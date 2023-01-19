 Skip to content
(Twitter)   For once, the survivor was buried somewhere
14
    Unlikely  
14 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk about false advertising.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moments after the avalanche he thought. "So that is why they call it that. "
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death Canyon is the name of my ghost pepper-marinated steak taco recipe. Flank steak, lime juice, garlic, salt, and a ghost pepper or two. Seared on high for two to four minutes, but no more than that. Serve on flour tacos with a little sour cream and guac. You'll thank me later!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: Talk about false advertising.


Yeah he's sure not an all bright man to be boarding next to Death Canyon
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB
Way back when I was climbing I did a route in Yosemite that featured what were called the 'Death Slabs' on the descent. Apparently it's easy to get tricked into going down too early and ending up on these smooth surfaces that tend towards vertical and once you got down too far it becomes very hard to get back out.
Happily we knew about them in advance and avoided dying.
/CSB
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wax_on: CSB
Way back when I was climbing I did a route in Yosemite that featured what were called the 'Death Slabs' on the descent. Apparently it's easy to get tricked into going down too early and ending up on these smooth surfaces that tend towards vertical and once you got down too far it becomes very hard to get back out.
Happily we knew about them in advance and avoided dying.
/CSB


Yikes!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Death canyon? False advertising!
 
ansius
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If only there was some way he could have known not to go near that canyon.
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Death Canyon is the name of my ghost pepper-marinated steak taco recipe. Flank steak, lime juice, garlic, salt, and a ghost pepper or two. Seared on high for two to four minutes, but no more than that. Serve on flour tacos with a little sour cream and guac. You'll thank me later!


And then curse you shortly afterwards?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wax_on: CSB
Way back when I was climbing I did a route in Yosemite that featured what were called the 'Death Slabs' on the descent. Apparently it's easy to get tricked into going down too early and ending up on these smooth surfaces that tend towards vertical and once you got down too far it becomes very hard to get back out.
Happily we knew about them in advance and avoided dying.
/CSB


Death slabs are the common approach for half dome routes.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know, not everyone makes it out of Death Canyon alive.  It's right there in the name.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

question_dj: wax_on: CSB
Way back when I was climbing I did a route in Yosemite that featured what were called the 'Death Slabs' on the descent. Apparently it's easy to get tricked into going down too early and ending up on these smooth surfaces that tend towards vertical and once you got down too far it becomes very hard to get back out.
Happily we knew about them in advance and avoided dying.
/CSB

Death slabs are the common approach for half dome routes.


Different death slabs. Coming off Washington Column.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

damndirtyape: baronbloodbath: Death Canyon is the name of my ghost pepper-marinated steak taco recipe. Flank steak, lime juice, garlic, salt, and a ghost pepper or two. Seared on high for two to four minutes, but no more than that. Serve on flour tacos with a little sour cream and guac. You'll thank me later!

And then curse you shortly afterwards?


Depends on if you eat the marinated ghost peppers! If you do, I take no responsibility for when your ass feels like a three alarm fire.
 
