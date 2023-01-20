 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   Apparently the Russians still have a ship that floats, and it's a spy ship hanging around off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands. Likely doing intelligence things like finding better poke recipes   (the-sun.com) divider line
25
    More: Interesting, Ship, United States, United States Coast Guard, suspicious Russian ship, US Coast Guard, Coast guard, Russian intelligence vessel, U.S. Coast Guard  
•       •       •

449 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2023 at 9:50 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What percent of the crew wants to go into port and defect?  Assuming your family was under no threat, a choice between Hawaii and Vladivostok is not a difficult choice.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better to be in the middle of the Pacific than at the bottom of the Black Sea.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Go ahead, Russia. See that sea floor littered with the last folks who poked us there?

Know what happened to them?

Their shadows are etched on walls like a banksy
 
macadamnut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Go ahead, Russia. See that sea floor littered with the last folks who poked us there?

Know what happened to them?

Their shadows are etched on walls like a banksy


Easy there Curtis LeMay.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I bet the russians are looking for the guy who got pulled overboard by the big tuna.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Go ahead, Russia. See that sea floor littered with the last folks who poked us there?

Know what happened to them?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Today might be weird for this but
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Eh. adversarial and even nominally friendly nations spy on each other.  We're probably doing the same to the Russians, the Chinese, the North Koreans, and even our allies in Europe and Japan and around the rest of the world.

This really isn't news. But this is the Sun presenting it so we already knew that.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meh. They's been doing that shait since they lerned to float. I was on a subtender on Guam and we'd go out and around the island every few months, in 1970. We had these guys, supposedly fishing, follow us around. It was show and tell with the marines marching around the main deck with full gear whenever they got close enuf to take pictures.

/ Show and tell
// They probly didn't know about the submerged sub just off our quarter.
/// Hard to be brutal on the high seas and brutal is all they know.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's there because we allow it. Literally not worth the minor hassle.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Was it over when the Russians bombed pearl harbor?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
CSB: When I was stationed in Okinawa at Camp Kinser in '89-90, I'd go for runs that took me into Naha along the port (and it's accompanying funky/awful smells), and the Soviets had a fishing trawler perpetually docked there. It had an amazing number of antennas of all types, and anything directional was aimed squarely at our base, and in particular to the building I worked, which housed the mainframes used to process info for the 3rd FSSG (RASC). It was so obviously spying, that it was a running joke.

Of course, I'd also seen demonstrations of how "leaky" computers could be - we once had an MI surveillance truck show us keys being typed and display output of non-Tempest certified PCs in our offices (this was at a stateside base) - so that fishing trawler was something that still required some awareness. On the other hand, at that time we were still processing parts requests via punch cards from some units, and handing out thousands of sheets of microfiche that we printed nightly so units could handle logistics and such.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TWX: Eh. adversarial and even nominally friendly nations spy on each other.  We're probably doing the same to the Russians, the Chinese, the North Koreans, and even our allies in Europe and Japan and around the rest of the world.

This really isn't news. But this is the Sun presenting it so we already knew that.


We are definitely doing these things and with a lot more intensity.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
BBC RADIO DRAMA: THE DARK ISLAND by Robert Barr
Youtube SW51tUG8PRs
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BigMax: What percent of the crew wants to go into port and defect?  Assuming your family was under no threat, a choice between Hawaii and Vladivostok is not a difficult choice.


Why would we want any Russians?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Russia had a colony in Hawaii in 1815.  Maybe they're just there to get the PlayStation they left behind.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
poke?
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Are they listening to our rock and roll while they conduct missile drills?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Why would we want any Russians?


Don't you remember? Trump said those are the GOOD (i.e.Caucasian) kind of immigrants.

DRINK!
 
Matt Dodson [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jeez, this is like a repeat of the Reagan years.

I had just entered the workforce and the defense industry was hiring. "Star Wars" (Peace Shield) was a thing and the money was flowing.

I remember all our CI training, how we were told there were Russian trawlers floating just outside of LA, waiting to pick up any stray signals. No radios in the office. No cameras. Security posters everywhere, reminding us to be careful.

And I wasn't even doing anything classified. That was just the way it was at Huge Aircrash Company and Torrance Rubber Works. That was the culture.

Weird how the USA/Russia dance keeps repeating itself.

/CSB? No. It was my life for many years.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: poke?


Sort of like sushi as a salad.
 
uberaverage
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How do I get word to them?
My wife lost her credit card on the beach near Lahaina. I was hoping if they find it, they could send it back.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do you really need a recipe for "put a bunch of sushi ingredients on a bowl of rice"?

\also, fark Russia and glory to Ukraine
 
indy_kid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: Meh. They's been doing that shait since they lerned to float. I was on a subtender on Guam and we'd go out and around the island every few months, in 1970. We had these guys, supposedly fishing, follow us around. It was show and tell with the marines marching around the main deck with full gear whenever they got close enuf to take pictures.


In 1981, I was on a destroyer leaving Charleston.  A Russian trawler was loitering at the border of international waters, watching everything that left port.  The CO ordered everyone to wear beach gear - Hawaiian shirts, shorts, sandals, etc. - and had the cooks BBQing on the fantail.  Rock and roll was blasting over the 1MC.

We could see the Russians on deck of the trawler watching us, and they just looked sad.  They had been parked in that spot for months, and the only place they would ever go was back to Russia.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TWX: Eh. adversarial and even nominally friendly nations spy on each other.  We're probably doing the same to the Russians, the Chinese, the North Koreans, and even our allies in Europe and Japan and around the rest of the world.

This really isn't news. But this is the Sun presenting it so we already knew that.


While I agree with you, I also think this is a golden opportunity to troll the Russians that we are missing.

I am not advocating anyone attack the ship but it would be hilarious if the "secret" spy ship was met by a flotilla of protestors.  Especially if they used projectors to light it up in Ukraine colors at night.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.