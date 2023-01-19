 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Unlike the bloke from Newfoundland, this Canadian did not get his bag back even though he knows exactly where it is   (cbc.ca) divider line
15
    More: Asinine, Air Canada, Montreal, Montral-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, US Airways, Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines, Toronto Pearson International Airport, lost bag  
•       •       •

520 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2023 at 11:04 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Air Canada ftw.
/surprised Pearson was not part of the equation.
 
monophonic81 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sorry, friend
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's theft and the police should have to deal with it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
His gifts were stolen and the thief stashed the bag in some out of the way nook where no one will find it.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Air Canada:  We're Not Happy Until You're Unhappy.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: That's theft and the police should have to deal with it.


No criminal liability as theft is a crime of intent but he should be able to sue in civil court for the value of the lost items. Now; should he file against Air Canada or SWISS?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Canada, eh? Well I'm guessing it was a BAG FULL OF DRUGS!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Air Canada:  We're Not Happy Until You're Unhappy.


We sold you one ticket: either you get there or your bag gets there, but not both.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Air Canada:  We're Not Happy Until You're Unhappy.


Still better than Allegiant.

"Hey, is this plane airworthy?"

"Kinda."

"Kinda?"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Coke, reefer, smack, uppers, downers, meth, crank, pills... Farking Canadians.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Efforts to contact Swiss International Air Lines, which flew him across the Atlantic Ocean, about returning his luggage haven't been fruitful, he said. He said that airline told him his luggage is in the care of Air Canada. When he contacted Air Canada, he was told to contact the Swiss airline.

Lol. That sounds about right.

The Swiss are like "we've appropriately handled this situation with strict adherence to our protocols and professional standards. Your bag is in the care of the local host airline at this airport."

Air Canada: *next to a conveyor belt of bags to a black hole somewhere in the airport, sans any documentation* "dunno, sounds like a Swiss problem to me."

The Swiss, again: *a pause and eye blink of judgment* "The rules were followed and thus everything is perfect. We can help you no more. Try being less...how you say...not-Swiss"
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: ObscureNameHere: Air Canada:  We're Not Happy Until You're Unhappy.

Still better than Allegiant.

"Hey, is this plane airworthy?"

"Kinda."

"Kinda?"


Well, when I took a ride on a B-17 [1] I had to sign a waiver stating that I understood the plan had a "Certificate of Limited Airworthiness".

A couple years later, that same plane was destroyed in a crash.

Still glad I flew.

[1] Collings Foundation 909.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, he drove two hours to Montreal to find his 'lost luggage'.

He looked up and down Ste Catherine St, and couldn't find it.

Poor guy...
 
TSA agent
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
For this one he is going to have to get Airport Operations to help him. If he has an Apple AirTag it will give a fairly precise location and he's going to have to get Airport Operation to badge/key open whatever doors are necessary to get his bag since the airline won't help him.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is he sure the tracker is still attached to the bag?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.