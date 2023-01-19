 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Once again for everyone in the back: all the contract killers on the internet are FBI agents   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
rwellor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm not!

DM me for rates.^^
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hope they got official approval to have a second job. Seems like it might be a conflict of interest, but if it cleared legal then I'm fine with it.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Even the ones that Solomon Peña hired?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not true at all, if you want to pay me a few hundred grand in cash up front I'll totally off someone for you.
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Does that include the one that was on fark many years back?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SecondaryControl: Even the ones that Solomon Peña hired?


He hired one off the internet?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
His last step was to meet with the contract killers to pay a $500 downpayment, officials said.

$500 dollars down? For a double murder?

Come on down to Crazy Eddy's Murder Emporium for our buy one get one free murderpalooza! Only $500 down! No credit required! We won't be undersold!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Except for Mitch. Mitch is the real deal and surprisingly affordable.
 
The5thElement
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did he go through rentahitman.com? Totally legit site.
 
