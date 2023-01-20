 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   "You should've kept better track of him"   (huffpost.com) divider line
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
My mama and papa both died after many years with schity living conditions in nursing homes. I was not sad they died but happy for them they finally escaped hell. They both lived at very expensive hell holes. I don't give a schit about their money but the suffering for years they both endured. Latter, my MIL went through the same experience at a high end nursing home. They keep you alive in order to drain your life savings for the share holders. Both my parents had squirreled away phenobarbital for their exit plan but never used them. Me, I have a tank of nitrogen gas and hope to hell I still have enough sense at the end to put it to use. This crappy idea that people must be medically protected through out their entire extended life is nuts.
Maybe my lawyer parents deserved it. They put my grandmother in a state run facility where she died in less then 3 months rather then their own home that she asked to stay at. This end of life crap needs a better reflection on how to deal with.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lost My Dad. These Are The 7 Words I Wish I'd Never Been Told At His Funeral.

They say the 6th stage of grief is Clickbaiting.

/Dnrtfa
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Carrying grief is part of getting older. Like Indy says it's not the years, it's the mileage.

The kiddo may not have liked hearing it never goes away, but it's true.

The neglected other half of that sentiment is that it's best to accept that truth but not let pain rule you. If you dwell in it the pain will never let you go, you really will be broken, and it can poison your life.

That part doesn't get mentioned as much because a lot of people never learn it. I don't say that judgmentally. It's really farking hard to come to terms with the notion even with an otherwise healthy brain. Shiat like this can make brains unhealthy.

Get help. Not if you think you need it. Just get help. If you end up not needing the help at worst you waste a bit of time and money. The other option is years lost as you struggle and possibly deteriorate until you realize you need help. That's no way to live.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark headline, in quotes: "You should've kept better track of him"

TFA: No two words in that quote appear together in TFA.

You got a point, subf*ck?
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boudyro: Carrying grief is part of getting older. Like Indy says it's not the years, it's the mileage.

The kiddo may not have liked hearing it never goes away, but it's true.

The neglected other half of that sentiment is that it's best to accept that truth but not let pain rule you. If you dwell in it the pain will never let you go, you really will be broken, and it can poison your life.

That part doesn't get mentioned as much because a lot of people never learn it. I don't say that judgmentally. It's really farking hard to come to terms with the notion even with an otherwise healthy brain. Shiat like this can make brains unhealthy.

Get help. Not if you think you need it. Just get help. If you end up not needing the help at worst you waste a bit of time and money. The other option is years lost as you struggle and possibly deteriorate until you realize you need help. That's no way to live.


I think this is what killed LMP.  She let herrself wallow in grief about her son killing himself.  Between that, losing her father at a young age, plus the drug abuse just took its toll.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ruudbob: My mama and papa both died after many years with schity living conditions in nursing homes. I was not sad they died but happy for them they finally escaped hell. They both lived at very expensive hell holes. I don't give a schit about their money but the suffering for years they both endured. Latter, my MIL went through the same experience at a high end nursing home. They keep you alive in order to drain your life savings for the share holders. Both my parents had squirreled away phenobarbital for their exit plan but never used them. Me, I have a tank of nitrogen gas and hope to hell I still have enough sense at the end to put it to use. This crappy idea that people must be medically protected through out their entire extended life is nuts.
Maybe my lawyer parents deserved it. They put my grandmother in a state run facility where she died in less then 3 months rather then their own home that she asked to stay at. This end of life crap needs a better reflection on how to deal with.


75 with a .45.  I don't want to waste away with dementia like my great-grandparents or heart disease like my grandparents.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BuckTurgidson: Fark headline, in quotes: "You should've kept better track of him"

TFA: No two words in that quote appear together in TFA.

You got a point, subf*ck?


Or do you just foresee your inevitable end, and wish to blame the universe?
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People die. News at 11.
and the seven words are 'you will never get over it. Never'
Saved you the trouble of reading that whinefest.
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BuckTurgidson: Fark headline, in quotes: "You should've kept better track of him"

TFA: No two words in that quote appear together in TFA.

