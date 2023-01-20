 Skip to content
(CNN)   Meet the Chinese billionaire who can actually make Elon look successful   (cnn.com) divider line
29
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Once the second-richest person in Asia, Hui's wealth has fallen from $42 billion at its peak in 2017 to about $3 billion, Bloomberg said.

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He married Amber Heard?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Once the second-richest person in Asia, Hui's wealth has fallen from $42 billion at its peak in 2017 to about $3 billion, Bloomberg said.

[static.tvtropes.org image 574x430]


if this unprecedented slide continues, he will be left a miserable hundred-millionaire, forced to live in poverty.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a pretty low bar currently...
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor sap, he's the one left holding the bag for China's debt-financed RE boom.  He built ghost cities that never filled up, with the full consent of China's ruling party who just wanted to keep their superheated economy rolling.  How the fark they gonna unwind this without crashing half their banks, laying off like half a million people or more, and destablizing their currency for years?  Some working group at Stern/Harvard/Wharton is probably trying desperately to figure that out right now.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must have lost Soo much money to be as poor as I currently am.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would love my fortune to be $3 billion but I am sure this idiot thought he was the smartest person in the room and thought all his dumb ideas were the best despite what the markets were saying.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor guy, he's only three billions dollars away from having to wear the same clothes twice instead of choosing to.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those flowers in front make it look like a memorial photo which I guess is apropos.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor bastid.  Somebody buy him a sammich.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he going to buy American Dad and make it a hundred percent better?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: I would love my fortune to be $3 billion but I am sure this idiot thought he was the smartest person in the room and thought all his dumb ideas were the best despite what the markets were saying.


Nah, he was literally groomed from birth for this role, handed a key sector of the economy to manage by the ruling elite, and then given his orders for production, hiring, who to marry, how many kids to have, everything.  There's nothing at his level of wealth in China that isn't planned and approved by the leadership, and any failures will be answered by imprisonment, which is where this guy is heading despite his wealth.

Maybe if someone in his family is shortlisted for "Presidential" succession he'll be let off lightly, but it looks more like they're going to scapegoat him for all the missteps of their planned economy in the real estate sector.  I bet it was a nice ride though, hope his family isn't disappeared.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've been hearing about the real estate clusterfark in China for a while now.

Is the bubble actually popping or is this just one more slow motion car wreck in the background as more housing that's too expensive for the people living there can afford is built? Because it's one thing for this to happen and high up officials see it and go "UH OH", and it's quite another for the reaction to instead be "Huh, whatever" and then they keep going.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
china will not be around by the end of the decade.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laughing at subby's disdain for Elon.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm under the impression China will put white collar criminals to death.

I don't support the death penalty, generally, but to paraphrase Clarence Darrow. I will never cheer someone's death, but I may read an obituary with great personal satisfaction.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: I would love my fortune to be $3 billion but I am sure this idiot thought he was the smartest person in the room and thought all his dumb ideas were the best despite what the markets were saying.


He's got liabilities over a 100 billion and it's china... so he's probably dead or in jail when the shiat hits the fan, I don't think you want to be in his shoes.

He lost it mostly on Tesla stock! So not a chance on Elon lookin smart they're twins.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
NHK did a great story on the real estate market on China. 20% of the homes sold were never finished. Never mind ghost cities. But the buyers are still on the hook for the mortgage. They're forced to make payments on homes without running water, electricity and in some cases missing walls and windows. Many are stuck paying rent and the mortgage and are unable to move because the place they're paying a mortgage on is unlivable and has remained unfinished for years. Some buildings are to the point that because of being left unfinished and exposure to the elements for a period of years it will need to be torn down and rebuilt.
Because of China's social credit scoring if they don't make the payments they will have travel rights taken away, be listed as social pariah, have buying options limited and those known to associate with them will be dragged down as well.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: Poor bastid.  Somebody buy him a sammich.


Can I pick the sammich?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: china will not be around by the end of the decade.


That's not beer - it's Everclear with LSD in it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He should look on the bright side - he's still alive...for now.
 
whidbey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah some "communist" country you've got there, China, with super-rich people.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: china will not be around by the end of the decade.


I think you mean the PRC. China will be there for a long time.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

deadsanta: groppet: I would love my fortune to be $3 billion but I am sure this idiot thought he was the smartest person in the room and thought all his dumb ideas were the best despite what the markets were saying.

Nah, he was literally groomed from birth for this role, handed a key sector of the economy to manage by the ruling elite, and then given his orders for production, hiring, who to marry, how many kids to have, everything.  There's nothing at his level of wealth in China that isn't planned and approved by the leadership, and any failures will be answered by imprisonment, which is where this guy is heading despite his wealth.

Maybe if someone in his family is shortlisted for "Presidential" succession he'll be let off lightly, but it looks more like they're going to scapegoat him for all the missteps of their planned economy in the real estate sector.  I bet it was a nice ride though, hope his family isn't disappeared.


Well guess it does suck to be him, but I do like how they deal with financial criminals in China. If we executed a bunch of ours here maybe they would be less likely to pull that crap in the future instead of paying a fine.
 
dryknife
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

morg: Those flowers in front make it look like a memorial photo which I guess is apropos.


I think that is his homage to the Beatles "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" album cover
 
deadsanta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
groppet:

Well guess it does suck to be him, but I do like how they deal with financial criminals in China. If we executed a bunch of ours here maybe they would be less likely to pull that crap in the future instead of paying a fine.

You're still not getting it: He's not a criminal, he was doing exactly what he was told to.  The people above him and around him were completely corrupt and had the power of life and death over him and everyone he loved.  So they set impossible goals, and he met them, as he had to, by fraud.  Which has been known for like 20 years, and allowed to continue, in service to the planned economy and the growth rates set by the Diet.

If there is a crime here, it's shared equally by the ruling class and ultimately by Deng Xiaoping, who is the de facto dictator of China now, despite the supposed democratic part of the electorate.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's the thing about Chinese billionaires, 15 minutes later they need to make another billion.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: I'm under the impression China will put white collar criminals to death.


"used his personal wealth to prop up his embattled company, selling his houses and private jets"

There's probably a reason why he sold his stuff, because obviously it won't be tolerated that he keeps all his money whilst putting the nation into shiat.

He's still unresonable rich though, so perhaps they can see through his token effort.
 
