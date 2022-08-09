 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 331 of WW3: Wagner Group "almost certainly now commands up to 50,000 fighters in Ukraine and has become a key component of the Ukraine campaign". So when does Prigozhin decide that he can run Russia? It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion
    Russia, World War II, Ukraine's ability, Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, powerful military aid package, defence leaders of Nato, strong decisions  
•       •       •

Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jinjer
17h  ·
Dear friends! As many of you know, we've been donating to various charities in your name through the sale of Donation Shirts sold in our merch stores (https://linktr.ee/JinjerOfficialMERCH). We don't usually post about each donation made but this is something that we wanted share with you.
Thanks to your donations we were able to buy two much needed power generators for the Children's Social Rehabilitation Center in the city of Kremenchug, Ukraine!
These kids have had a rough start in life and things have only gotten worse lately, but hopefully this will help them get the power they need right now.
THANK YOU for helping these kids and our countrymen out!
#bestfansonearth #ukraine
#jinjer #napalmrecords

baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: Jinjer
17h  ·
Dear friends! As many of you know, we've been donating to various charities in your name through the sale of Donation Shirts sold in our merch stores (https://linktr.ee/JinjerOfficialMERCH). We don't usually post about each donation made but this is something that we wanted share with you.
Thanks to your donations we were able to buy two much needed power generators for the Children's Social Rehabilitation Center in the city of Kremenchug, Ukraine!
These kids have had a rough start in life and things have only gotten worse lately, but hopefully this will help them get the power they need right now.
THANK YOU for helping these kids and our countrymen out!
#bestfansonearth #ukraine
#jinjer #napalmrecords

Knowing boys I bet there was a fight over who got the black bed and not the "girly white one"

Reason #15486432987 to just chain all the orcs together and dump them along the mid Atlantic ridge
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzia afraid of Moscow missile strikes | Record military support of Ukraine
Youtube B3SJC-uR6DM

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine War Update | Ukraine gets insane 100-mile-range missiles | listen to Russian walkie-talkies
Youtube bFUGEezS02s

Yesterdays Artur
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
19 Jan: Ukrainians Make a PREVENTATIVE ATTACK | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube Y1liLGzSAJQ

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The compendium of alternate Nitter URL's in case we have issues with links not working (hat tip to danceswithcrows for finding it).  I've found Nitter.nl (the Dutch one), to be one of the more stable lately.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Should we start a contest for what the Orc body count will be on the one year anniversary of the invasion, Feb. 24, 2023? If I get three positive responses to this post it is a go.

Rules: (1) One bet per person. (2) Changing bets is allowed. (3) Placing bets ends one week prior to 2/24/23, or whenever I go to bed on Friday, 2/17/24.

The prize (closest to, but not over) would be "bragging rights" and a unique thread medal. I'll design one in Excel and send the winner a jpeg of it. Your own personal NFT! You can post it on your Fark account page!

Everyone betting has to pledge to send $10 to World Central Kitchen (no FarkUnits or other Fark stuff involved). This can be a good fundraiser for WCK. Yeah, I'll keep track of all the bets and revisions. Simply reply to one of my posts with your guesses.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (Embroidered shirts for Valentine's Day? But consider shipping time):

Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391 ; https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
Oneiros
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators: https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Refugee support in Lviv: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
'They have us over a barrel': Inside the US and German standoff over sending tanks to Ukraine

Nothing much new, but a good wrapup of where things stand.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RobSeace: 'They have us over a barrel': Inside the US and German standoff over sending tanks to Ukraine

Nothing much new, but a good wrapup of where things stand.


EVERYBODY!

🎶 Roll out the barrel 🎶
🎶  We'll have a barrel of fun 🎶
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mederu: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/B3SJC-uR6DM]
Yesterdays daily Denys


Regarding the Pantsir on the Russian MoD's roof:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wagner's 50k isn't enough to take and hold Moscow against domestic security forces.  Wagner mostly just has light infantry, most of which are ex-prisoners.

