing" stage in their relationship and it's time for them to leave the nest, but fearing the economy. I know a cop there who makes $1000, and that's GOOD money. He lives pretty well.
It also has its trumpers, just like us. It's heavily religious and three years ago they showed me one of the biggest churches in the world they've been building ( with a lot of Russian money), but they see it as a symbol of greatness, kind of like how your cousin is proud of his new truck. Sasha, one of the people there that showed us around, was so proud of certain things they've built. They want so much to be a great country.
I feel for a lot of them because the people I met and talked to, just want to live, raise a family and be left alone, but "the old ways" aren't dying easy.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

How's the situation for gays?
 
watching the trump puddle dry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That fact that Russia seems fine with increasing Wagner's visibility definitely means something though, the only reasons you would want your merc use highlighted is to assure your homeland it's only the willing going off to kill and die(which is hard to believe considering their rapid mobilization and increasing use of drafts) or you want to set up a fall group to blame for failure
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Because...diplomacy? Countries have to take positions on whether they recognize other countries' self-proclaimed borders or not.  Serbia's position during this invasion has evolved from being more in favor of Russia (or at least not pro-Ukraine) to one that supports Ukraine. Ukraine has repeatedly stated that Crimea and the Donbas are part of their country.  Because they were. Until Russia invaded them in 2014 (the "little green men").

Saying "Crimea is Ukraine. Donbas is Ukraine" is just echoing the now well-known statement by Ukraine itself of its position with respect to Russian aggression and the occasional calls from appeasers who suggest they should just let Russia keep them.  In other words, it has after 11 months of war become a succinct way of diplomatically saying "Russia is the aggressor and in the wrong. We support Ukraine diplomatically."
 
electricjebus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I don't think you're dumb, I just think people give America way too much credit/blame for shiat that's been happening long before we even existed as a country.  Russia could teach us a lesson about obfuscation.

Mercenaries have long been used to commit atrocities.  Soldiers tend to enlist to protect their country, you tell them to slaughter a bunch of kids and they might just tell you to go fark yourself, because most of them are still decent human beings.  Hired guns are there for the money.  It's pretty much the only advantage of hiring them instead of using your own soldiers who are more likely to be willing to fight to the death for their friends and families.

Even if you want to go with a US example, what about the Pinkertons?  They were gunning down union activists in the 19th century.  Don't even get me started on post-colonial Africa.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Protocol I declared them ineligible for lawful combatant or POW status.

However, it (and subsequent treaties) seeking did not make hiring them a war crime.

Follow the money.
 
