(NPR)   Brandon Lee would like to have a word about Alec Baldwin's recent manslaughter charges
89
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Um, you do know that the Crow is a fictional character and dead people can't talk, right?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One for each of 'em:

Did you know Bruce Lee had a son other than Brandon? He was a famous vegetarian.
His name was Brock.

How did Alec Baldwin's wife get pregnant?
The prop guy said he was shooting blanks!

/too soon?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 500x766]


The craziest thing about that incident was that not only did Cheney not get in trouble, but the guy who he shot apologized to him.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 500x766]


To be fair, there are some key differences between the two cases.
1) Baldwin was handed a weapon he was told was a prop. Cheney brought his Perazzi Shotgun, that was hand made for him in Italy.
2) The movie set was isolated, and medical response was therefore slow. In Cheney's case he was traveling with Secret Service and a full trauma team that saved his victim
3) The police were notified when the medics were in Baldwin's case, and began interrogating people while the body was still warm, looking for a slip up and heedless of people's mental trauma. In Cheney's case, no outside medics were called, so after the scene was cleared and Cheney was safely out of state, the Secret Service called the game wardens and told them exactly what they needed to hear, and nothing more.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 500x766]


The shootee actually apologized to Cheney iirc.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 500x766]

The craziest thing about that incident was that not only did Cheney not get in trouble, but the guy who he shot apologized to him.


Tiny fist etc...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 500x766]


Worse: The *victim* apologized.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 500x766]

The craziest thing about that incident was that not only did Cheney not get in trouble, but the guy who he shot apologized to him.


It was that or Cheney would eat his soul. Is that evil thing still alive? If he is it's got to be because he consumes the blood of children.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 500x766]


You're not gonna believe this, and I can't believe it hasn't been mentioned, but the victim apologized to Cheney!
IKR?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure what Baldwin could have done differently here. Even if the gun had not discharged during rehearsal, it would've happened when they were filming.

They were setting up for a shot in which a revolver was pointed at the camera and they wanted to be able to see bullets in the cylinder. The dummy rounds used in that situation are basically real bullets with no powder.  If Baldwin had checked the bullets himself he wouldn't have been able to tell if they were real or dummy rounds.

The armorer who brought live rounds on set is the most culpable party.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put Baldwin in the Calaboose.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard that after the shooting, Alec Baldwin apologized to Dick Cheney.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: They were setting up for a shot in which a revolver was pointed at the camera


And we thought the Amber Heard/Johny Depp case was over the top, just wait until this case hits the courtrooms.

ET and TMZ are going to have a field day.
 
edwin5275
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vic Morrow unavailable for comment.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: I'm not sure what Baldwin could have done differently here


Nothing. It's not the actor's job to check the prop guns. If it were they would have to train every actor who handled a piece in gun safety and then fire the armorer because that's their job.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: I'm not sure what Baldwin could have done differently here. Even if the gun had not discharged during rehearsal, it would've happened when they were filming.

They were setting up for a shot in which a revolver was pointed at the camera and they wanted to be able to see bullets in the cylinder. The dummy rounds used in that situation are basically real bullets with no powder.  If Baldwin had checked the bullets himself he wouldn't have been able to tell if they were real or dummy rounds.

The armorer who brought live rounds on set is the most culpable party.


Yeah, I'm 100% for charging the armorer with involuntary manslaughter due to gross negligence, that would be simple to prove, charging Baldwin is a stretch and I find it highly unlikely that the prosecutor will win. I think ultimately it's probably political ambition on the part of the prosecutor who probably thinks a 'win' here will elevate their profile and allow them to move on to bigger things.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: It's not the actor's job to check the prop guns. If it were they would have to train every actor who handled a piece in gun safety


And the problem with that would be?

It literally takes 30 seconds to teach firearms safety, and you can (and should, if you own firearms) teach it to a two-year-old.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet nobody talks about the magic bullet that  "killed" JFK Jr.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, NPR, for making this erstwhile unseen connection.

