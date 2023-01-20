 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Jackass: The Rental House   (ktla.com) divider line
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Norm Macdonald dot jpeg.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It is official. I am old.

None of that made any sense whatsoever.

None.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So project x irl
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm old but how long is a tiktok video? 2 minutes? This doofus didn't have 2 minutes to look at who was renting his gigantic 3 million dollar house for $50k a month?

At that rate he could pay someone to watch the video
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"They're young," Fitzgerald said. "They think, 'Oh, you don't have to pay, and you can make up your own rules."

.
Friggen' Millennials.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't be so curmudgeonly, Dark. You thought it was cool when Keith Moon was tossing TVs out of hotel room windows and Joe Walsh was chainsawing his own suites of rooms.  These kids are just like that, except that they are not famous for anything or contribute anything whatsoever to society. It's evolution.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A rental house full of kids who can't read good and have the job of being professionally good looking, was damaged during the filming of a reality show (probably) just being released on Netflix?

Netflix: tell the press about your lawsuit around the time it's released, and we'll pay for repairs
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The group rented this massive 10-bedroom, 16-bathroom home on Weidlake Drive in the Hollywood Hills for $50,000 a month.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: A rental house full of kids who can't read good and have the job of being professionally good looking, was damaged during the filming of a reality show (probably) just being released on Netflix?

Netflix: tell the press about your lawsuit around the time it's released, and we'll pay for repairs


This guy gets it.
 
