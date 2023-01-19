 Skip to content
(ABC 30 Fresno)   Aside from a casino heist, or a Tarantino film, subby has a hard time imagining what could be worth putting together 15 armed men to do a basic robbery job. It's especially odd to do it in order to hit this target   (abc30.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As Jimmy "the Gent" Conway knew, with a group that large, someone is going to talk.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, you need the safe cracking guy, the computer guy, the driver, the kung-fu expert, the explosives expert, etc., and the payroll just just keeps growing.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

revrendjim: Well, you need the safe cracking guy, the computer guy, the driver, the kung-fu expert, the explosives expert, etc., and the payroll just just keeps growing.


Don't forget the old Jewish guy for some reason.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It took eleven people to rob a hookah lounge?  What does that work out to?: about $10.75 per person?

I see it was a Saturday night so the takings were probably more like $13.50 per person.  Now it makes sense.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Actual news:  there's something worth stealing in Fresno.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sub Human: revrendjim: Well, you need the safe cracking guy, the computer guy, the driver, the kung-fu expert, the explosives expert, etc., and the payroll just just keeps growing.

Don't forget the old Jewish guy for some reason.


Played by Eddie Murphy

Coming To America... "Where's the Spoon"... Eddie Murphy as Saul the Jewish Guy
Youtube N3jx4WIUYy4
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sub Human: revrendjim: Well, you need the safe cracking guy, the computer guy, the driver, the kung-fu expert, the explosives expert, etc., and the payroll just just keeps growing.

Don't forget the old Jewish guy for some reason.


Hell, once they passed a dozen one of them is probably HR/payroll.
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dammit, Rocco, you too?! No, the invitations did not say "and +1"!!

Just get in the damn van already. Make room, everyone.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A hookah lounge can make a nice front for other activities, I would suspect.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get documents from Mar-a Largo.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: As Jimmy "the Gent" Conway knew, with a group that large, someone is going to talk.


Fifteen people can keep a secret...

...if fourteen of them are dead.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: A hookah lounge can make a nice front for other activities, I would suspect.


It makes sense for a money laundry, you could pretty much make up whatever sales numbers you wanted.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids in the Hall - Casual Robbery
Youtube spjOLtoFuYw


Maybe they were just really really lazy.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: It took eleven people to rob a hookah lounge?  What does that work out to?: about $10.75 per person?

I see it was a Saturday night so the takings were probably more like $13.50 per person.  Now it makes sense.


Lets just say that, depending on the place that is, it isn't always tobacco they smoke at those places.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReapTheChaos: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: It took eleven people to rob a hookah lounge?  What does that work out to?: about $10.75 per person?

I see it was a Saturday night so the takings were probably more like $13.50 per person.  Now it makes sense.

Lets just say that, depending on the place that is, it isn't always tobacco they smoke at those places.


Or it's a front of some sort
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: It took eleven people to rob a hookah lounge?  What does that work out to?: about $10.75 per person?

I see it was a Saturday night so the takings were probably more like $13.50 per person.  Now it makes sense.


User name checks out

Because I can guarantee every Miss Kilgallan eve will have no idea why it takes that many strapping lads to rob a hooka bar.

And to the rest of us, the answer is drugs 10:1 Opioids
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Union rules.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: As Jimmy "the Gent" Conway knew, with a group that large, someone is going to talk.


Cue Layla (Piano Exit).
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is with all the the Juniors?   5 of the 8 are Jr and two of them seem to be brothers so is their older brother also a Jr?

I know a guy who had someone break into a house he just bought looking for something.  A couple of guys just got out of jail and went to the house to recover something they thought was hiding in the walls.  That resulted in a dead guy in the front yard, a corpse in the house and a bunch of ripped out walls and unknown suspects that got away.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: What is with all the the Juniors?   5 of the 8 are Jr and two of them seem to be brothers so is their older brother also a Jr?


I don't know, but their gang name should be The Mints.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: ReapTheChaos: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: It took eleven people to rob a hookah lounge?  What does that work out to?: about $10.75 per person?

I see it was a Saturday night so the takings were probably more like $13.50 per person.  Now it makes sense.

Lets just say that, depending on the place that is, it isn't always tobacco they smoke at those places.

Or it's a front of some sort


True, could be a book maker or pretty much anything. Whatever it was, either those fifteen guys are dumb as fark, or they knew something the rest of us don't.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Lets just say that, depending on the place that is, it isn't always tobacco they smoke at those places.

Or it's a front of some sort

True, could be a book maker or pretty much anything. Whatever it was, either those fifteen guys are dumb as fark, or they knew something the rest of us don't.


knew something the rest of us don't

^ that's what I think.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: It took eleven people to rob a hookah lounge?  What does that work out to?: about $10.75 per person?

I see it was a Saturday night so the takings were probably more like $13.50 per person.  Now it makes sense.