/Rolls eyes
//Twice
///Thrice
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: IndyJohn: I'm not sure what Baldwin could have done differently here. Even if the gun had not discharged during rehearsal, it would've happened when they were filming.

They were setting up for a shot in which a revolver was pointed at the camera and they wanted to be able to see bullets in the cylinder. The dummy rounds used in that situation are basically real bullets with no powder.  If Baldwin had checked the bullets himself he wouldn't have been able to tell if they were real or dummy rounds.

The armorer who brought live rounds on set is the most culpable party.

Yeah, I'm 100% for charging the armorer with involuntary manslaughter due to gross negligence, that would be simple to prove, charging Baldwin is a stretch and I find it highly unlikely that the prosecutor will win. I think ultimately it's probably political ambition on the part of the prosecutor who probably thinks a 'win' here will elevate their profile and allow them to move on to bigger things.


Agree to all of the comments.   What the hell happened to the set armored?  Charge Baldwin?  Nonsensical.  What's next?
Why not the Director as well who said 'Action'?
Or the writer for writing a scene with a gun?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Smails Kid: Mugato: It's not the actor's job to check the prop guns. If it were they would have to train every actor who handled a piece in gun safety

And the problem with that would be?

It literally takes 30 seconds to teach firearms safety, and you can (and should, if you own firearms) teach it to a two-year-old.


I hope the firearms safety for your two year old is "see this never touch it and if you see something like this run and tell an adult"
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Smails Kid: Mugato: It's not the actor's job to check the prop guns. If it were they would have to train every actor who handled a piece in gun safety

And the problem with that would be?

It literally takes 30 seconds to teach firearms safety, and you can (and should, if you own firearms) teach it to a two-year-old.


Well even if that's true, we're talking every actor who handles a gun. Then there would be legal stuff they'd probably have to sign, all to do a job that isn't theirs.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The writer of this nonsense uses an old and baseless argument of "maybe the prosecutor feels pressure" to do blah, blah, blah.

White males under pressure... so conscientious and responsive to the public are the powerful because voters are so powerful in America.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: I'm not sure what Baldwin could have done differently here. Even if the gun had not discharged during rehearsal, it would've happened when they were filming.

They were setting up for a shot in which a revolver was pointed at the camera and they wanted to be able to see bullets in the cylinder. The dummy rounds used in that situation are basically real bullets with no powder.  If Baldwin had checked the bullets himself he wouldn't have been able to tell if they were real or dummy rounds.

The armorer who brought live rounds on set is the most culpable party.


I recall reading someplace on the internet where someone not necessarily the armorer was using the gun for target shooting some place on or near the set. If this is true it should probably come up in the trial. And whoever did the target practice should be put on the stand to testify where the bullets came from.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: I heard that after the shooting, Alec Baldwin apologized to Dick Cheney.


No, no, no, he apologized to George Santos, who then shot Lee Harvey Oswald.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: IndyJohn: They were setting up for a shot in which a revolver was pointed at the camera

And we thought the Amber Heard/Johny Depp case was over the top, just wait until this case hits the courtrooms.

ET and TMZ are going to have a field day.


Amber Heard pooped in Dick Cheney's bed, so Alec Baldwin is guilty.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: The Smails Kid: Mugato: It's not the actor's job to check the prop guns. If it were they would have to train every actor who handled a piece in gun safety

And the problem with that would be?

It literally takes 30 seconds to teach firearms safety, and you can (and should, if you own firearms) teach it to a two-year-old.

I hope the firearms safety for your two year old is "see this never touch it and if you see something like this run and tell an adult"


At two, yes, that's the first instruction.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: Why not the Director as well who said 'Action'?
Or the writer for writing a scene with a gun?


Not following this story too closely. But whatever happened to the movie? Will  it be completed or was it halted and shelved? Or is it out straight to video?

Not that I would watch it.

The only thing I like Alec in is when he's on SNL or hosting Match Game.

