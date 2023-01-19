 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Police refuse to help woman who was upset her incantations and magic potion failed to work   (nbcnews.com) divider line
15
    More: Sad, Mexico, Mexico City, Leonardo Hernandez, Marriage, Morality, Toluca, TikTok video, Same-sex marriage  
•       •       •

636 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2023 at 10:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman's picture may be found easy in the 1950s suegra postcard collection.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez maybe she should've tried being an empath instead.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The judge should give two options to her.

1) She admits publicly that God does not want gay people harmed because the holy water didn't hurt them, time serves
2) She serves time for attempted murder because she believed this was going to cause grievous harm to them.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, my! Toluca that!
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And why is this news?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RENO 911 - I'm wearing boots of escaping!
Youtube AIS4h7RFEkg
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman accused the two men of trying to spread immorality to the country's youths.

The yutes are supposed flout morals a bit. That's the point of being young.

She could have chosen the path Jesus laid out and given comfort to migrants traveling through her country. She chose, instead, to do this.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Madame Ruth unavailable for comment.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

whatshisname: And why is this news?


it's not news, it's.........comedy !   :- )
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Had I been one of the two guys I would have yelled IT BURNNNNNNNNNSS AHHHHHHHHHHHHH not really, fark you, lady.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Should have just scanned em
 
khatores
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wow. What's Karen in Spanish?

Oh it's just Karen.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I find the notion of carrying a squirt-bottle of holy water at all times sort of odd.

Then again, this woman seems sort of odd.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: I find the notion of carrying a squirt-bottle of holy water at all times sort of odd.

Then again, this woman seems sort of odd.


This is Fark, where the mentally ill are put on display because of their bigotry.

Never mind things like they open and close doors three times before passing through them, or that they are convinced their leftover Chinese takeout is plotting to overthrow the government.  That's all crazy talk.  But bring up religion and a couple of gay dudes and OMFG
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Damn Karinas.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.