(Variety)   Crosby still   (variety.com) divider line
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 3 hours ago  
😢
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Insert Keith Richards joke here
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
:(
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No great loss. White Christmas is a little problematic these days, and he beat the hell out of his kids.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FFS...2023, JUST STOP ALREADY.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guess you gotta separate the art from the artist.  Sweet tunes, even if he was a dumpster fire of a human being.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh wow.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
:(   got to see him with graham nash a few years back.   icons.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Place your bets on whether it'll be a photo of a hockey player or a That's Incredible presenter first...
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AuralArgument: Insert Keith Richards joke here


Fark user imageView Full Size


Crosby was the only man who could've outlived Keef.  This just confirms Keef's immortality.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Headline made me think Neil Young had died.

Bad subby
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
shiat.  You rock on dude.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Epic Fap Session: No great loss. White Christmas is a little problematic these days, and he beat the hell out of his kids.


BINGCrosby?

/since the internet doesn't transmit tone in a text reply, this should be obscure
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SirMadness: Place your bets on whether it'll be a photo of a hockey player or a That's Incredible presenter first...


Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shocked he was only 81.

Also shocked he'd still been alive till now.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 3 hours ago  
R.I.P.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Solid headline. How long were you sitting on that one, subby?
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Crosby wasn't Young. Also, he was old.
 
phedex
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Never was into the band, but this serves as another reminder to see any old timer that you're into post-haste.  And if you're in your 40's like me, better get your ass to the shows for bands you loved from the 80's and 90's, because everyone is getting old.

I was stoked to see the bouncing souls are touring this spring... then i realized that it's a punk band in their 50's at this point.  Gotta go get them sing-alongs in while you can, regardless of your favorite genre... just go. because one day whoever you love, ain't gonna be around any more.
 
Congo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xtalman
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Saw him with Stills and Nash shortly after he got out of jail, last show of the tour so it went on a bit longer then usual and he was clean shaven which was a bit weird to see.  Was a good show.
 
strangecondition
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I saw a documentary on him about a year ago- he just seemed like a difficult person and exhausting really.  Super talented but hard to like I would imagine.
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone want to check in on Lionel Hutz, I assume losing your sponsor can be problematic.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Once again we have to share the awkward silence with Stephen Stills? FML...

/kidding
//so long
///and thanks for all the tunes
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
saw CS&Y back in the 80s
Wish I saw them more.

That group had some of the best harmonies ever
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


RIP Kid!
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
David Crosby looks like a long lost slightly older Gallagher brother.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

RIP
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 3 hours ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 3 hours ago  

strangecondition: I saw a documentary on him about a year ago- he just seemed like a difficult person and exhausting really.  Super talented but hard to like I would imagine.


Once Ginger Baker kicked the bucket, Crosby rocketed up to biggest asshole in rock.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The very worst concert I ever went to was Crosby when was in full Junkie mode (early 80s), He is one person where prison literally saved his life.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
emmys.comView Full Size

Adieu
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RIP, harmony wizard
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*Sigh* I've loved CSN and occasionally Y since I was in HS and have been to so many concerts. Sometimes DC would look half-dead on the stage then open his mouth and magic would happen.  So sad.  He had gotten his shiat together the last few years and seemed really content. He was just on the Twits yesterday.

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Almost Cut My Hair
Youtube 4Lk2KHajp4Y
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 3 hours ago  

phedex: Never was into the band, but this serves as another reminder to see any old timer that you're into post-haste.  And if you're in your 40's like me, better get your ass to the shows for bands you loved from the 80's and 90's, because everyone is getting old.

I was stoked to see the bouncing souls are touring this spring... then i realized that it's a punk band in their 50's at this point.  Gotta go get them sing-alongs in while you can, regardless of your favorite genre... just go. because one day whoever you love, ain't gonna be around any more.


Eh, if there's one thing I can stand it's old musicians trying to relive their glory days. See them when they're young and talented? Absolutely. See them when they're old and playing "greatest hits"? Pass.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Deck The Stills
Youtube s61Q_xPcnSU


/RIP
 
skribble
‘’ 3 hours ago  
had him in our Death Pool.

19 points 👍🏾
 
whidbey
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another sudden passing.  

Thanks for all the great music, dude.

Laughing (2021 Remaster)
Youtube WyxKHIpnFk8
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

phedex: Never was into the band, but this serves as another reminder to see any old timer that you're into post-haste.  And if you're in your 40's like me, better get your ass to the shows for bands you loved from the 80's and 90's, because everyone is getting old.

I was stoked to see the bouncing souls are touring this spring... then i realized that it's a punk band in their 50's at this point.  Gotta go get them sing-alongs in while you can, regardless of your favorite genre... just go. because one day whoever you love, ain't gonna be around any more.


Not even if they're old. I'm so glad I was able to see Chris Cornell a couple of years before he died.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP
 
whidbey
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Happened upon this one recently. One of the Croz's earlier songs, oafishly slapped on as a B-side instead of being on the album.

The Byrds It Happens Each Day with Lyrics in Description
Youtube 8avxjoTNnFY
 
dallylamma
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do you think his liver went back into the donor pool?
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I should of posted this one, it is badass.  Damn. RIP

David Crosby Almost Cut My Hair live 1989 Excellent version!
Youtube eec9hE-WZ0k
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 3 hours ago  
meh...Gene Clark was the heart & soul of the Byrds
 
uberalice [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: Headline made me think Neil Young had died.

Bad subby


I was thinking Crosby stilled, Nash ain't young.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was the pinnacle of health.  Died way too young.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn.

:(
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ctvnews.caView Full Size
 
