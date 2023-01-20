 Skip to content
(AL.com)   EPA moves into Alabamahole to fight the fire Alabamahole has allowed to spew carcinogens for 7 weeks into the air breathed by Alabamaholes   (al.com) divider line
16
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Big government liberals invading to take away the rights of our glorious small businessheroes yet again. True 'Muricans know it's their God-given right to breathe as much Freedom Fumes as...I *am* getting a little dizzy.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are we charging them for this?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tar far?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Are we charging them for this?


The EPA is only there because Alabama is too cheap to put it out themselves.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: NewportBarGuy: Are we charging them for this?

The EPA is only there because Alabama is too cheap to put it out themselves.


I know that part. I want something for it. I want them to let Black people and Democrats vote. I want them to stop stealing federal funds to give to rich, white people. I want things!
 
olorin604
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why are the Washington elites so ready to extinguish this freedom fire.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pretty sure all smoke contains carcinogens of one sort or another.
 
dracos31
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark them. Their reps voted to get rid of the EPA, they no longer deserve to benefit from its existence.
Elections should have consequences.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No red state bailouts.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Big government liberals invading to take away the rights of our glorious small businessheroes yet again. True 'Muricans know it's their God-given right to breathe as much Freedom Fumes as...I *am* getting a little dizzy.


Can't fark your cousin if you can't find them in the smoke.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Socialism at work! And the moment it's contained and cleaned up, they'll go right back to "get your gubmint outta my life. All I need is Jesus and Trump!"  Bootstraps, my ass
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MikeBoomshadow: Pretty sure all smoke contains carcinogens of one sort or another.


This goes a little beyond that. This is stuff that modern chemists work to avoid exposure to in the lab.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Get out here an fix this while we figure out how it's your fault!!"
 
phedex
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
they're sending all these anti-smoking liberals into 'Bama!  Don't let them take your right to breathe smoke!
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
EPA moves into Alabamahole to fight the fire Alabamahole has allowed to spew carcinogens for 7 weeks into the air breathed by Alabamaholes


... and the Alabamahole looked at me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I dunno, I think that the carcinosmoke actually fixes the place up a little.
 
