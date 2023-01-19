 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Sheriff's office turns to crowdfunding to identify human foot found on beach. Sounds like they were stumped   (kiro7.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Police, CLALLAM COUNTY, Clallam County Sheriff's Office, crowdfunding account, sheriff's office, costs of DNA testing, woman's New Balance size, limited recovery of the woman  
7 Comments     (+0 »)
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The ultimate stocking stuffer
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just the local law enforcement's way of making the public toe the line.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hope things can limp along
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
CNN:  Why are only feet washing ashore? Authorities say it's because of the way human bodies decompose and how feet are protected by shoes from the elements and nibbling marine creatures.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subby, don't you feel like a heel?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Alright, that's enough.  Put a sock in it, you all.
 
ieerto
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Could this be a game that undertakers play with the public? No one will notice a missing feet in a casket.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

