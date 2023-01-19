 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The original Tweet is good, but the comments...COMEDY GOLD   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What comments? I don't see any others here yet and be damned if I'm visiting Twitler.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I looked at the comments, Ray.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have metrics that can move a fire to douse itself with Gatorade. Does that help?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<Show replies> *click*
-shows 1 reply
<Show more replies> *click*
-shows 4 more replies
<Show replies> *click*
-shows 1 reply
...

This is farking stupid; forget this.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: <Show replies> *click*
-shows 1 reply
<Show more replies> *click*
-shows 4 more replies
<Show replies> *click*
-shows 1 reply
...

This is farking stupid; forget this.


Twitter's only redeeming feature is that sometimes clicking the *show more messages* thing gets you boobs right in the face.

/ seriously.

// it happens.

/// more than once, even
 
Wireless Joe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fool's gold.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will I have more sex if I become a fire fighter for a season? Cuz it's been about 90 days and I'm getting a little antsy.

/CSB
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, people laughed, but have they even tried raking the forest?
 
kibbled [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is one I like. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some were funny.

The ones whining about needing a COVID shot should be dropped out of an air tanker.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how something as mundane as looking for employees always brings out the anti-vaxxers. It's like they literally have nothing to do.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Twitter still a thing?
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Southern Dandy: Is Twitter still a thing?


Sadly, yes.
Reasonably, no.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much is Twitter paying Fark for linking them now?
Because I'm not sure who is getting ripped off.
But it's definitely somebody.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: The ones whining about needing a COVID shot should be dropped out of an air tanker.


Only if ground up into a puree.  Might put out a smoldering bit of forest in that form.  In solid form, it might actually harm a tree.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: C18H27NO3: <Show replies> *click*
-shows 1 reply
<Show more replies> *click*
-shows 4 more replies
<Show replies> *click*
-shows 1 reply
...

This is farking stupid; forget this.

Twitter's only redeeming feature is that sometimes clicking the *show more messages* thing gets you boobs right in the face.

/ seriously.

// it happens.

/// more than once, even


There is a surprising amount of porn on Twitter. Or so I'm told.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Southern Dandy: Is Twitter still a thing?


From the amount of feeds we get here on fark

I'd vote yes
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: Will I have more sex if I become a fire fighter for a season? Cuz it's been about 90 days and I'm getting a little antsy.

/CSB


Yes, but it's with John Goodman's character from Always.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: iheartscotch: C18H27NO3: <Show replies> *click*
-shows 1 reply
<Show more replies> *click*
-shows 4 more replies
<Show replies> *click*
-shows 1 reply
...

This is farking stupid; forget this.

Twitter's only redeeming feature is that sometimes clicking the *show more messages* thing gets you boobs right in the face.

/ seriously.

// it happens.

/// more than once, even

There is a surprising amount of porn on Twitter. Or so I'm told.


The only reason I still have an account.

Well, that and it's an easy way to get support from T-Mobile.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: C18H27NO3: <Show replies> *click*
-shows 1 reply
<Show more replies> *click*
-shows 4 more replies
<Show replies> *click*
-shows 1 reply
...

This is farking stupid; forget this.

Twitter's only redeeming feature is that sometimes clicking the *show more messages* thing gets you boobs right in the face.

/ seriously.

// it happens.

/// more than once, even


Meatloaf?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the whalefacts one made me chuckle

BUT WHAR COMEDY GOLD WHAR
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your Twitter comment sucks, subby, wherever it is in that thread
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Southern Dandy: Is Twitter still a thing?


Twitter isn't what it once was, but it's still capable of producing the occasional nugget of comedy gold.

If that sounds familiar...
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: The Southern Dandy: Is Twitter still a thing?

Twitter isn't what it once was, but it's still capable of producing the occasional nugget of comedy gold.

If that sounds familiar...


It's also completely unreadable without running an adblocker and accumulating a large list of blocked accounts. Hmm...
 
netfreq
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Frank Drebin: "I'm single! I love being single! I haven't had this much sex since I was a boy scout leader! I mean at the time I was dating a lot."

That's how I envision all firefighters!

~Netfreq
 
englaja
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: C18H27NO3: <Show replies> *click*
-shows 1 reply
<Show more replies> *click*
-shows 4 more replies
<Show replies> *click*
-shows 1 reply
...

This is farking stupid; forget this.

Twitter's only redeeming feature is that sometimes clicking the *show more messages* thing gets you boobs right in the face.

/ seriously.

// it happens.

/// more than once, even


Boobs from Elon in my face?

Fark user imageView Full Size



No thanks. If I want to motorboat some big pasty white tits, I can simply ask Mrs Englaja.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: The Southern Dandy: Is Twitter still a thing?

From the amount of feeds we get here on fark

I'd vote yes


Wonder how much Drew gets paid per Twitter link?
 
6nome
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: stevenvictx: The Southern Dandy: Is Twitter still a thing?

From the amount of feeds we get here on fark

I'd vote yes

Wonder how much Drew gets paid per Twitter link?


I think he gets paid in Fark Unit's.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Begoggle: How much is Twitter paying Fark for linking them now?
Because I'm not sure who is getting ripped off.
But it's definitely somebody.


Reputable news sources are behind paywalls nowZ Twitter still isn't.
 