/Don't like westerns
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baldwick did tweet he wondered how it must feel to kill someone.  And this was back when Twitter was the backbone of Our Democracy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Amber Heard pooped in Dick Cheney's bed, so Alec Baldwin is guilty.


So did Dick apologize to Amber?  I think it was his turn to do so if I'm keeping up here.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: The Smails Kid: Mugato: It's not the actor's job to check the prop guns. If it were they would have to train every actor who handled a piece in gun safety

And the problem with that would be?

It literally takes 30 seconds to teach firearms safety, and you can (and should, if you own firearms) teach it to a two-year-old.

Well even if that's true, we're talking every actor who handles a gun. Then there would be legal stuff they'd probably have to sign, all to do a job that isn't theirs.


Bullshiat the job isn't theirs. Everyone who handles a firearm has strict culpability for handling it safely.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, didn't somebody apologize to Cheney?
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an optic win for conservatives no matter what and that's all anybody cares about. They know all people care about is how it looks for the other side. Baldwin now looks like maybe he is at fault which gives the frozen chicken princess and the other op-ed goons masquerading on news networks all the fodder they need to shiat all over any issue where his name pops up. Who cares if someone dies if we can politicize?
 
houginator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No one intended for this to happen," Gertner said. "So these kinds of charges are reserved for only the most extreme kinds of negligence, the most gross negligence, the largest deviation from what ordinary standards would be."

I would consider the chain of events that led to a live bullet being in a real gun handed to an actor without the armorer present and no one checking the gun for ammo to fall pretty clearly in that category.

I would also consider situations where someone holding a real gun ignores every single normal precaution about muzzle awareness and trigger discipline to fall in that category.  Its hard to think of a larger deviation from ordinary gun safety standards than "pointed a gun at the person and pulled the trigger", unless Baldwin actively knew it had a round in it (and if that were the case, we wouldn't be talking "unintentional" manslaughter).
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Smails Kid: Mugato: It's not the actor's job to check the prop guns. If it were they would have to train every actor who handled a piece in gun safety

And the problem with that would be?

It literally takes 30 seconds to teach firearms safety, and you can (and should, if you own firearms) teach it to a two-year-old.


They were setting up for a shot that inherently breaks rules of firearm safety (maybe the director should have been charged?) and that required dummy rounds that (or CGI).

It would be a horrible idea to not have an armorer.  You want a single person in charge of all the prop guns and ammo on the set.

Of course you also want that person to be competent
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Smails Kid: thealgorerhythm: The Smails Kid: Mugato: It's not the actor's job to check the prop guns. If it were they would have to train every actor who handled a piece in gun safety

And the problem with that would be?

It literally takes 30 seconds to teach firearms safety, and you can (and should, if you own firearms) teach it to a two-year-old.

I hope the firearms safety for your two year old is "see this never touch it and if you see something like this run and tell an adult"

At two, yes, that's the first instruction.


Had to ask. This is Fark. Also that thread the other day with the jackass who filmed as he gave his toddler a 22 semiauto pistol and was teaching the kid to empty several clips into a living room
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Smails Kid: Mugato: It's not the actor's job to check the prop guns. If it were they would have to train every actor who handled a piece in gun safety

And the problem with that would be?

It literally takes 30 seconds to teach firearms safety, and you can (and should, if you own firearms) teach it to a two-year-old.


Actors are above regular people on the spiritual plane.  They can't be taught by gross monkeys like us.  They are here to teach us.  Not the other way around.  If an actor or elite wants to kill a lower being, it should be allowed to.  It is for our own good.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing that Baldwin will improve his chances of beating the charges, once he calls on Mitch and Murray to finally return a favor.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The Smails Kid: Mugato: It's not the actor's job to check the prop guns. If it were they would have to train every actor who handled a piece in gun safety

And the problem with that would be?

It literally takes 30 seconds to teach firearms safety, and you can (and should, if you own firearms) teach it to a two-year-old.

