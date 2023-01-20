 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Another day, another shooting in a Walmart. This time in one of Subby's local stores   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Anne Gray, male suspect, Walmart West, Active shooter, entire Walmart family, local time, Walmart, incident  
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sorry that happened in your neck of the woods, subby.

Hostages Trapped Inside Walmart Insisting They Never Shop At Walmart
Youtube repxFQXVsHc
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The entire Walmart family is shocked by the senseless violence

Very unpatriotic, Walmart.  No real American is shocked by the senseless violence anymore.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were the guns ok though?

/tots&pears since ANGH re: real solutions
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The price for easy gun ownership must be regularly plaid in blood.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walmart issued a statement saying, "The entire Walmart family is shocked by the senseless violence that occurred at our Evansville store"

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one cares where you live, Subby
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Khorne approves
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: The entire Walmart family is shocked


Fark user imageView Full Size


"...and stunned"
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been using an app called "Scanner Radio" for a while now. It's pretty good about alerting me whenever the latest mass shooting has taken place so I saw this come across last night, and there were at least two others from Indianapolis over the last couple of weeks. Something in the water there maybe?
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: The price for easy gun ownership must be regularly plaid in blood.


I agree with your sentiment, but saying 'easy gun ownership' implies you would prefer difficult gun ownership, which while quite admirable is still a form of gun ownership.
On Fark this makes you a bloodthirsty gun humping ammosexual that masturbates to child murder. Even though you likely don't own a gun either, just like the rest of us non-gun owning gun humping ammosexuals that masturbate to child murder .
/No it doesn't make sense, but this is the internet. Sensible people don't make the rules here.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I like Dollar General. I don't have to get all armored up like I'm going to Walmart.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys it's just as easy to kill someone with a Weeble.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is clearly the fault of music and video games.
Oh and a lack of god in WalMarts.
 
pacified
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Men sure seem to do almost all the murdering
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: I've been using an app called "Scanner Radio" for a while now. It's pretty good about alerting me whenever the latest mass shooting has taken place so I saw this come across last night, and there were at least two others from Indianapolis over the last couple of weeks. Something in the water there maybe?


I'm shocked that the PD where you live didn't encrypt it yet, making the app useless.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Munden: The entire Walmart family is shocked by the senseless violence

Very unpatriotic, Walmart.  No real American is shocked by the senseless violence anymore.


Sounds like virtue signalling to me.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
WaLmARt faMiLy
 
olorin604
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Majin_Buu: I've been using an app called "Scanner Radio" for a while now. It's pretty good about alerting me whenever the latest mass shooting has taken place so I saw this come across last night, and there were at least two others from Indianapolis over the last couple of weeks. Something in the water there maybe?

I'm shocked that the PD where you live didn't encrypt it yet, making the app useless.


Around here there is the overall dispatch which is radio, but there are constant calls for x to contact y. So they switch to cell phones.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mistahtom: I'm sorry that happened in your neck of the woods, subby.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/repxFQXVsHc]


The shooting or the WalMart?
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Xai: The price for easy gun ownership must be regularly plaid in blood.


Good. Yours first.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dryad: Xai: The price for easy gun ownership must be regularly plaid in blood.

I agree with your sentiment, but saying 'easy gun ownership' implies you would prefer difficult gun ownership, which while quite admirable is still a form of gun ownership.
On Fark this makes you a bloodthirsty gun humping ammosexual that masturbates to child murder. Even though you likely don't own a gun either, just like the rest of us non-gun owning gun humping ammosexuals that masturbate to child murder .
/No it doesn't make sense, but this is the internet. Sensible people don't make the rules here.


Uhm no, you're describing yourself, not someone who like resonable gun ownership laws.

Noone has a problem with hunters and sportsshooters owning a firearm.

So more over, you're also a liar.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm sorry Subby. Not about the shooting. About Indiana.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuffy: mistahtom: I'm sorry that happened in your neck of the woods, subby.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/repxFQXVsHc]

The shooting or the WalMart?


this was the west side walmart... there are at least 5 other walmarts within about a 5 mile radius of this one... although the west side of town has always had a more 'redneck' stereotype associated with it.
/ not subby
 