You got a point, subf*ck?


BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I have high hopes this thread will evolve into an honest and candid discussion of end-of-life care in these United States and the parasitic industries which feed upon it, with as a side note due attention to the rights of the dying.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

koder: Lost My Dad. These Are The 7 Words I Wish I'd Never Been Told At His Funeral.

They say the 6th stage of grief is Clickbaiting.

/Dnrtfa


"one weird trick for dealing with grief."
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is it a dirty little secret about families & death that there are lots of people who respected their parents, thought of them as valuable people to be admired and emulated --- but didn't really sentimentally "love" them and were not knocked out of commission for weeks after they died?

Just wondering.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Is it a dirty little secret about families & death that there are lots of people who respected their parents, thought of them as valuable people to be admired and emulated --- but didn't really sentimentally "love" them and were not knocked out of commission for weeks after they died?

Just wondering.


It's okay to say you hated your dad. Let it out.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Loucifer: koder: Lost My Dad. These Are The 7 Words I Wish I'd Never Been Told At His Funeral.

They say the 6th stage of grief is Clickbaiting.

/Dnrtfa

"one weird trick for dealing with grief."


I don't want to die, no matter how hard it gets. I guess I'm a coward in that fashion. Or I'm a tough motherfarker? I suppose I will answer that question soon
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jackandwater: Boudyro: Carrying grief is part of getting older. Like Indy says it's not the years, it's the mileage.

The kiddo may not have liked hearing it never goes away, but it's true.

The neglected other half of that sentiment is that it's best to accept that truth but not let pain rule you. If you dwell in it the pain will never let you go, you really will be broken, and it can poison your life.

That part doesn't get mentioned as much because a lot of people never learn it. I don't say that judgmentally. It's really farking hard to come to terms with the notion even with an otherwise healthy brain. Shiat like this can make brains unhealthy.

Get help. Not if you think you need it. Just get help. If you end up not needing the help at worst you waste a bit of time and money. The other option is years lost as you struggle and possibly deteriorate until you realize you need help. That's no way to live.

I think this is what killed LMP.  She let herrself wallow in grief about her son killing himself.  Between that, losing her father at a young age, plus the drug abuse just took its toll.


Yeah I get it. My life is far from what I thought it would be 13 years ago.

For me the deaths don't hit that hard. Everyone in my family is rather pragmatic about it. We know we carry each other with us, and we don't see losing someone as a major trauma.

But grief and subsequent depression played a big part in poisoning the person I love most in this world. I was largely helpless to help her, and it got to the point that it changed her so much we didn't work anymore. And the grief of that has me farked up in ways I'm still working out how to live with years later.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Is it a dirty little secret about families & death that there are lots of people who respected their parents, thought of them as valuable people to be admired and emulated --- but didn't really sentimentally "love" them and were not knocked out of commission for weeks after they died?

Just wondering.


Maybe? Death of a parent is supposed to be devastating--oh, you're a half-orphan now!
(Literally heard that from some half-senile old bat. Also had a relative approach me during the luncheon, IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE FUNERAL, asking me if I'd be selling any farm land.)

But death in families is as complicated and different from one another as life.
I'd emotionally (but not in communication) detached from that parent a decade previously. So it was sad, I had regrets ... but then I went to work the next day.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
YOU WILL NEVER, EVER GET OVER IT.

My father committed suicide 30 years and (roughly) 3 months ago.  I have to think for a moment to remember the exact date now.   I go weeks at a time without thinking about him.  There's some regret that he didn't stick around long enough to see me become a man (I've now lived longer than he did) and learn to communicate with me as an adult (I was 22 when he died - I thought I was grown ass man but few 22 year olds are), but the anger and the pain have largely subsided.

You will get over it.  It just takes a while.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Well, I have high hopes this thread will evolve into an honest and candid discussion of end-of-life care in these United States and the parasitic industries which feed upon it, with as a side note due attention to the rights of the dying.


lol

laughter makes you live longer.
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Huck And Molly Ziegler: Is it a dirty little secret about families & death that there are lots of people who respected their parents, thought of them as valuable people to be admired and emulated --- but didn't really sentimentally "love" them and were not knocked out of commission for weeks after they died?

