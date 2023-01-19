 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Coolest way to travel a river you'll see today   (river-runner.samlearner.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno.. I prefer a canoe.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm kind of glad I didn't pick up those VR goggles. This would have given me a touch of motion sickness. Pretty neat, though.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ha ha, it thinks a drop in the Colorado River basin would make it all the way to Mexico.
 
morg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cool, now I want to check out Inland Water Feature! (farmer's ditch, I think)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can check it on this map, in south central Pennsylvania some of the valleys have a divide running across them. It's very subtle on the ground. North of the line the water goes to Delaware Bay, south into the Potomac.
Follow 220 from Bedford to Cumberland, MD and try to find it.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Subby does not lie.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I remember the coolest way from elementary school.

cdn.retrojunk.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

morg: Cool, now I want to check out Inland Water Feature! (farmer's ditch, I think)


Usually, that's an unnamed endorheic lake, or dry lakebed.
 
Russ1642
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's not how water flows. You could empty entire reservoirs into much of the country and not a drop would make it to an ocean.
 
