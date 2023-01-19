 Skip to content
(Twitter)   1.5 million seems like a bargain.... wait is the roof actually on fire?   (twitter.com)
posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2023 at 6:30 AM



Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That seems a tod high considering all the fire damage.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Talk about a hot housing market...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


Oh thank goodness, the walls are ok.

Let me get my chequebook.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
im.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Those other building seem pretty sweet.

Nice find.

I'll have to talk to my people and move some money around. Hit BJ's for 400 cases of paper towels and windex.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That's a smokin deal.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Apparently they didn't need no water, and let the motherfarker burn.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Same as it ever was....
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sounds like a hot market.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Probably not on fire anymore, Subby.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nah, I'll give them $100 for the property then spend the next million on repairs and altercations.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Eat The Placenta: Nah, I'll give them $100 for the property then spend the next million on repairs and altercations.


I'll fight you for free...
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The fire is decorative, it's for the shock effect. Very avant-garde.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At that price the fire truck better come with it at the very least.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's a fire sale.
 
Is_This_Us
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was considering it........but it has an HOA.
 
6655321
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Fire Department saved the foundation.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Someone with better photoshop skills than me should photoshop that smiling little girl in front of it
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So $1.5 million for 5 acres, a guest house and the expense of bulldozing a giant house just to build a new one.
And you have to live in Tennessee.
I would rather be in the house when it burned.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The guest house looks cool

Other than that, you are paying for a VERY nice 5 acre lot and a gut/teardown
 
Sachlpch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

6655321: The Fire Department saved the foundation.


Exactly. And the basement doesn't look flooded either. Everything must go up top however. One could easily live in the guest house while rebuilding
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Those other building seem pretty sweet.

Nice find.

I'll have to talk to my people and move some money around. Hit BJ's for 400 cases of paper towels and windex.


If you just swallow, you won't need the paper towels, and I have no idea what the Windex is for
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bloodhound Gang - Fire Water Burn (Official Video)
Youtube Adgx9wt63NY
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I clearly specified non-smoking
 
Norwegian Squirrel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Huge McMansion built in 1997, described as "classic" by the realtor. I mean, I guess 25 years is long enough
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lick of paint.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If I won the lottery I'd buy it, bulldoze it and build a homeless shelter.

Then I'd repeat that in every exclusive enclave, until the money was gone.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: NewportBarGuy: Those other building seem pretty sweet.

Nice find.

I'll have to talk to my people and move some money around. Hit BJ's for 400 cases of paper towels and windex.

If you just swallow, you won't need the paper towels, and I have no idea what the Windex is for


To get rid of the taste.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I clearly specified non-smoking


Add more oxygen, then. The smoke is a sign of incomplete combustion.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The address in the listing is wrong, probably to keep scavengers away. There are plenty of news articles about this fire that happened in September that place it in a neighborhood where 5 acres of land is worth that price. Maybe not with tear down and rebuild fees.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Burn, motherfarker! Burn!
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Talking Heads - Burning Down the House (Official Video)
Youtube _3eC35LoF4U
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

6655321: The Fire Department saved the foundation.


Set the bar low enough and you can't fail!  Except at limbo...
 
Target Builder
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My last Realtor's recommended Home Inspector: "House seems fine"
 
