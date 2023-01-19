 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Five prisoners pull a Shawshank   (nbcnews.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gained access to the jail's rooftop through the vents and pipes of the building's plumbing system

Must have been some big-ass pipes.

TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: gained access to the jail's rooftop through the vents and pipes of the building's plumbing system

Must have been some big-ass pipes.

They probably managed to climb the infrastructure soffit that contains the plumbing and HVAC ducts.  They probably weren't inside of the pipes or ducts themselves.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jail, not prison. Weren't convicted yet.
Five guys who were deprived of their constitutional right to a speedy trial and couldn't make bail are on the loose. I'm sure cops will track them down when they actually need to be in court.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Get busy livin' or get busy dyin'.
 
Cheron
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ranchguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why they chose enchilada night, I will never know.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They raped Andy Dufresne?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They may be going to hell in a bucket, but at least they enjoyed the jenkem?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ranchguy: Why they chose enchilada night, I will never know.


I'm hearing this in Peter Griffin's voice, appropriately.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I can see maybe the sex pervs but the other guy, was it really worth his while?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Up and vanished like a fart in the wind.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Jail, not prison. Weren't convicted yet.
Five guys who were deprived of their constitutional right to a speedy trial and couldn't make bail are on the loose. I'm sure cops will track them down when they actually need to be in court.


Yea, bunch of regular freedom fighters, these guys. They should be rewarded by having their charges dismissed, and each should be given a complimentary bag of fentanyl for their trouble.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

weirdneighbour: I can see maybe the sex pervs but the other guy, was it really worth his while?


Maybe he is about to be a newly convicted sex perv and heard many "tales from the anus" from his buddies?
 
70xlrt
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Anyone ask Miss Fuzzy Britches?
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm not even mad . jpg
 
Cinedelic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 350x196]


I am not a number!  I am Morgan Freeman!


/been waiting decades for a chance to break that line out in a context where it might make sense.
 
