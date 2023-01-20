 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Stuff like this is why you should have health insurance   (dailydot.com)
74
    Intensive care medicine, hospital bills, Neonatal intensive care unit, high cost of healthcare, hospital bill, Childbirth  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stuff like this is why you shouldn't have health insurance children

/runs away from thread
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like if you don't own property that can be taken away , it might be better to not have insurance. You save $5000 - $10,000 a year in premiums and go bankrupt after the services are rendered.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we need universal health care, like a big-boy country.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: This is why we need universal health care, like a big-boy country.


By the time the lobbyists get through with the bribes it's still going to cost $3000/mo and have a 35% coinsurance.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And those kids will start accruing intewstbon their birth debt immediately.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: It seems like if you don't own property that can be taken away , it might be better to not have insurance. You save $5000 - $10,000 a year in premiums and go bankrupt after the services are rendered.


Now you understand healthcare for the working poor.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: This is why we need universal health care, like a big-boy country.


fark you I'm not paying $1.5 mil for her crotchfruit. I got mine! Besides she'd just use free healthcare to abort those babies who would never be born and each one could be a future Einstein Favre..
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading that makes me glad I never got married or had kids. Being a shut in seems like a way cheaper option in life.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, insurance saved our skin when our second kid needed two open heart surgeries and a third abdominal surgery before he was a year old. So much so that when my wife and I had both been laid off during this time, the hospital started waiving a good portion of the parts of the bill that we were responsible for, because the insurance company was paying the vast majority of it. I don't think we crossed into seven digits territory, but then again, we didn't have triplets in the NICU.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah you need insurance so they can...still not cover it.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jaymes, Polly, and Baskyn? Lady, you're making it really hard to have sympathy for your family.
 
Fart One of a Three Fart Series
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Utterly ridiculous -- but the article should definitely have included how much the insurance actually paid for the care, not just what the hospital attempted to bill.  Pharmacy I work at routinely asks insurance for $1500 on a med, but then accepts $20 in actual reimbursement.  Healthcare pricing is a hopeless mess.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: This is why we need universal health care, like a big-boy country.


I still want to see most of my paycheck after taxes. I thought Obamacare was going to fix this?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart One of a Three Fart Series: Utterly ridiculous -- but the article should definitely have included how much the insurance actually paid for the care, not just what the hospital attempted to bill. Pharmacy I work at routinely asks insurance for $1500 on a med, but then accepts $20 in actual reimbursement.  Healthcare pricing is a hopeless mess.


What for? She was pointing out that a hospital thinks $1.5 million is a reasonable ask for that service.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: AdmirableSnackbar: This is why we need universal health care, like a big-boy country.

I still want to see most of my paycheck after taxes. I thought Obamacare was going to fix this?


Get a load of this guy pretending to have a job
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat like this is why America has the "best" healthcare system in the world. I mean, where else could you rack up a half a million in debt and still be less than 6 months old? It's like hard wired for bootstrapy Americans to pick themselves up, dust themselves off and get a job to help pay for all those debts that you incurred. I'm sure there's jobs for 6 month olds.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: Jaymes, Polly, and Baskyn? Lady, you're making it really hard to have sympathy for your family.


It might be worth it if their last name was Robbins. But I checked and it's not Robbins. Baskyn Brown? My phone rejected that ten times.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus christ man
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: Jaymes, Polly, and Baskyn? Lady, you're making it really hard to have sympathy for your family.


I wish The Onion took user submissions so I could submit "Hottest baby name for 2023 is "Yyyyy."
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Stuff like this is why you shouldn't have children

/runs away from thread


Agreed. Bringing another life into this world is an act of cruelty.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: AdmirableSnackbar: This is why we need universal health care, like a big-boy country.

I still want to see most of my paycheck after taxes. I thought Obamacare was going to fix this?


