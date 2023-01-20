 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Don't kid yourself Jimmy. If Toadzilla ever got the chance, he'd eat you and everyone you care about   (bbc.com)
20
906 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2023 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)



johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"I've never seen anything so big,"

reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mrs McSordid was yelling at me this morning "Come and see the size of this giant cane toad". And I was like "Nope, I'm fine right here".

Because I like to sleep at night.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The story of the cane toad was pretty much a cautionary tale about humans not thinking about what happens when they do sh*t.

The end game is the Cane Toads take over and eat everyone.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't let him near any motor cars, Australia.
Poop Poop!
Youtube zYUDMRcfLfU
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ms Gray says this giant specimen likely bulked out on a diet of insects, reptiles and small mammals.

I'm feel certain more than a few people's little dogs are missing.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How many Chazzwazzers got into the malonga gilderchuck this time?"

"...Just the one"
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's beautiful. Of course they killed her.  I know, invasive species blah blah blah but record breaking! Enormous!

Maybe she could grant wishes.
Maybe she remembered dinosaurs.
Maybe she was Queen of the Toads.

Now I've made myself sad.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ALL GLORY TO TOADZILLA
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her team quickly captured Toadzilla - believed to be a female -

Obviously. They would have named it Toadzillo if it were a male.
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes me proud to be Australian.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: She's beautiful. Of course they killed her.  I know, invasive species blah blah blah but record breaking! Enormous!

Maybe she could grant wishes.
Maybe she remembered dinosaurs.
Maybe she was Queen of the Toads.

Now I've made myself sad.


She'll make a good size leather purse though
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I know they are invasive pests, but like Monica, I think Cane Toads are cute.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Frogs will eat just about anything they can fit into their mouth.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tentacle: Spawn_of_Cthulhu: She's beautiful. Of course they killed her.  I know, invasive species blah blah blah but record breaking! Enormous!

Maybe she could grant wishes.
Maybe she remembered dinosaurs.
Maybe she was Queen of the Toads.

Now I've made myself sad.

She'll make a good size leather purse though


Backpack.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I rec this doc every cane toad thread

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Toads are scary.
But I'm still hesitant to believe these are real.
thoughtco.comView Full Size
 
Stantz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: Toads are scary.
But I'm still hesitant to believe these are real.
[thoughtco.com image 660x500]


Coconut crab. Grows up to a metre long.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wish I could find this Nova (I know it was PBS, might have been Nature) special on Toads I watched years ago.  It showed two North American toads at a small puddle of water eating EVERYTHING that came near the water.  Anything that moves and can fit in their mouths got eaten, they nearly doubled in size by the evening's end.  It was crazy.

Can't imagine the damage a 10lb toad could do.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Stantz: DarksideHalo: Toads are scary.
But I'm still hesitant to believe these are real.
[thoughtco.com image 660x500]

Coconut crab. Grows up to a metre long.


See, there you go! Citing fanciful metrics! Like meters.
I've done seen these things at Black Mesa!
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Stantz: DarksideHalo: Toads are scary.
But I'm still hesitant to believe these are real.
[thoughtco.com image 660x500]

Coconut crab. Grows up to a metre long.


We're going to need a bigger pot of boiling water.
 
