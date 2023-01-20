 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Slaughterhouses under investigation for employing child labor   (nbcnews.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, United States Department of Homeland Security, Child labour, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Federal government of the United States, Fair Labor Standards Act, Tyson Foods, Police, Homeland Security Investigations agents  
•       •       •

260 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2023 at 10:20 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! Sounds like a chemical-laden set of bootstraps for those lazy kids to me!! You want a good life in America? Lye and boiling water for 12 hours/day--get to it!

/sorry, I was channeling the Focs Noose chiron writer's style guide
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You sure they aren't investigating 5 slaughterhouses, because well...there is just a lot more to mine there if it was Slaughterhouse 5.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Swenson of PSSI said worker safety "has been the [company's] highest priority."

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh man I love Slaughterhouse.  They put out some good sh*t back in the day.

Slaughterhouse "Microphone" Director's Cut / Album In Stores & Online Now
Youtube iwzdY6uvUw0
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's a jungle out there.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The future Republicans want:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sounds fun.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"The old Five-Fingers wasn't using it anymore!"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What? It's not like the little brats are useful for anything else.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: The future Republicans want:

[Fark user image image 850x850]


In all fairness.  If we are going to make people have kids they don't want.  And won't support those kids. At least put them to work. UBI or child workers VS free abortions.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Everything old is new again thanks to right wingers: Upton Sinclair edition.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KeepOffMyLawn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So children working in American industries is bad.

Children working in African mines and Chinese factories is fine as long as we get batteries and cheap junk.

Got it....
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I mean, if the kids are already there, giving them jobs is probably the best outcome at a slaughter house.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What an actual nightmare. I've known middle school children, that is Eighth graders, as young as 14 who worked, but I can't imagine a more horrific job for a child than working in a slaughterhouse.

Most of the working children that I knew either worked retail, in a fastfood place, or in construction doing things like helping hang drywall on the weekends. Be extra nice when you order a burger or ask the person stocking your local big box store a question. There's a real possibility that employee is not even in high school yet.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

KeepOffMyLawn: So children working in American industries is bad.

Children working in African mines and Chinese factories is fine as long as we get batteries and cheap junk.

Got it....


NIMBY isn't a new thing.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KeepOffMyLawn: So children working in American industries is bad.

Children working in African mines and Chinese factories is fine as long as we get batteries and cheap junk.

Got it....


No, not fine, but you sure beat that strawkid all to shiat.
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 600x465]


The children arrive in the entrance hall here, are carried along the corridor on a conveyor belt in extreme comfort and past murals depicting Mediterranean scenes, towards the rotating knives. The last twenty feet of the corridor are heavily soundproofed. The blood pours down these chutes and the mangled flesh slurps into these large contai...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Damn pesky labor laws taking jobs away from American kids.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That is not a photo of a slaughterhouse. That is a multimillion dollar factory. Fine them accordingly.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.