*pats head*
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saywhonow: shiat like this is why America has the "best" healthcare system in the world. I mean, where else could you rack up a half a million in debt and still be less than 6 months old? It's like hard wired for bootstrapy Americans to pick themselves up, dust themselves off and get a job to help pay for all those debts that you incurred. I'm sure there's jobs for 6 month olds.


I heard the overnight cleaning crews on slaughterhouses were hiring...
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before I skimmed the article, I thought to myself "all 3 we're in the NICU for a month, weren't  they". Come on lady. You had at least 8 months.  Now going back to read the story about how she suddenly got pregnant and gave birth without warning, and didn't have months to figure it out.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart One of a Three Fart Series: Utterly ridiculous -- but the article should definitely have included how much the insurance actually paid for the care, not just what the hospital attempted to bill.  Pharmacy I work at routinely asks insurance for $1500 on a med, but then accepts $20 in actual reimbursement.  Healthcare pricing is a hopeless mess.


That'll happen in a nation without a modern healthcare system, like ours.
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what the answer is, but any mix of for-profit insurance and for-profit health care is absolutely NOT it.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: saywhonow: shiat like this is why America has the "best" healthcare system in the world. I mean, where else could you rack up a half a million in debt and still be less than 6 months old? It's like hard wired for bootstrapy Americans to pick themselves up, dust themselves off and get a job to help pay for all those debts that you incurred. I'm sure there's jobs for 6 month olds.

I heard the overnight cleaning crews on slaughterhouses were hiring...


Does the position come with health insurance?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a genetic defect in my knees. I had experimental surgery (this was before replacements were common), and afterwards, spent 3 weeks with my leg in a Rube Goldberg like machine that kept flexing it more and more each day. I think a hundred doctors must have come in over the 3 weeks to check it out.

Anyway, total cost? Like $10 for a pair of crutches. Oh, and a couple of bucks a day for TV.

And don't give me that "OMG the long waits!" crap. That's elective surgery. I couldn't walk, and I was in surgery the day after I got screwed up.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well then maybe you shouldn't have had sex twice more when you were already pragnent.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Before I skimmed the article, I thought to myself "all 3 we're in the NICU for a month, weren't  they". Come on lady. You had at least 8 months.  Now going back to read the story about how she suddenly got pregnant and gave birth without warning, and didn't have months to figure it out.


Figure what out?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Fart One of a Three Fart Series: Utterly ridiculous -- but the article should definitely have included how much the insurance actually paid for the care, not just what the hospital attempted to bill. Pharmacy I work at routinely asks insurance for $1500 on a med, but then accepts $20 in actual reimbursement.  Healthcare pricing is a hopeless mess.

What for? She was pointing out that a hospital thinks $1.5 million is a reasonable ask for that service.


Which, 31 days in NICU? How much did she think that would cost? Mine was in for 10 and that would have been 50K in 1986. Thanks US Navy!
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well considering inflation, 1.5 million is like a week-long vacation for some people.

On a private yacht, filled with super models, lobsters and Royal Salute scotch, and you wouldn't even have to change any crappy diapers.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Fart One of a Three Fart Series: Utterly ridiculous -- but the article should definitely have included how much the insurance actually paid for the care, not just what the hospital attempted to bill. Pharmacy I work at routinely asks insurance for $1500 on a med, but then accepts $20 in actual reimbursement.  Healthcare pricing is a hopeless mess.

What for? She was pointing out that a hospital thinks $1.5 million is a reasonable ask for that service.