Just wondering.

It's okay to say you hated your dad. Let it out.


A few years before my mother died, I had to process a different kind of (lesser) loss; my marriage. The only thing that got me through that was CBT and Venlafaxine and the support of a good friend. I was beat down pretty hard, but it "inoculated" me. It gave me tools to process losing both my parents over the last seven years.

When they say that everybody processes grief their own way, they're right.

/Everbody does it differently.
//There is no  "right way"
///But being a sociopath is the "wrong way
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who saw the photo of the author and her dad and thought 'nice tits'?

/and yknow, fark cancer and all that
 
jackandwater
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Boudyro: jackandwater: Boudyro: Carrying grief is part of getting older. Like Indy says it's not the years, it's the mileage.

The kiddo may not have liked hearing it never goes away, but it's true.

The neglected other half of that sentiment is that it's best to accept that truth but not let pain rule you. If you dwell in it the pain will never let you go, you really will be broken, and it can poison your life.

That part doesn't get mentioned as much because a lot of people never learn it. I don't say that judgmentally. It's really farking hard to come to terms with the notion even with an otherwise healthy brain. Shiat like this can make brains unhealthy.

Get help. Not if you think you need it. Just get help. If you end up not needing the help at worst you waste a bit of time and money. The other option is years lost as you struggle and possibly deteriorate until you realize you need help. That's no way to live.

I think this is what killed LMP.  She let herrself wallow in grief about her son killing himself.  Between that, losing her father at a young age, plus the drug abuse just took its toll.

Yeah I get it. My life is far from what I thought it would be 13 years ago.

For me the deaths don't hit that hard. Everyone in my family is rather pragmatic about it. We know we carry each other with us, and we don't see losing someone as a major trauma.

But grief and subsequent depression played a big part in poisoning the person I love most in this world. I was largely helpless to help her, and it got to the point that it changed her so much we didn't work anymore. And the grief of that has me farked up in ways I'm still working out how to live with years later.


 I understand how you feel.  And I hope you find a way to let your feeling ease into the background of your life.
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Is it a dirty little secret about families & death that there are lots of people who respected their parents, thought of them as valuable people to be admired and emulated --- but didn't really sentimentally "love" them and were not knocked out of commission for weeks after they died?

Just wondering.


As I just mentioned, my family just doesn't do the histrionics around death like others I've seen.

We all know how we feel about each other, theres no doubt. We miss the ones who are gone and keep the good times in memory.

We're also not religious and see a body as vacated refuse to be dealt with as efficaciously as possible, not something to be paraded about the community, nor something that must be stored in tupperware.

When someone croaks we personally tell all concerned and cremate the body. No public announcement, no viewing, no funeral.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boudyro: Huck And Molly Ziegler: Is it a dirty little secret about families & death that there are lots of people who respected their parents, thought of them as valuable people to be admired and emulated --- but didn't really sentimentally "love" them and were not knocked out of commission for weeks after they died?

Just wondering.

As I just mentioned, my family just doesn't do the histrionics around death like others I've seen.

We all know how we feel about each other, theres no doubt. We miss the ones who are gone and keep the good times in memory.

We're also not religious and see a body as vacated refuse to be dealt with as efficaciously as possible, not something to be paraded about the community, nor something that must be stored in tupperware.

When someone croaks we personally tell all concerned and cremate the body. No public announcement, no viewing, no funeral.


My son knows that about me.  No obituary in the paper, store me in a Folgers can in the basement or closet, tell my sis if i predecease her, then gather a few friends of his I liked and toast me while playing a song list I have made.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Is it a dirty little secret about families & death that there are lots of people who respected their parents, thought of them as valuable people to be admired and emulated --- but didn't really sentimentally "love" them and were not knocked out of commission for weeks after they died?

Just wondering.


I cried when my father died, and at his funeral. But knowing that he went the way he wanted, in bed at home surrounded by his loved ones, and of clear mind until his last few hours, made it a lot more bearable.

We sang the songs for him that he had sung for us when we were kids.
 
