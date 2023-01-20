 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(National Today)   It's International Fetish Day. Let's all pay tribute to the fetishes we all have weird or no   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
67
    More: Giggity, Sexual intercourse, BDSM, Human sexual behavior, Human sexuality, International Fetish Day, Fetishism, Sexuality, Fetish  
•       •       •

453 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2023 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ok I'll go first.

Fark is my personal erotica site.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops.  I thought it was "people of Walmart" day.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man. The mods are gonna have some serious fun with this thread

I'm surprised images are enabled.

/ultra specific fetishes FTW
//Latex and vinyl star trek cosplay!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever the fetish of the day is for me it is intensifying.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: Oops.  I thought it was "people of Walmart" day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Ufda! Oh yeah!!!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't want to know.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: Man. The mods are gonna have some serious fun with this thread

I'm surprised images are enabled.

/ultra specific fetishes FTW
//Latex and vinyl star trek cosplay!

[Fark user image image 421x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
explainxkcd.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: I thought it was "people of Walmart" day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sex dwarf!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
<Puts on Robe and wizard hat>
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I like it when a woman twists my nipples and calls me brontosaurus.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image image 425x319]


He's scarier than Chucky, that's for sure
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Are we allowed to mention Kwame in here?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: Man. The mods are gonna have some serious fun with this thread

I'm surprised images are enabled.

/ultra specific fetishes FTW
//Latex and vinyl star trek cosplay!

[Fark user image 421x750]


"Really seals in the flavor"

/not judging. I absolutely would not say no to a girlfriend who was into that.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I thought everyday was fetish day for Fark.

/you know who they are
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Literacy
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x552]Ufda! Oh yeah!!!


I want that on a t-shirt.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's been years since I was able to orgasm without wearing a sparkly tiara and butterfly wings.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I have a fetish for the word fetish. Damn, now I've gone and said it twice, I'll be in my bunk...
 
macadamnut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: Man. The mods are gonna have some serious fun with this thread

I'm surprised images are enabled.

/ultra specific fetishes FTW
//Latex and vinyl star trek cosplay!

[Fark user image image 421x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It is pretty impressive how relatively normalized fetishes and kinks have become since say the 90s.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Are we allowed to mention Kwame in here?


Wonder if he went to see M3gan. . .
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stovepipe: It is pretty impressive how relatively normalized fetishes and kinks have become since say the 90s.


stovepipe meet internet porn, internet porn meet stovepipe
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tattooed twinks washing my car
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klivian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stovepipe: It is pretty impressive how relatively normalized fetishes and kinks have become since say the 90s.


Some of the more specific/niche stuff probably felt like you were the only one in the world with that kink until the internet, then you realized that rule 34 is incredibly accurate as we are all just slaves to our own urges
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i3.cpcache.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stovepipe: It is pretty impressive how relatively normalized fetishes and kinks have become since say the 90s.


Relatively yes. But still any Fark thread on specific fetishes, however harmless, are 90% judgemental assholes of all sociopolitical stripes. I suppose that's better than 99% though.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image 425x383]
Sex dwarf!


Luring disco dollies to a life of vice
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

stovepipe: It is pretty impressive how relatively normalized fetishes and kinks have become since say the 90s.


I think we can thank sites like Fetlife for that. People can learn that they are not "weird" (under most circumstances) and can find like minded folks to share with.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What is your fascination with my forbidden closet of mystery?
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This whole thread:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akallen404
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: This whole thread:

[Fark user image image 295x216]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm a furry and aegosexual.

So anyway, this asshole. Hear me out.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/this is what it's like to be known as dead
//also very happy that masks are getting more popular
 
Kattungali
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gleeman: [i3.cpcache.com image 550x550]


Vicious Pink - Fetish (feteeesh) 12" Re-mixed by John "Tokes" Potoker HD
Youtube sMEbJlVeewc
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Using a feather is sexy, using the whole chicken is kinky
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Klivian: stovepipe: It is pretty impressive how relatively normalized fetishes and kinks have become since say the 90s.

Some of the more specific/niche stuff probably felt like you were the only one in the world with that kink until the internet, then you realized that rule 34 is incredibly accurate as we are all just slaves to our own urges


Well, our own or each other's - depending.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Shout out to all LDOTF&M fans!
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.