She doesn't understand insurance. The laws and rules are such that you can't charge one rate to the insured and another to the uninsured (and you can't accept less reimbursement for cash pay than you would actually get from the insurance reimbursement). The hospital probably knows it's unreasonable to charge a self-pay patient that much, but it's probably exactly what they bill out for such services to the insurance company in order to get whatever fraction of that in reimbursement.
So it's not that they think it's reasonable or not, it's what they have to do not to get totally screwed by insurance companies.
TL;DR- insurance companies are the problem even if you're not insured.
Also, as a new mother there is a very high probability that she and her kids qualify for Medicaid and thus this shouldn't even be a discussion.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that there aren't problems with medical billing and U.S. healthcare, but these stories are very misleading. They always list the bogus "retail prices" that absolutely no one pays - if it's paid by insurance, there's a huge adjustment downwards, followed by the insurance company paying everything but their copayment / yearly maximum. And if they're uninsured, they end up lopping off another huge amount.

So this family is paying a large credit card bill if insured or the price of a Toyota if uninsured.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Before I skimmed the article, I thought to myself "all 3 we're in the NICU for a month, weren't  they". Come on lady. You had at least 8 months.  Now going back to read the story about how she suddenly got pregnant and gave birth without warning, and didn't have months to figure it out.


Nevermind. This was the one where people don't understand that the hospital bills much higher than they get.
Also, since they were in NICU, she probably didn't have the full 8 months. Duh.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Before I skimmed the article, I thought to myself "all 3 we're in the NICU for a month, weren't  they". Come on lady. You had at least 8 months.  Now going back to read the story about how she suddenly got pregnant and gave birth without warning, and didn't have months to figure it out.


The education system is crap.  She probably didn't know sex is how babby is formed.  And look at those names, she is likely an automaton.  No free will.  Things just happen to her.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: HotWingConspiracy: Fart One of a Three Fart Series: Utterly ridiculous -- but the article should definitely have included how much the insurance actually paid for the care, not just what the hospital attempted to bill. Pharmacy I work at routinely asks insurance for $1500 on a med, but then accepts $20 in actual reimbursement.  Healthcare pricing is a hopeless mess.

What for? She was pointing out that a hospital thinks $1.5 million is a reasonable ask for that service.

Which, 31 days in NICU? How much did she think that would cost? Mine was in for 10 and that would have been 50K in 1986. Thanks US Navy!


How would anyone that doesn't work in the industry possibly know? Especially given that it has been demonstrated it's all pretty much made up on the spot. Another hospital might have charged her a fraction of that, or twice as much. Spin the wheel.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, it took me a year to run up half a million in medical expenses.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: alex10294: Before I skimmed the article, I thought to myself "all 3 we're in the NICU for a month, weren't  they". Come on lady. You had at least 8 months.  Now going back to read the story about how she suddenly got pregnant and gave birth without warning, and didn't have months to figure it out.

Figure what out?


That she needed to get insurance.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: alex10294: Before I skimmed the article, I thought to myself "all 3 we're in the NICU for a month, weren't  they". Come on lady. You had at least 8 months.  Now going back to read the story about how she suddenly got pregnant and gave birth without warning, and didn't have months to figure it out.

Figure what out?


Health coverage if you're pregnant, plan to get pregnant, or recently gave birth
All Health Insurance Marketplace® and Medicaid plans cover pregnancy and childbirth. This is true even if your pregnancy begins before your coverage starts.
Maternity care and newborn care - services provided before and after your child is born - are essential health benefits. This means all
qualified health plans
inside and outside the Marketplace must cover them.
Choose your situation below for more information:
If you're pregnant or planning to get pregnant:
If you don't have health coverage
If you currently have Marketplace coverage
If you may qualify for Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
If you recently gave birth:
If you don't have health coverage
If you currently have Marketplace coverage
If you have Medicaid or CHIP
 
Muta
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

alex10294: Before I skimmed the article, I thought to myself "all 3 we're in the NICU for a month, weren't  they". Come on lady. You had at least 8 months.  Now going back to read the story about how she suddenly got pregnant and gave birth without warning, and didn't have months to figure it out.


