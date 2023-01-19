 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Since being adopted, a cat with special needs has cuddled more than 100 foster kittens, helping socialize them and prepare them for a new home.
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Howdy guys
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Howdy guys


Hey, FtP!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
CATepillar

Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Son sent me some pics of Sir Percy the Chonker getting belly skritches. He said Percy was making air biscuits and purring like an outboard motor the entire time.


Fark user image


Fark user image


Fark user image
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Treat time!
Fark user image
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image

"Hmmmmm..... exposure settings look too high....."
 
HookedonOnyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
He doesn't believe it's Caturday.  He's just chillin'
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bighairyguy: [Fark user image 425x318]
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

HookedonOnyx: He doesn't believe it's Caturday.  He's just chillin'[Fark user image 850x478]
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oh, man....I just saw that David Crosby passed.  :(
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Oh, man....I just saw that David Crosby passed.  :(


NOOOOooooooo!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 540x540]


Fark user image
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lily has been in my face meowing every few minutes for a while now, and I couldn't figure out what she wanted, so I looked around.  Yep...she horked in the bedroom.  What a good girl for letting me know!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Buzzie sat on top of the foyer cat tree (so long distance shots, a bit pixelized) and watched the squirrels earlier this week.

He was singing the "Hay yu squrrils come jump in mau tummie" song.  It sounds amazingly like the "Hay dadz I gotz da shakie mouse!" song and "Hay!!  Ebrybody wake up, iz 3am!!"
Fark user image


Fark user image


Fark user image


Ok, he's a chonk, probably a Heckin' Chonker, but this picture makes him look like he's a Megachonker!
Fark user image
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: lilyspad: Oh, man....I just saw that David Crosby passed.  :(

NOOOOooooooo!



THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS ROCK N' ROLL HEAVEN YouTube 360p
Youtube nQ2tl2zPEl8
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x566]
Lily has been in my face meowing every few minutes for a while now, and I couldn't figure out what she wanted, so I looked around.  Yep...she horked in the bedroom.  What a good girl for letting me know!


At least you didn't step in it barefoot after it had gone all cold and slimy
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

skybird659: valnt9: lilyspad: Oh, man....I just saw that David Crosby passed.  :(

NOOOOooooooo!


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/nQ2tl2zPEl8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I just saw my childhood and young adulthood flash before my eyes.
getting old sucks so bad sometimes.
luckily I got to see many of them in concert.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x566]
Lily has been in my face meowing every few minutes for a while now, and I couldn't figure out what she wanted, so I looked around.  Yep...she horked in the bedroom.  What a good girl for letting me know!

At least you didn't step in it barefoot after it had gone all cold and slimy


Very true.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Evening all, my friends dog Milo crossed the bridge this week and she is a mess. She is real mad at her mom and brother, they were being their selfish selves. But tonight she is going to curl up with her dog Rudy, order food and watch something funny. Here is Milo from a few years ago when he was being her snuggle buddy.
Fark user image
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Oh, man....I just saw that David Crosby passed.  :(


Me too, damn!  I know that none of us make it out of here alive, but damn!
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x566]
Lily has been in my face meowing every few minutes for a while now, and I couldn't figure out what she wanted, so I looked around.  Yep...she horked in the bedroom.  What a good girl for letting me know!


I bet she just wanted you to clean it up 'cause she kept stepping in it :D
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Fark that Pixel: Howdy guys

Hey, FtP!


how's it going?
 
