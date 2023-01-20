 Skip to content
(WMTW Portland)   At last, a place where my unicorn and I can be free   (wmtw.com)
22
    More: Cool, town's Select Board, town's knowledge, first town, 5-year-old girl, WMTW News, magical creatures, unicorn, permission  
•       •       •

Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Select Board of Lamoine is really gonna' regret that after SpaceX, Instacart, or JUUL Labs moves onto the property.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmm.... unicorn...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, that is cute! I love it. Thank you for the smile, Submitter.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Robot Chicken - Unicorn Mayonnaise
Youtube gqUHQYJ4fEQ
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fooshards
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pack your bags, sister!  We are going to Maine!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Which one is the unicorn?
 
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
CANDY MOUNTAIN!
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dinna make fun o' the Unicorn. It's Scotland's Heraldic Beastie!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, there's no good reason to prohibit them.
 
MsStatement
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gravity Falls - The Last Mabelcorn - The Unicorn Secret
Youtube v1X-FWtWNuA

She's going to be so disappointed.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Some parent is cursing right about now, because they told this kid that Santa or grandma or whoever couldn't deliver a unicorn because of government rules and regs.

These folks better not be elected, cause suddenly they've got an enemy come next voting season.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Usually, it"s getting the permit that's the hard part.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Harold & Kumar | Ultimate Collector's Edition - NPH & Unicorns | Warner Bros. Entertainment
Youtube AI9fRKLurpo
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
thepleasantpersonality.comView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bob Howard shudders.
 
latexalibi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Dinna make fun o' the Unicorn. It's Scotland's Heraldic Beastie!


Agreed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