I bet if she called 3 local hospitals for quotes for delivering triplets, none of them would give an actual cost.  The cost of going into a hospital is little different than a reverse roulette wheel.
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fart One of a Three Fart Series: Utterly ridiculous -- but the article should definitely have included how much the insurance actually paid for the care, not just what the hospital attempted to bill.  Pharmacy I work at routinely asks insurance for $1500 on a med, but then accepts $20 in actual reimbursement.  Healthcare pricing is a hopeless mess.


A lot of people don't even look at the details on their EOB statements.  I don't understand why anyone charges the initial bloated amount, since it will be reduced by the insurance company.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Jaymes, Polly, and Baskyn? Lady, you're making it really hard to have sympathy for your family.


Polly doesn't seem bad comparatively
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

farknozzle: HotWingConspiracy: Fart One of a Three Fart Series: Utterly ridiculous -- but the article should definitely have included how much the insurance actually paid for the care, not just what the hospital attempted to bill. Pharmacy I work at routinely asks insurance for $1500 on a med, but then accepts $20 in actual reimbursement.  Healthcare pricing is a hopeless mess.

What for? She was pointing out that a hospital thinks $1.5 million is a reasonable ask for that service.

She doesn't understand insurance. The laws and rules are such that you can't charge one rate to the insured and another to the uninsured (and you can't accept less reimbursement for cash pay than you would actually get from the insurance reimbursement). The hospital probably knows it's unreasonable to charge a self-pay patient that much, but it's probably exactly what they bill out for such services to the insurance company in order to get whatever fraction of that in reimbursement.
So it's not that they think it's reasonable or not, it's what they have to do not to get totally screwed by insurance companies.
TL;DR- insurance companies are the problem even if you're not insured.
Also, as a new mother there is a very high probability that she and her kids qualify for Medicaid and thus this shouldn't even be a discussion.


They sent her a bill for 1.5 million. She said hey look at this bill for 1.5 million. Everything else is noise.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Jaymes, Polly, and Baskyn? Lady, you're making it really hard to have sympathy for your family.


Although, wait, triplets and ones a girl? Or did she not know how to spell pauly?
 
blackminded
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Reading that makes me glad I never got married or had kids. Being a shut in seems like a way cheaper option in life.


Hear hear.

/loneliness has no price tag
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I feel like the solution here is universal health care, not health insurance.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We met a couple who were visiting from another country. The mother was not due for months, but the father planned to try some local skiing, so they bought legit traveler's health insurance. The baby came way early, and the insurance was apparently covering just about all of the extraordinary US costs for NICU.

So as soon as it was medically defensible, the insurer chartered a private jet to transport the baby back home to socialized health care. No room for the parents on the flight, it was a small craft and needed a 3 person medical crew too. Actually, TWO medical crews, because the flight was too long for one to be on duty the whole time. They swapped in a new crew on their refueling stop.

Their "million dollar baby" did fine, but what a wild process.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mofa: Not that there aren't problems with medical billing and U.S. healthcare, but these stories are very misleading. They always list the bogus "retail prices" that absolutely no one pays - if it's paid by insurance, there's a huge adjustment downwards, followed by the insurance company paying everything but their copayment / yearly maximum. And if they're uninsured, they end up lopping off another huge amount.

So this family is paying a large credit card bill if insured or the price of a Toyota if uninsured.


Which is nuts.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We're being jerked around.  She had insurance.  She never said she didn't.

She's showing the total cost billed by the hospital to the insurance company.  She's not paying it.  Furthermore, the insurance company isn't paying all of that.  Their billing people will counteroffer back to the hospital.

Her lesson is to simply get insurance.  Insurance that she had.
 
Muta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fireproof: HotWingConspiracy: alex10294: Before I skimmed the article, I thought to myself "all 3 we're in the NICU for a month, weren't  they". Come on lady. You had at least 8 months.  Now going back to read the story about how she suddenly got pregnant and gave birth without warning, and didn't have months to figure it out.

Figure what out?

That she needed to get insurance.


If she had insurance then she still would have been on the hook for 20% of that bill or $300,000.
 