Yeah it was just a hookah lounge nothing else could possibly happening there to get a bunch of guys to rob it.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BigMax: As Jimmy "the Gent" Conway knew, with a group that large, someone is going to talk.


That's why a smart criminal always has a copy of Layla on deck.
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Forget it Jake, it's Fresnotown.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: It took eleven people to rob a hookah lounge?  What does that work out to?: about $10.75 per person?

I see it was a Saturday night so the takings were probably more like $13.50 per person.  Now it makes sense.


Imma guess the lounge was involved in and/or played host to some serious dirt and that is what was being targeted.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jean Genetic: Forget it Jake, it's Fresnotown.


foodandwine.comView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nobody ever robs hookah lounges. Why not? Bars, liquor stores, gas stations. You'll get your head blowin' off with one of them. Hookah lounges. You'll catch them with their pants down. They're not expecting to get robbed.
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Never keep that gang in prison, they have TWO brothers named McGruber.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dammit, this was supposed to be a hooker lounge!
 
jonas opines
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: It took eleven people to rob a hookah lounge?  What does that work out to?: about $10.75 per person?

I see it was a Saturday night so the takings were probably more like $13.50 per person.  Now it makes sense.


Sure but they were all instructed by the mastermind to kill one another secretly after they'd expended their uses.  At the end the mastermind netted a pretty sweet $145 or so with only 10 bodies to dispose of.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ReapTheChaos: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: It took eleven people to rob a hookah lounge?  What does that work out to?: about $10.75 per person?

I see it was a Saturday night so the takings were probably more like $13.50 per person.  Now it makes sense.

Lets just say that, depending on the place that is, it isn't always tobacco they smoke at those places.

Or it's a front of some sort


We had three THREE here in this tiny town and they all disappeared after a couple major drug busts in Jersey. Coincidence? Maybe. Dying fad? Potentially. But now they are all bars or winery's or cider places or the odd meadery. Just goes to show, booze is recession proof.
 
Maxor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: It took eleven people to rob a hookah lounge?  What does that work out to?: about $10.75 per person?

I see it was a Saturday night so the takings were probably more like $13.50 per person.  Now it makes sense.


At a guess that lounge is a front for a different gang these two had a beef with.  The money was nice but it's a better thing to bust your enemies heads and steal their dope.
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dumb criminal #1: That place will be loaded! I bet they have a thousand dollars in there.
Dumb criminal #2: Yeah! We should round up Charlie and Dave and it the place.
Dumb criminal #1: Better bring Ethan, Frank, George, Harry, Ian, James, Kevin, Larry, Mike, Norm, and Oscar.
Dumb criminal #2: Yeah, more people, better our odds of robbing them.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It took only 14 to reclaim Mt. Erebor.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jeezus, it's Fresno; can't they just grow raisins or something?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA:HabibTea hookah lounge.

Drug money
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Nobody ever robs hookah lounges. Why not? Bars, liquor stores, gas stations. You'll get your head blowin' off with one of them. Hookah lounges. You'll catch them with their pants down. They're not expecting to get robbed.
[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 602x298]


Garçon means "boy"
 
ongbok
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That is just 15 murders that you have to commit when the heist is over.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: It took eleven people to rob a hookah lounge?  What does that work out to?: about $10.75 per person?

I see it was a Saturday night so the takings were probably more like $13.50 per person.  Now it makes sense.


That assumes everything they did there was legal.

I know of a head shop here in Georgia that...let's just say if armed robbers raided it they'd leave with a lot more than fancy bongs and rolling papers.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Most hubbly bubbly places I've been to have  either a back room card game, a chess boxing club, or a money laundering operation.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Eat The Placenta: Nobody ever robs hookah lounges. Why not? Bars, liquor stores, gas stations. You'll get your head blowin' off with one of them. Hookah lounges. You'll catch them with their pants down. They're not expecting to get robbed.
[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 602x298]

Garçon means "boy"


I love you, Honey Bunny
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It would seem obvious to me that the perps knew that there'd be $omething $pecific there to motivate them when they hit that place that thus far eludes the blue suits.
Why today and not yesterday or tomorrow?
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You know how it is.  You get locked into a serous criminal collection and its just natural to want to push it as far as you can go.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Actual news:  there's something worth stealing in Fresno.


Must've run out of catalytic converters.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe they were stealing furniture.  Hoping to get away with a nice chesterfield or an ottoman.
 
zbtop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hookah bars come in two flavors generally. Theres one kind that has its own product lines and may have something of a restaurant or nice-bar feel. These typically actually make money off the Hookah stuff. Then there's the kind that just buys Starbuzz in bulk with a ton of cheap hoses and operate out of strip malls and seedy joints and are seemingly only ever occupied by one table in the corner (except on sportsball nights), and these are almost always fronts for something else.
 
hammettman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Alibi: Tell 'em a hookah-smoking caterpillar,
has given you the call,
call Alice, when she was just small
 
