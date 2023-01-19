 Skip to content
Ammonia, ammonia
14
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I also have had an ammonia leak today.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ammonia Quimby, Age 8
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Many things can go wrong when stepping through the Birch method...

/shout-out to chemistry nerds
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BigMax: I also have had an ammonia leak today.

Urea

lly should have that looked at.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ugh, ureally
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

August11: [Fark user image 425x319]


Beat me to it.
I remember seeing that as a kid in the 60s.

Nice.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: August11: [Fark user image 425x319]

Beat me to it.
I remember seeing that as a kid in the 60s.

Nice.


Same here. I think I first saw it in a TIME Life book series that dealt with space stuff.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Little Caesars Arena did their due diligence. They went into action, and the situation will be mitigated shortly..."

...cheaply, and may give you the shiats for a few days after.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mamunia (Remastered 2010)
Youtube -UAKKR_Mr4o


R.I.P. MAMMUNIA
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
GOD SHED HIS GRACE ON THEEEEEEEE
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-UAKKR_Mr4o]

R.I.P. MAMMUNIA


th.bing.comView Full Size

RIP Mah Nà Mah Nà.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Doesn't have as nice a ring to it as "Squeezer Squeezer"
 
