(ABC News)   Amateur web sleuths helped solve the case of missing lottery winner Abraham Shakespeare, because as they say, blood will have blood   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
20
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rule #1 of winning lottery: TELL NO-ONE
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's hanging out with Ned Devine
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Web sleuths are just as good as actual detectives imo."

-Abe Lincoln
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abraham Shakespeare, Werewolf Castrator?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Rule #1 of winning lottery: TELL NO-ONE


I didn't tell anyone I won the lottery back in 2015 and have kept it a secret all these years. Look at me now!

/oh damn it
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iodized attic salt: Abraham Shakespeare, Werewolf Castrator?


He freed all the fishing poles.
 
Wynn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it murder?

*click*

Yep, it was murder.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: mjjt: Rule #1 of winning lottery: TELL NO-ONE

I didn't tell anyone I won the lottery back in 2015 and have kept it a secret all these years. Look at me now!

/oh damn it


I won $4 last time I played. People were coming out of the woodwork!!
 
BolloxReader [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only buy lottery tickets in Kansas, won't buy them in Missouri because they don't allow anonymity. I buy like four a year and my wife and I build fantasy plans. It's cheap entertainment. But just in case, only in Kansas because winning in Missouri would absolutely ruin us if not kill us outright.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Rule #1 of winning lottery: TELL NO-ONE


It's spelled "no one."  For reasons I can't explain it took me a long damned time to realize it wasn't no-one or noone.  It's almost embarrassing.

But you're 99% right about not telling anyone.

If I won I'm at a loss for how I'd tell the wife how I could suddenly afford buying the other 3 houses in the culdesac and connecting them, lol.  But she could live in the farthest one.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: khatores: mjjt: Rule #1 of winning lottery: TELL NO-ONE

I didn't tell anyone I won the lottery back in 2015 and have kept it a secret all these years. Look at me now!

/oh damn it

I won $4 last time I played. People were coming out of the woodwork!!


That was the LSD you took in your 20s.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: mjjt: Rule #1 of winning lottery: TELL NO-ONE

It's spelled "no one."  For reasons I can't explain it took me a long damned time to realize it wasn't no-one or noone.  It's almost embarrassing.

But you're 99% right about not telling anyone.

If I won I'm at a loss for how I'd tell the wife how I could suddenly afford buying the other 3 houses in the culdesac and connecting them, lol.  But she could live in the farthest one.


Approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: mjjt: Rule #1 of winning lottery: TELL NO-ONE

It's spelled "no one."  For reasons I can't explain it took me a long damned time to realize it wasn't no-one or noone.  It's almost embarrassing.


You're right. Thanks for the edit
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kokomo61: BunchaRubes: mjjt: Rule #1 of winning lottery: TELL NO-ONE

It's spelled "no one."  For reasons I can't explain it took me a long damned time to realize it wasn't no-one or noone.  It's almost embarrassing.

Approves.

[Fark user image 444x523]


Who could argue with Henery the Eighth
 
maram500
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: mjjt: Rule #1 of winning lottery: TELL NO-ONE

It's spelled "no one."  For reasons I can't explain it took me a long damned time to realize it wasn't no-one or noone.  It's almost embarrassing.

But you're 99% right about not telling anyone.

If I won I'm at a loss for how I'd tell the wife how I could suddenly afford buying the other 3 houses in the culdesac and connecting them, lol.  But she could live in the farthest one.


If I somehow won the lottery, there is a very small circle of people I would tell, and that is only because they would all share some of my newfound wealth. My best friend would get his car paid off fully plus a few thousand bucks for whatever, and my brother would get a new vehicle. (With the stipulation that his wife only be allowed to drive it if she passed a stringent driving test, as she was the one who wrecked their SUV. Top tip: don't smoke pot and drive. Bad idea.)

I'd get my friends at work some small stuff, maybe a pizza party at work or something too, but that's it. The rest of my winnings would buy me some really nice stuff.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTA: "I get on the internet and I come across this Websleuths forum. You have 10 or 15 people finding property purchase agreements, financial records. I questioned how are they getting this information? I need a subpoena to get it, but they've got it," David Clark, a former Polk County detective said.

That ain't good.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wynn: Was it murder?

*click*

Yep, it was murder.

Moore was eventually convicted of killing Shakespeare after his body was found buried under a concrete slab at a property she had bought with his money.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Says the guy that was paid to impersonate him by the murderer after his disappearance and THEN went to the police for probably more money to operate as an informant. Vultures, all of them.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meh. In 2023 it's very easy to not be contacted by anybody, even if you don't have much money.
As soon as you have money, it's even easier.
But if you're easily tricked by a blonde woman, then you're just gonna be tricked no matter how much money you have or what you do.
 