That said, Putin is starting to take steps, and he wouldn't be doing that if he wasn't worried.  From the ISW:

Russian President Vladimir Putin is increasingly siding with the adversaries of Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin, likely in an ongoing effort to degrade Prigozhin's influence in Russia. Putin met on January 18, 2023, with St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov - one of Prigozhin's overt enemies - for the first time since early March 2022 to discuss St. Petersburg's role in the Russian war effort. Beglov stated that his administration formed three volunteer battalions that support Russia's invasion of Ukraine under the Russian Western Military District (WMD). ISW previously reported that Prigozhin had launched an intensive campaign petitioning Russian State Duma officials to remove Beglov from his office and had even called on the Russian Prosecutor General's office to investigate Beglov for treason for failing to adequately support the Russian war effort. Prigozhin-affiliated outlets also published exposés on Beglov over the summer of 2022, claiming that Beglov deliberately impeded the advertising efforts for recruitment into the three local volunteer battalions. Prigozhin had also suggested that he assisted Beglov in campaigning for the governor role - claiming that he had made Beglov's career and made several proposals to improve his administration.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x254]

Should we start a contest for what the Orc body count will be on the one year anniversary of the invasion, Feb. 24, 2023? If I get three positive responses to this post it is a go.

Rules: (1) One bet per person. (2) Changing bets is allowed. (3) Placing bets ends one week prior to 2/24/23, or whenever I go to bed on Friday, 2/17/24.

The prize (closest to, but not over) would be "bragging rights" and a unique thread medal. I'll design one in Excel and send the winner a jpeg of it. Your own personal NFT! You can post it on your Fark account page!

Everyone betting has to pledge to send $10 to World Central Kitchen (no FarkUnits or other Fark stuff involved). This can be a good fundraiser for WCK. Yeah, I'll keep track of all the bets and revisions. Simply reply to one of my posts with your guesses.


Hell I'm in.  Put me down for 130,500.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x254]

Should we start a contest for what the Orc body count will be on the one year anniversary of the invasion, Feb. 24, 2023? If I get three positive responses to this post it is a go.

Rules: (1) One bet per person. (2) Changing bets is allowed. (3) Placing bets ends one week prior to 2/24/23, or whenever I go to bed on Friday, 2/17/24.

The prize (closest to, but not over) would be "bragging rights" and a unique thread medal. I'll design one in Excel and send the winner a jpeg of it. Your own personal NFT! You can post it on your Fark account page!

Everyone betting has to pledge to send $10 to World Central Kitchen (no FarkUnits or other Fark stuff involved). This can be a good fundraiser for WCK. Yeah, I'll keep track of all the bets and revisions. Simply reply to one of my posts with your guesses.

Hell I'm in.  Put me down for 130,500.


(I'll note I'll send my $10 to wck later when I get home)
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
OK, as usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  Change Putin's mind, Germans are very scary, Estonia has given 1%, whether things are tanks or not tanks, Minna Alander explains Germany, Denmark gives lots of Caesar pieces, distracted by lutefisk, Scholz tries to stop Leopards, Scholz apologizes, Marines vs. AI systems, coloring book pages about Metatron and AI systems, and ponies with tanks are all in there.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Wagner's 50k isn't enough to take and hold Moscow against domestic security forces.  Wagner mostly just has light infantry, most of which are ex-prisoners.

That said, Putin is starting to take steps, and he wouldn't be doing that if he wasn't worried.  From the ISW:

Russian President Vladimir Putin is increasingly siding with the adversaries of Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin, likely in an ongoing effort to degrade Prigozhin's influence in Russia. Putin met on January 18, 2023, with St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov - one of Prigozhin's overt enemies - for the first time since early March 2022 to discuss St. Petersburg's role in the Russian war effort. Beglov stated that his administration formed three volunteer battalions that support Russia's invasion of Ukraine under the Russian Western Military District (WMD). ISW previously reported that Prigozhin had launched an intensive campaign petitioning Russian State Duma officials to remove Beglov from his office and had even called on the Russian Prosecutor General's office to investigate Beglov for treason for failing to adequately support the Russian war effort. Prigozhin-affiliated outlets also published exposés on Beglov over the summer of 2022, claiming that Beglov deliberately impeded the advertising efforts for recruitment into the three local volunteer battalions. Prigozhin had also suggested that he assisted Beglov in campaigning for the governor role - claiming that he had made Beglov's career and made several proposals to improve his administration.


The Mexican drug cartels thought they could control their hired help, the Zetas.  Didn't work out the way they planned.  Incidentally, the spell-checker on this comment is going berserk given all the Russian names.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tanzanian killed in Ukraine: We told him not to go
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If I were in Chinese intelligence, Wagner Group would be my first choice in infiltrating of all Putin's force of arms.  I'd also be heavily into his financial secret keepers.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Wagner's 50k isn't enough to take and hold Moscow against domestic security forces.  Wagner mostly just has light infantry, most of which are ex-prisoners.

