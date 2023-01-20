 Skip to content
(CNN)   U.S.: Our kids are so hardcore that they'll eat Tide Pods just because they saw it on TikTok. Indonesia: Hold my beer   (cnn.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Next up: liquid nitrogen Neti pot challenge!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Liquid nitrogen is not only dangerous when consumed, it can cause severe breathing difficulties from nitrogen fumes that are inhaled over a long time," Maxi said.

7 or 8 decades of inhaling nitrogen fumes will probably kill you. Stay safe, kids.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: "Liquid nitrogen is not only dangerous when consumed, it can cause severe breathing difficulties from nitrogen fumes that are inhaled over a long time," Maxi said.

7 or 8 decades of inhaling nitrogen fumes will probably kill you. Stay safe, kids.


I've inhaled nitrogen for 48 years, and all I have to show for it is my middle-aged body!

/#saynotoN
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Reason #15344 my son isn't allowed on the internet lol.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When I was a reckless lad in high school we mostly skateboarded and reassembled fireworks to make them have a bigger bang. There were some other pyromania influenced schemes as well

We never thought to ingest the chemicals. That's what cough syrup is for
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They caught the vapors!
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They are popular with children, dozens of whom have uploaded clips to short-form video app TikTok showing them blowing the fumes out of their mouths

Ok

noses

I'm with you

and ears.

Ya lost me
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Brought to you by the same scientists who thankfully warned us of the dangers of dihydrogen monoxide.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thanks, José Andrés.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good stuff. We need this to help cull the species. Too many kids survive childhood now thanks to advances in medical science, TikTok and YouTube are all that remains for enforcing natural selection
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
BREAKING NEWS: Kids are dumb worldwide

From the new CNN

I once watched a kid headbutt the corner of a wall as hard as he could out of frustration from losing a game. After his eyes stopped rolling around in his head, I asked if he was OK, and he did again.

Me: Oh I see, you're just stupid. Carry on, then, moron.
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: When I was a reckless lad in high school we mostly skateboarded and reassembled fireworks to make them have a bigger bang. There were some other pyromania influenced schemes as well

We never thought to ingest the chemicals. That's what cough syrup is for


bang up schreacheroos, tape the ends?

That was our go to because firecrackers were illegal and highly coveted.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: BREAKING NEWS: Kids are dumb worldwide

From the new CNN

I once watched a kid headbutt the corner of a wall as hard as he could out of frustration from losing a game. After his eyes stopped rolling around in his head, I asked if he was OK, and he did again.

Me: Oh I see, you're just stupid. Carry on, then, moron.


Let me add that I was a kid once and I'm lucky to be alive. I did see really dumb stuff because kids are really dumb.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Salmon: pastramithemosterotic: When I was a reckless lad in high school we mostly skateboarded and reassembled fireworks to make them have a bigger bang. There were some other pyromania influenced schemes as well

We never thought to ingest the chemicals. That's what cough syrup is for

bang up schreacheroos, tape the ends?

That was our go to because firecrackers were illegal and highly coveted.


More like how many cherry bombs are needed to remove any trace of this Xmen action figure from the planet
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: BREAKING NEWS: Kids are dumb worldwide

From the new CNN

I once watched a kid headbutt the corner of a wall as hard as he could out of frustration from losing a game. After his eyes stopped rolling around in his head, I asked if he was OK, and he did again.

Me: Oh I see, you're just stupid. Carry on, then, moron.


I broke a bone in my hand by punching a wall. It happens.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nobody ever ate Tide Pods.
And nobody in Indonesia did this because they "saw it on Tiktok" or other social media.
It was sold in restaurants. It was even sold in restaurants in America.
https://abc11.com/dragons-breath-what-is-candy-snack/3855379/
Get back to work.
 
hammettman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Indonesia?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xtalman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is fun to do, did it a few years ago at a Halloween party with cheese balls.  The kids did ask for more but the limit was 1.  We did other things with the LN2 later at the adult part of the party.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't think the Tide Pod thing started on Tik Tok
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Ivo Shandor: "Liquid nitrogen is not only dangerous when consumed, it can cause severe breathing difficulties from nitrogen fumes that are inhaled over a long time," Maxi said.

7 or 8 decades of inhaling nitrogen fumes will probably kill you. Stay safe, kids.

I've inhaled nitrogen for 48 years, and all I have to show for it is my middle-aged body!

/#saynotoN


I for one am outraged that politicians have allowed nitrogen to permeate the very air we breath.  It's a dihydrogen monoxide crisis all over again!
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
CSB:  Every once in a while, nerds can pull off a great party.  A roommate told us in passing that his father used gravestones with no death date (miraculous recoveries or wishful children?) as pavers, facing down of course.  I interned with a fire dispatcher who happened to be the nationwide distributor of fake spider webs, which believe it or not was a side gig out of his shed. 

One Halloween, we put two and two together, grabbed some tombstones, got a garbage bag of free spider webs (Thanks, Benny), moved furniture outside, and made a cemetery in our dinning/living room covered in cobwebs and autumn leaves.  We cleaned out Big Lots of every appropriate candle we could find and covered the apartment with candles and cobwebs.  The kicker was a block of dry ice in an electric frying pan full of water hidden in the graveyard, and an oscillating fan to move the fog across the apartment.  A chunk of dry ice went into a giant plastic cauldron full of Everclear punch with a big Tupperware over the ice to keep everyone safe.  The effect was very theatrical, with wisps of fog rolling over the edge.  How we didn't burn the place down or asphyxiate from sublimating CO2 compounded by hundreds of burning candles is beyond me.  That roommate and a mutual friend were so trashed that he proposed to her out of the blue and she accepted.  They're still married.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Any one else steal magnesium strips from high school chemistry class? Let me tell you, it takes a while for those spots to fade from your eyes after you light them up. But we didn't eat them at least.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
THIS JUST IN:

Humans, in general, are stupid.

Film available 24/7 on TikTok right now
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ less than a minute ago  
While a young physics grad we'd soaked graham crackers in liquid nitrogen and eat them.  They would shatter instantly in your mouth and cause "dragon breath".  But the choice of graham cracker was important, because it shatters, a grape would probably just crumble into a very cold grit in your mouth and hurt.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hammettman: Indonesia?

[Fark user image 850x413]


media.tenor.comView Full Size



I knew Jason Mendoza was real!!

/JORTLES!!
 
