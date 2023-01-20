 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMTW Portland)   Because apparently it still needs to be said - Do not go to Walmart to buy gift cards for a stranger who calls you from Amazon   (wmtw.com) divider line
12
    More: Stupid, Confidence trick, Fraud, various gift cards, fraud schemes, gift card payment demands, financial institution's fraud department, phone number, lot of scams  
•       •       •

189 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2023 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just like I don't tell people my fetishes.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I weep for Humanity that these scams still work.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, there go my Sunday plans
 
daffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I can't believe how easy it is to get someone to hand out their private information. Every company says that they will NOT ask for this information. Come on people, WAKE UP AND SMELL THE STUFF THEY ARE SHOVLING!
 
Robinfro
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The same people who told us to never talk to strangers, give out our real names on the internet, don't pay by credit card over the phone because *anyone* could be listening in, and that you can't trust what you see on TV are now happily handing that info out & think Faux "News", OANN, The Onion, and The Babylon Bee are legitimate journalism. Because who would lie? Back in *their* day people had integrity!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: I weep for Humanity that these scams still work.


You neednt weep or humanity. Pretty much every human started practicing crying and weeping withinminutes of leaving the womb.  About 20% never quit weep-ing and moaning. You might as well breathe for humanoity as cry for it considering the expertise and volume of weeping it does for itself. Save the waterworks for when you really need them, like when a traffic cop has pulled you over but hasnt yet written a citation
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I only buy gas station gift cards for illicit transactions with strangers behind the pumps.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Robinfro: The same people who told us to never talk to strangers, give out our real names on the internet, don't pay by credit card over the phone because *anyone* could be listening in, and that you can't trust what you see on TV are now happily handing that info out & think Faux "News", OANN, The Onion, and The Babylon Bee are legitimate journalism. Because who would lie? Back in *their* day people had integrity!


After watching videos from Scambaiter, Jim Browning, Kitboga, et al, I still can't figure out how any of these scams work against my parents' generation.  It's literally every red flag they taught us to look out for.  And yet, they fall for every single one, regardless of context.  Phone, email, TV, whatever.  My mom wears magnetic bracelets.  She and the rest of my family believed the "City in Michigan Adopts Sharia Law!" bullshiat (it was supposedly Dearborn, for those wondering.  Yeah, home of Ford.).

The Boomers instilled in Gen X an overwhelming sense of skepticism.  Meanwhile, they are the least skeptical generation to have ever existed.  Seriously, WTF.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: The Boomers instilled in Gen X an overwhelming sense of skepticism.  Meanwhile, they are the least skeptical generation to have ever existed.  Seriously, WTF.


Counterpoint: Which generation is the one that ate Tide pods to impress internet peers from Tik Tok?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That would be a good way to pay an internet hitman.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Kuroshin: The Boomers instilled in Gen X an overwhelming sense of skepticism.  Meanwhile, they are the least skeptical generation to have ever existed.  Seriously, WTF.

Counterpoint: Which generation is the one that ate Tide pods to impress internet peers from Tik Tok?


86 particularly stupid teens did that. Probably more boomers fall for internet scams every day.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mikaloyd: Kuroshin: The Boomers instilled in Gen X an overwhelming sense of skepticism.  Meanwhile, they are the least skeptical generation to have ever existed.  Seriously, WTF.

Counterpoint: Which generation is the one that ate Tide pods to impress internet peers from Tik Tok?


Gen Z?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.