(Some Guy)   Dear Penthouse, I recently attended a school board meeting, and I never thought this could happen to me   (michiganadvance.com)
22
22 Comments     (+0 »)
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
By the time it becomes apparent how conservatives undermined the education system, using post-Covid parental school board outrage, it will be too late to do anything meaningful about it.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that is not important right now...
why do we not have the video of her reading porn ?
some of us have different priorities..   !.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You sold your soul to Satan. I hope one of those parents kicks the s-t out of you. Stay away from vaccines. It's quite obvious it has warped your brains. Burn in hell.

These are the Christians I know. And they wonder why outsiders are not aligned with their views.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mattew, Chapter 5

7Blessed are the merciful,
   for they will be shown mercy.
8Blessed are the pure in heart,
   for they will see God.
9Blessed are the peacemakers,
   for they will be called children of God.

You go to hell, biatch.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a well pieced together article. And refreshingly adult, thought-through responses by the board members and the same parents
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
content not available in my region

seems to be increasingly the case...
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was reminded in another conversation when I made a crack about porn being the oldest translatable form of literature that technically if you're reading it, it's "erotica", and "pornography" is the pictographic version of the literary form exclusively in proper, prescriptive English.

iat's a school board meeting, gotta get it right with all the english teachers potentially watching you make a fool of yourself.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He then said that the books in question were better than many things they can find on the internet.

Depends on your definition of "better".  Do any of those books contain anything that has given the world as much pleasure as, say, goatse, or 2 girls 1 cup?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


For instance.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is incredibly tedious.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservative parent seen here asking for the school board's manager

michiganadvance.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: She is incredibly tedious.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baxterdog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: I was reminded in another conversation when I made a crack about porn being the oldest translatable form of literature that technically if you're reading it, it's "erotica", and "pornography" is the pictographic version of the literary form exclusively in proper, prescriptive English.

iat's a school board meeting, gotta get it right with all the english teachers potentially watching you make a fool of yourself.


Are you telling us that you have a line on fresh school board pornography? I've written some erotica about that. Do you like pudding?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
One student who spoke at the meeting expressed exasperation at the notion fellow students were being scandalized by the books.  "This is getting pretty old," he said. "You guys reading this stuff, it's really not that bad. Your kids can just look this stuff up on their phone. Your kids all have phones. They're not going to check books out of the library just to read that. They're not. They're teenagers. What do you expect? Just get over yourself. You're not protecting them from anything."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: "You sold your soul to Satan. I hope one of those parents kicks the s-t out of you. Stay away from vaccines. It's quite obvious it has warped your brains. Burn in hell.

These are the Christians I know. And they wonder why outsiders are not aligned with their views.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She likes school board meetings, since she does not have to dress up like she's going to Walmart
 
RandyBobandy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We should absolutely try to reason with these people.


/s if it wasn't farking obvious
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x389]

She likes school board meetings, since she does not have to dress up like she's going to Walmart


$20 says her husband/boyfriend/babydaddy likes porn. The real reason that all these "Christian" women get so upset about porn and anything mentioning sex is because they need something to blame for the fact that their partners stray from their marriages.

/I was the only never-married single mom at my daughter's Catholic school so I know how these people like to create "demons" in their midst
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The motif of last decade was that an overtly sexualized heteronormative culture is bad. Now that people are saying an overtly sexualized homonormative culture is bad too, it's a problem?

No one has an issue with sexual preference. A lot of people have a problem with immodesty targeting an improper age. If you can't tell the difference, your identity is probably based on what you do with your genitals.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mistahtom: By the time it becomes apparent how conservatives undermined the education system, using post-Covid parental school board outrage, it will be too late to do anything meaningful about it.


lol. you used future tense. lol
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Eat The Placenta: "You sold your soul to Satan. I hope one of those parents kicks the s-t out of you. Stay away from vaccines. It's quite obvious it has warped your brains. Burn in hell.

These are the Christians I know. And they wonder why outsiders are not aligned with their views.


you respond by letting them know The Rapture already happened.
 