Actors are above regular people on the spiritual plane.  They can't be taught by gross monkeys like us.  They are here to teach us.  Not the other way around.  If an actor or elite wants to kill a lower being, it should be allowed to.  It is for our own good.


"Problem solved."
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wrenchboy: IndyJohn: I'm not sure what Baldwin could have done differently here. Even if the gun had not discharged during rehearsal, it would've happened when they were filming.

They were setting up for a shot in which a revolver was pointed at the camera and they wanted to be able to see bullets in the cylinder. The dummy rounds used in that situation are basically real bullets with no powder.  If Baldwin had checked the bullets himself he wouldn't have been able to tell if they were real or dummy rounds.

The armorer who brought live rounds on set is the most culpable party.

I recall reading someplace on the internet where someone not necessarily the armorer was using the gun for target shooting some place on or near the set. If this is true it should probably come up in the trial. And whoever did the target practice should be put on the stand to testify where the bullets came from.


Yeah that happened. The armorer allowed the prop guns to be fired with live rounds for funsies.  It would not have happened unless she let it happen.  She allowed live ammo on set.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prosecutors in New Mexico are insane. That's the difference.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: ObscureNameHere: Why not the Director as well who said 'Action'?
Or the writer for writing a scene with a gun?

Not following this story too closely. But whatever happened to the movie? Will  it be completed or was it halted and shelved? Or is it out straight to video?

Not that I would watch it.

The only thing I like Alec in is when he's on SNL or hosting Match Game.

/Don't like westerns


Rust was relatively low budget, being partially financed by Baldwin, and the incident happened relatively early in the shooting schedule so I assume it was just cancelled. That's in contrast with The Crow which was big budget and 99% complete when the incident happened and so they made use of some of the first CGI to finish off a few scenes and ship the movie.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: steklo: ObscureNameHere: Why not the Director as well who said 'Action'?
Or the writer for writing a scene with a gun?

Not following this story too closely. But whatever happened to the movie? Will  it be completed or was it halted and shelved? Or is it out straight to video?

Not that I would watch it.

The only thing I like Alec in is when he's on SNL or hosting Match Game.

/Don't like westerns

Rust was relatively low budget, being partially financed by Baldwin, and the incident happened relatively early in the shooting schedule so I assume it was just cancelled. That's in contrast with The Crow which was big budget and 99% complete when the incident happened and so they made use of some of the first CGI to finish off a few scenes and ship the movie.


I just read that production is resuming
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weirdos I work with only want baldwin to get in trouble because they hate him.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were the sort of person who believes conspiracy theories, I would be thinking that this whole situation, including the killing, was engineered by a supporter of TFG, as punishment to Baldwin for portraying him on Saturday Night Live.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: clips


Oh now you've really done it.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Baldwick did tweet he wondered how it must feel to kill someone.  And this was back when Twitter was the backbone of Our Democracy.


Did it involve turnips, by any chance?
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Smails Kid: It literally takes 30 seconds to teach firearms safety, and you can (and should, if you own firearms) teach it to a two-year-old.


A good chunk of firearms safety doesn't apply to a scenario where an actor is using a gun in a scene.  Should the ending of Reservoir Dogs have been Mr. White, Mr. Blonde and Nice Guy Eddie holding their guns down towards the ground with their fingers off the triggers?

Hell, nobody ever even pointed a gun at Eddie and he still got shot.
 
houginator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: The Smails Kid: Mugato: It's not the actor's job to check the prop guns. If it were they would have to train every actor who handled a piece in gun safety

And the problem with that would be?

It literally takes 30 seconds to teach firearms safety, and you can (and should, if you own firearms) teach it to a two-year-old.

They were setting up for a shot that inherently breaks rules of firearm safety (maybe the director should have been charged?) and that required dummy rounds that (or CGI).


If Baldwin was under the impression the gun he was carrying had a dummy round in it (I was under the impression this wasn't the case) that makes his actions even more egregious, because dummy rounds are quite notably still dangerous, although significantly less so than a live round..
 