That said, Putin is starting to take steps, and he wouldn't be doing that if he wasn't worried.  From the ISW:

Russian President Vladimir Putin is increasingly siding with the adversaries of Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin, likely in an ongoing effort to degrade Prigozhin's influence in Russia. Putin met on January 18, 2023, with St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov - one of Prigozhin's overt enemies - for the first time since early March 2022 to discuss St. Petersburg's role in the Russian war effort. Beglov stated that his administration formed three volunteer battalions that support Russia's invasion of Ukraine under the Russian Western Military District (WMD). ISW previously reported that Prigozhin had launched an intensive campaign petitioning Russian State Duma officials to remove Beglov from his office and had even called on the Russian Prosecutor General's office to investigate Beglov for treason for failing to adequately support the Russian war effort. Prigozhin-affiliated outlets also published exposés on Beglov over the summer of 2022, claiming that Beglov deliberately impeded the advertising efforts for recruitment into the three local volunteer battalions. Prigozhin had also suggested that he assisted Beglov in campaigning for the governor role - claiming that he had made Beglov's career and made several proposals to improve his administration.


Putin is famously paranoid, but in this case it's definitely a case of "just because you're paranoid doesn't mean they're not out to get you".

Also more generally Putin wouldn't be worried about some sort of toe-to-toe fight between Wagner and Russian regulars. He's worried about a palace coup, which takes far fewer people.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: If I were in Chinese intelligence, Wagner Group would be my first choice in infiltrating of all Putin's force of arms.  I'd also be heavily into his financial secret keepers.


Why? Wagner is going to catch on a lot quicker than the official Russian bureaucracy.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Tanzanian killed in Ukraine: We told him not to go


And nothing of value was lost
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
According to this gentleman, it's more a case of the Russians dying in Soledar rather than holding it.  He also says he might have some "interesting" news after Sunday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: BitwiseShift: If I were in Chinese intelligence, Wagner Group would be my first choice in infiltrating of all Putin's force of arms.  I'd also be heavily into his financial secret keepers.

Why? Wagner is going to catch on a lot quicker than the official Russian bureaucracy.


I think the point is you pay them and they know they are stabbing russia in the back.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for January 7 to January 13 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: The compendium of alternate Nitter URL's in case we have issues with links not working (hat tip to danceswithcrows for finding it).  I've found Nitter.nl (the Dutch one) to be one of the more stable lately.


And no sooner do I say that then Nitter.nl goes on the fritz.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Putin's Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare

Not so "secret", when they're writing articles about it.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Putin's Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare

Not so "secret", when they're writing articles about it.


So, basically what they already tried and failed last February, 120,000 KIA, 3,000 tanks, and 6,000 AFVs ago.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Substack from Gen. Mick Ryan fleshing out a bit a thread he did yesterday talking about which modern NATO tank to pick for Ukraine:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: RobSeace: Putin's Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare

Not so "secret", when they're writing articles about it.

So, basically what they already tried and failed last February, 120,000 KIA, 3,000 tanks, and 6,000 AFVs ago.


Well, he's gotta destroy the other half of his army to unlock the achievement.
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
new Ed Nash.

Basically: IAI made a 15 pound electric drone with a warhead. Can be hand launched, can be recalled if in the air and not needed.

But... Israel, so they won't be in Ukraine.

POINT BLANK - Where Park Glider Meets ATGM
Youtube 91ikN6kQpps


Imagine an infantry squad pinned down with a pile of 20 of these at their disposal...
 
Zenith
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Putin's Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare

Not so "secret", when they're writing articles about it.


Russian already proved last year trying this they don't have the logistical depth to do it.
it'll be worse this time round as they're using Scooby Doo vans and buses.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't Fear Putin's Demise

/You may need a new private window.

Blue Oyster Cult - (Don't Fear) The Reaper (Audio)
Youtube Dy4HA3vUv2c
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Polish Hussar: The compendium of alternate Nitter URL's in case we have issues with links not working (hat tip to danceswithcrows for finding it).  I've found Nitter.nl (the Dutch one) to be one of the more stable lately.

And no sooner do I say that then Nitter.nl goes on the fritz.

[Fark user image image 500x250]


Probably Elmo's fault.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Lot's of capacity for obstacle breaching."  Can you tell that Gen. Mick Ryan used to be a sapper?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
