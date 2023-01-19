 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Flint residents urged to filter water. Well, there's a timely headline, good thing they finally let everyone know   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
16
mistahtom
1 hour ago  
The state is required to fund water filters for one year following the completion of the lead service line replacement project, which has been ongoing since 2016.

ParallelUniverseParking
1 hour ago  
This is a repeat, right?  (Please tell me this is a repeat.)
 
mongbiohazard
1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: This is a repeat, right?  (Please tell me this is a repeat.)


It isn't, no. The Flint water crisis has still not yet been resolved. That's how much America cares about communities of poor people of color.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
1 hour ago  
You can lead a horse to water, but you can poison a whole city by leading its water supply.
 
fragMasterFlash
53 minutes ago  
I'd move to Flint, but I'd rather not change my name to Reverse-Osmosis Jones.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
53 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: ParallelUniverseParking: This is a repeat, right?  (Please tell me this is a repeat.)

It isn't, no. The Flint water crisis has still not yet been resolved. That's how much America cares about communities of poor people of color.


Haven't the Dems been in charge up there for many years?  What concrete steps have they taken to fix this problem?
 
dyhchong
50 minutes ago  

mistahtom: The state is required to fund water filters for one year following the completion of the lead service line replacement project, which has been ongoing since 2016.

Does that mean they don't have to fund anything if it's never completed?

mongbiohazard
44 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: Haven't the Dems been in charge up there for many years?  What concrete steps have they taken to fix this problem?

It isn't, no. The Flint water crisis has still not yet been resolved. That's how much America cares about communities of poor people of color.

Haven't the Dems been in charge up there for many years?  What concrete steps have they taken to fix this problem?


Are you serious?

1. Did I somehow stutter and type "that's how much Republicans care about communities of color"? No I farking did not, and that was not by accident. Don't put words in my mouth - read what I wrote, I said what I meant and I meant what I said.
2. The Democrats just won control of the Michigan legislature this last November, you know of the year 2022. It's the first time in 40 years they've had control. So no, they haven't been in charge for years there.
 
freidog
43 minutes ago  
On the plus side, alchemist jobs up 300% in Flint.
 
The Exit Stencilist
42 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: BigGrnEggGriller: mongbiohazard: ParallelUniverseParking: This is a repeat, right?  (Please tell me this is a repeat.)

It isn't, no. The Flint water crisis has still not yet been resolved. That's how much America cares about communities of poor people of color.

Haven't the Dems been in charge up there for many years?  What concrete steps have they taken to fix this problem?

Are you serious?

1. Did I somehow stutter and type "that's how much Republicans care about communities of color"? No I farking did not, and that was not by accident. Don't put words in my mouth - read what I wrote, I said what I meant and I meant what I said.
2. The Democrats just won control of the Michigan legislature this last November, you know of the year 2022. It's the first time in 40 years they've had control. So no, they haven't been in charge for years there.


Oh oh oh... is it time to play the "Yes, but Obama!" card?
 
mongbiohazard
41 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Oh oh oh... is it time to play the "Yes, but Obama!" card?

It isn't, no. The Flint water crisis has still not yet been resolved. That's how much America cares about communities of poor people of color.

Haven't the Dems been in charge up there for many years?  What concrete steps have they taken to fix this problem?

Are you serious?

1. Did I somehow stutter and type "that's how much Republicans care about communities of color"? No I farking did not, and that was not by accident. Don't put words in my mouth - read what I wrote, I said what I meant and I meant what I said.
2. The Democrats just won control of the Michigan legislature this last November, you know of the year 2022. It's the first time in 40 years they've had control. So no, they haven't been in charge for years there.

Oh oh oh... is it time to play the "Yes, but Obama!" card?


For some suckers it's never NOT the time for that.
 
dbaggins
39 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Oh oh oh... is it time to play the "Yes, but Obama!" card?

It isn't, no. The Flint water crisis has still not yet been resolved. That's how much America cares about communities of poor people of color.

Haven't the Dems been in charge up there for many years?  What concrete steps have they taken to fix this problem?

Are you serious?

1. Did I somehow stutter and type "that's how much Republicans care about communities of color"? No I farking did not, and that was not by accident. Don't put words in my mouth - read what I wrote, I said what I meant and I meant what I said.
2. The Democrats just won control of the Michigan legislature this last November, you know of the year 2022. It's the first time in 40 years they've had control. So no, they haven't been in charge for years there.

Oh oh oh... is it time to play the "Yes, but Obama!" card?


Naw.   He will drift over to "election fraud" soon enough.
 
Kris_Romm
26 minutes ago  
Dictatorial_Flair
23 minutes ago  

freidog: On the plus side, alchemist jobs up 300% in Flint.


I guess drinking gold is technically better than drinking lead.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
21 minutes ago  
The people responsible for causing this and failing to fix it in a timely manner should be put in prison and forced to drink nothing but unfiltered Flint tap water until they die from it.
 
ace in your face
2 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: Haven't the Dems been in charge up there for many years?  What concrete steps have they taken to fix this problem?

It isn't, no. The Flint water crisis has still not yet been resolved. That's how much America cares about communities of poor people of color.

Haven't the Dems been in charge up there for many years?  What concrete steps have they taken to fix this problem?


Do you know how much money it takes to fix this? It should be something that federal aid has gone to, in a community whose tax dollars do not cover the expensive cost to fix the water. They need sanitary water for things like bathing. They should not shower or wash dishes etc in this water. This should be a federal intervention.
 
