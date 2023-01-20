 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Catholic high school counselor in trouble....oooh, I think I've seen this movie   (foxnews.com) divider line
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All religion: Our magic person(s) in the sky are real, and yours aren't.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crustysandman: All religion: Our magic person(s) in the sky are real, and yours aren't.


But replacing the magic person in the sky with magic crystals and a bullshiat, long-disproven understanding of the basic elements of nature? That's cool, right?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SAMUEL L BRONKOWITZ PRESENTS
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: SAMUEL L BRONKOWITZ PRESENTS


I'll get the lights.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
😆
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: arrogantbastich: SAMUEL L BRONKOWITZ PRESENTS

I'll get the lights.


Careful you don't fall and break you hip. I know how old that movie is.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Madison_Smiled: arrogantbastich: SAMUEL L BRONKOWITZ PRESENTS

I'll get the lights.

Careful you don't fall and break you hip. I know how old that movie is.


I hurt my knee last week just standing in the kitchen.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think I'll sit this one out. Y'all have fun with being f*cking bigots. I'll swing by later and update my ignore list.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The real reason the Catholic Church wiped out Witches is because the "wise women" were competition for the church.  Both provided spells for healing, love, prophecy, etc.  The witches cut into profits.
 
dracos31
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JammerJim: arrogantbastich: Madison_Smiled: arrogantbastich: SAMUEL L BRONKOWITZ PRESENTS

I'll get the lights.

Careful you don't fall and break you hip. I know how old that movie is.

I hurt my knee last week just standing in the kitchen.


I ended up out of work for two days last month because I sneezed and threw out my back.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is like fighting over which super hero is the best.
Wait. That might actually be interesting.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: But replacing the magic person in the sky with magic crystals and a bullshiat, long-disproven understanding of the basic elements of nature? That's cool, right?


It's stupid and pretty obnoxious, but I'll save that energy. They aren't trying to legislate me out of existence.

/Also ex Catholics go hardcore into the witch shiat all the time
//They miss having a demanding aesthetic religion and replace it with something else
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: SAMUEL L BRONKOWITZ PRESENTS


More offensive than "Mandingo". More shocking than "Behind the Green Door". More erotic than "Deep Throat". You will cream in your jeans when you see "Catholic High School Girls in Trouble".

Never before has the beauty of the sexual act been so crassly exploited!
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sure you carried the bones of dead saints into battles but your crystals are creepy. I had an Idea for a movie last night. It is the Salem witch trials but the witches are running the trial and turn all the men's penises into toads.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dracos31: JammerJim: arrogantbastich: Madison_Smiled: arrogantbastich: SAMUEL L BRONKOWITZ PRESENTS

I'll get the lights.

Careful you don't fall and break you hip. I know how old that movie is.

I hurt my knee last week just standing in the kitchen.

I ended up out of work for two days last month because I sneezed and threw out my back.


If I sneeze or cough the wrong way while standing, I can't sleep right for a week due to sciatica.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Documentary, Subby. Documentary.
 
dracos31
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

holdmybones: dracos31: JammerJim: arrogantbastich: Madison_Smiled: arrogantbastich: SAMUEL L BRONKOWITZ PRESENTS

I'll get the lights.

Careful you don't fall and break you hip. I know how old that movie is.

I hurt my knee last week just standing in the kitchen.

I ended up out of work for two days last month because I sneezed and threw out my back.

If I sneeze or cough the wrong way while standing, I can't sleep right for a week due to sciatica.


Been there. I have Cauda Equina syndrome from a spinal injury, all I have to do is watch somebody doing yoga and my legs cramp up.
 
zez
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: crustysandman: All religion: Our magic person(s) in the sky are real, and yours aren't.

But replacing the magic person in the sky with magic crystals and a bullshiat, long-disproven understanding of the basic elements of nature? That's cool, right?


Only of you take the $200 course available this weekend at the conference room at the downtown Marriott.
 
olorin604
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hell Poodle: Pocket Ninja: But replacing the magic person in the sky with magic crystals and a bullshiat, long-disproven understanding of the basic elements of nature? That's cool, right?

It's stupid and pretty obnoxious, but I'll save that energy. They aren't trying to legislate me out of existence.

/Also ex Catholics go hardcore into the witch shiat all the time
//They miss having a demanding aesthetic religion and replace it with something else


Lots of anti-vax idiots substitute that stuff for healthcare, and then they pass laws to show it.  As an example, my wife's cousin treats her kids sicknesses with herbs and spices she grows herself and refuses to get them vaccinated.  She's not otherwise religious.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The comments are gold. Too much Twilight, not enough Jesus.

Everyone is this story is an idiot. Magic crystals. Wizardry. Witches. Our wizard says your wizards are bad. 21st Century and here we are.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Here is the best line in the whole article.

"Rosary beads? Yes, but crystals no"
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hurt my foot while sleeping.

And my shoulder.
 
The Brains
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Things Catholicism has a problem with: "Magic" Crystals, women not carrying a fetus to term

Things Catholicism DOESN'T have a problem with: Kidfxcking priests, abuse of power, general grift.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nealb2: Sure you carried the bones of dead saints into battles but your crystals are creepy. I had an Idea for a movie last night. It is the Salem witch trials but the witches are running the trial and turn all the men's penises into toads.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
honk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

nealb2: Sure you carried the bones of dead saints into battles but your crystals are creepy. I had an Idea for a movie last night. It is the Salem witch trials but the witches are running the trial and turn all the men's penises into toads.


I might be okay with that. There are lots of toad lickers.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: The comments are gold. Too much Twilight, not enough Jesus.

Everyone is this story is an idiot. Magic crystals. Wizardry. Witches. Our wizard says your wizards are bad. 21st Century and here we are.


demonhauntedworld.jpg
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

honk: There are lots of toad lickers.


Thomas Dolby - 'The Toadlickers'
Youtube 5SuZMwe-XRc
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dracos31: JammerJim: arrogantbastich: Madison_Smiled: arrogantbastich: SAMUEL L BRONKOWITZ PRESENTS

I'll get the lights.

Careful you don't fall and break you hip. I know how old that movie is.

I hurt my knee last week just standing in the kitchen.

I ended up out of work for two days last month because I sneezed and threw out my back.


I hurt myself by sleeping.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Everything would be cool if the crystals were in the shape of crucifixes.
Might even double the placebo effect of each superstition in the minds of the believers.
The school counselor is a fool, the Catholics take their magic talismans seriously and she brought in competitors.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dracos31: JammerJim: arrogantbastich: Madison_Smiled: arrogantbastich: SAMUEL L BRONKOWITZ PRESENTS

I'll get the lights.

Careful you don't fall and break you hip. I know how old that movie is.

I hurt my knee last week just standing in the kitchen.

I ended up out of work for two days last month because I sneezed and threw out my back.


I am right there with you.  I sneezed hard last night and my left shoulder bunched into a knot.  I'm at work with a heating pad.  Any worse and I be home with Tramadol and Soma.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Patmaniac: Everything would be cool if the crystals were in the shape of crucifixes.
Might even double the placebo effect of each superstition in the minds of the believers.
The school counselor is a fool, the Catholics take their magic talismans seriously and she brought in competitors.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Staurolite crystals aka fairy stones
 
