(AP News)   Our long national nightmare is over: Wienerman has been returned unharmed   (apnews.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't Look! Up in the Sky.....
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody get the picture to load?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Anybody get the picture to load?


storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hai Girls!  Miss me yet?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oops that's the wrong weiner!
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It wasn't returned with a bunch of photos of it travelling around the country.  I'm disappointed you thieves.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stolen from the Dairy Winkle?
 
Bondith
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: edmo: Anybody get the picture to load?

[storage.googleapis.com image 300x400]


Looks like he's gearing up to go into the arena.

/manducaturi te salutant
 
gbv23
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
44 inches soft.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Having to wade through the scum of this city, being swept away by bigger and bigger waves of corruption, apathy and red tape. Nah, that doesn't bother me. But you know what does bother me? You know what makes me really sick to my stomach? Watching you stuff your face with those hot dogs. Nobody, I mean NOBODY puts ketchup on a hot dog. - "Harry Callahan"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Come on man, Fark has a weeners tag.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Albert911emt: Having to wade through the scum of this city, being swept away by bigger and bigger waves of corruption, apathy and red tape. Nah, that doesn't bother me. But you know what does bother me? You know what makes me really sick to my stomach? Watching you stuff your face with those hot dogs. Nobody, I mean NOBODY puts ketchup on a hot dog. - "Harry Callahan"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ketchup on a hot dog is wrong, even a hot dog in statue form. Your defective taste buds are an affront to Baby Jesus.
 
