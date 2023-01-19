 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Progress)   Navigation apps suggest taking Hams Ford Road across the river to detour around an accident. Drivers find out what "Ford" means in the road name, learn that fording a ford isn't something just any Ford or other can do. Fnord   (dailyprogress.com) divider line
10
    More: Fail, Viggo Mortensen, Traffic, English-language films, Teen drivers, Spotsylvania County, Virginia, A Good Day, Young drivers, recent situation  
•       •       •

259 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2023 at 8:30 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The supervisor said he would like to see better maintenance at the ford, but the situation should be a warning to drivers who put too much faith in a cellphone app.

It should be, but it won't.

The way a lot of drivers go about the act of 'driving' these days I'd be surprised if they are even looking out the window more than half the time.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Need more artificial intelligence.

Real intelligence doesn't work anymore.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"GET OFF MY ROAD!!!"
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's a ferry on the Willamette River about 15 miles north of here. Navigation programs will send people to the ferry if they are coming down the I5 headed for the Coast. Which is okay much of the time. However, it's not a big ferry and a Class A RV will not fit. Last time I took the ferry, the operator told be about an elderly couple that came down to the ferry in their "bus", not once, not twice, but three times. The guy was screaming that the map said this was the only route! So, the operator told the woman to program for Salem and once there Lincoln City.  Last he saw of them, but he'll be telling the story for years.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ah, Spotsyltucky.  A little slice of Appalachia dropped in the heart of north-central Virginia.
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least it didn't send them thru the fjord.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not sure if the grammar used by the county supervisor or people putting their lives into the claws/robot hands(?) of a GPS is more distressing.
 
Lunakki
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

natazha: There's a ferry on the Willamette River about 15 miles north of here. Navigation programs will send people to the ferry if they are coming down the I5 headed for the Coast. Which is okay much of the time. However, it's not a big ferry and a Class A RV will not fit. Last time I took the ferry, the operator told be about an elderly couple that came down to the ferry in their "bus", not once, not twice, but three times. The guy was screaming that the map said this was the only route! So, the operator told the woman to program for Salem and once there Lincoln City.  Last he saw of them, but he'll be telling the story for years.


That's especially hilarious and sad because if they're elderly, then they definitely lived a long time before GPS was even a thing. They have no excuse not to know how to use a map!
 
jvl
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jesus Cristo you third world sub-standard of a state, figure out how to build roads right! In California, a road with that many houses would get a bridge even if it were in the fricken mountains.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jvl: Jesus Cristo you third world sub-standard of a state, figure out how to build roads right! In California, a road with that many houses would get a bridge even if it were in the fricken mountains.


It's not the state.  Virginia does great with state roads. This is a county road. This is the doing of a backwards-ass rural enclave surrounded by places you'd actually want to go.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.