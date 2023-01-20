 Skip to content
(Slate)   The only reason that SCOTUS couldn't identify the Dobbs leaker is that they didn't really want to know who the Dobbs leaker was. And that's because it would mean dealing with (at least) one of their own   (slate.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That investigation had the full backing of SCOTUS. They had the keys to the kingdom and could search anywhere they wanted...I absolutely 10,0000% believe they know who leaked that report....and it was either Ginni Thomas or Justice Alito.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yes, we all know that. They are all powerful and above the law.

We should just ignore all their f*cking decisions at this point. F*ck them.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They're just worried that if we find out the truth about the Khitomer Massacre the Empire would not survive.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Waiting for the leak of the completed report who leaked Dobbs.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Roberts court will go down as the worst court in history.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That was a lot of conservative justice outrage for conservative justices to just give up.  I wonder what would compel conservative justices to not find the leaker of an opinion by conservative justices that most certainly was meant to soften the blow of a egregious conservative justice opinion?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'll put my money on Ginny Thomas, and that Clarence had full knowledge of it. Hell, he was probably there when she blurted it out to some of her red hat friends.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I guess we'll have to wait until one of the TFG's press secretaries finishes her new book.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They don't WANT to tell us so they LIED.

Got it.

This SCOTUS is a joke.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: That was a lot of conservative justice outrage for conservative justices to just give up.  I wonder what would compel conservative justices to not find the leaker of an opinion by conservative justices that most certainly was meant to soften the blow of a egregious conservative justice opinion?


^^^ THIS ^^^

/conservative
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: That was a lot of conservative justice outrage for conservative justices to just give up.  I wonder what would compel conservative justices to not find the leaker of an opinion by conservative justices that most certainly was meant to soften the blow of a egregious conservative justice opinion?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/What are you lookin' at, sucker!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If a republican was in the white house, they would figure it out.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
On one hand, that makes sense because the justices have absolute power and are subject to zero oversight. Of course they don't want to put themselves through that ringer.

Ugh... come on, Slate.

/homophones are hard
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
