 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Komo)   Leopard at Seattle zoo euthanized, faces everywhere breathe sigh of relief   (komonews.com) divider line
10
    More: Sad, Felidae, Panthera, Lion, Snow Leopard, Woodland Park Zoo, Big cat, geriatric snow leopard, snow leopard  
•       •       •

213 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2023 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Snow leopards eat wild sheep, most other animals are safe from them, and they avoid humans.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
RIP Steve Clark.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
35 cubs have been born at the zoo and have helped diversify the genetic pool of leopards who live in zoos, the zoo said.

Too Many Zooz
Youtube mD2xXNg_Vy8
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Snow leopards eat wild sheep, most other animals are safe from them, and they avoid humans.


They are endangered, we should let them eat however many faces are necessary to thrive.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ArkPanda: aleister_greynight: Snow leopards eat wild sheep, most other animals are safe from them, and they avoid humans.

They are endangered, we should let them eat however many faces are necessary to thrive.


I know, the mentioned "Snow Leopard Trust," is my preferred environmental charity.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats a shame. Cal Worthigton would have given that cat a forever home and named it Spot.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free snow balls
 
neofonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cross the Rainbow Bridge good kitty, infinite faces await you there.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't do it, man...
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leopard breath.....

Voodoo Lounging
Youtube nPMi136tURg
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.