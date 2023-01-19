 Skip to content
(NPR)   Yes, you've cleaned up your life but have you paid your kid lien?   (npr.org) divider line
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I farking guessed right this would be the Deep South. North Carolina and South Carolina are horrible police states.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay, debt slavery and actual indentured people as property!

Go capitalism >.>
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they said "a repo man's life is always intense", I didn't think this was what they had in mind.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy farking shiat. American exceptionalism, my ass.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have 3 kids, that's plenty.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For anyone wondering what the horror states are

North Carolina, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin have similar laws.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the wealthiest nation on earth, and that means if you're poor you should just GTFO
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houstondragon: Yay, debt slavery and actual indentured people as property!

Go capitalism >.>


Goodness gracious. A socialist defending actual criminal red neck hitlerhitlerhitlers.

Guessing it was the mood music?
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crime To Be Broke In America
Youtube 7r6i_hTIn_U
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: For anyone wondering what the horror states are

North Carolina, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin have similar laws.


Holy farking...I live in a horror state. Thank you for this information.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aloe Blacc - I Need A Dollar
Youtube nFZP8zQ5kzk
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shryke: houstondragon: Yay, debt slavery and actual indentured people as property!

Go capitalism >.>

Goodness gracious. A socialist defending actual criminal red neck hitlerhitlerhitlers.

Guessing it was the mood music?


Why are you calling the people in the story hitlerhitlerhitlers?

Criminal? They did the crime, they served their time, they pulled themselves out the hole.
Red neck? Because they live in a trailer? Because they live in NC?
Hitlerhitlerhitler?? ?!
 
Avery614
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: They have 3 kids, that's plenty.


That was just to make sure they didn't do anything about the one that didn't get returned. I know what I would want to do if someone stole my kids, and quite frankly the only thing that would stop me would be a fear of losing the ones I have left.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds terrible, but this seems like an even-handed way of making sure that people are only saddled with the amount of responsibility they can handle.

They got three kids back. That's a lot. Almost 75% of their original burden.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a friend who is an Adoption Attorney here in Georgia. He's only aware of two times the State went that route in the 40 years he's been practicing. He was not the attorney of record on either one, but he said in both cases there were several other factors in addition to the unpaid bill. Usually, there figure out a Support Order to cover it.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another sign that having children is increasingly a luxury for the rich. We keep ceding so much of our humanity to the upper classes.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ansius: Shryke: houstondragon: Yay, debt slavery and actual indentured people as property!

Go capitalism >.>

Goodness gracious. A socialist defending actual criminal red neck hitlerhitlerhitlers.

Guessing it was the mood music?

Why are you calling the people in the story hitlerhitlerhitlers?

Criminal? They did the crime, they served their time, they pulled themselves out the hole.
Red neck? Because they live in a trailer? Because they live in NC?
Hitlerhitlerhitler?? ?!


Willkommen to Fark
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ansius: Shryke: houstondragon: Yay, debt slavery and actual indentured people as property!

Go capitalism >.>

Goodness gracious. A socialist defending actual criminal red neck hitlerhitlerhitlers.

Guessing it was the mood music?

Why are you calling the people in the story hitlerhitlerhitlers?

Criminal? They did the crime, they served their time, they pulled themselves out the hole.
Red neck? Because they live in a trailer? Because they live in NC?
Hitlerhitlerhitler?? ?!


Yes to all.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What in the ever living fark?! Always the goal is reunification. That is there for all of us, and our imperfections. I approve of that. The point being to get parent(s) the ability to improve their lives and ability to take care of their kids. It does happen. Spent enough time sitting waiting in family court to overhear some people's success stories at doing so. It also does not happen. Which is how I was able to adopt 3 kids. Abuse and/or neglect (hard to prove) are reasons to TPR. Being poor or in debt is not a criteria to place a kid in foster care. Why would it ever be a reason to TPR?!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Murica: where the most important thing is the money.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My FSM.  The second couple lost their twin boys.  He had(has) a daughter from prior relationship - and pays child support.  Her FOUR kids from prior relationship live with a family member.

These two winners have brought 7 kids into this world and can't keep any around.

I weep for our Idiocratic future.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: For anyone wondering what the horror states are

North Carolina, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin have similar laws.


I assume that in Texas we just shoot kids untill the money is deposited.
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

edmo: Murica: where the most important thing is the money.


Can't be said enough
 
0z79
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Alright; which one of you fascist cocksuckers voted for this?
 
melfunction
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My great great grand parents in Vermont and Illinois each bought a child from parents who could not afford them. They were raised in the family but kept their own surnames. They did their share of work on the farms.
 
Avery614
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SisterMaryElephant: edmo: Murica: where the most important thing is the money.

Can't be said enough


I mean it's not really surprising for a country founded by a bunch of rich white dudes who didn't want to pay taxes anymore. This country has always been all about the money, it only exists because of a financial dispute.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We value gold and silver over human life.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Everyone in this story sucks.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mouser: When they said "a repo man's life is always intense", I didn't think this was what they had in mind.


Time to trade in the tow truck. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Muffin top.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Does this just apply to foster kids? Asking for a friend.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jmr61: They have 3 kids, that's plenty.


After the first male heir, the rest are just set dressing anyway.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Damn, even loan sharks will just break your legs.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This country is a farking nightmare.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Does this just apply to foster kids? Asking for a friend.


No, it applies to the slower ones too.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image 425x722]
Muffin top.


you evil farker.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Shryke: ansius: Shryke: houstondragon: Yay, debt slavery and actual indentured people as property!

Go capitalism >.>

Goodness gracious. A socialist defending actual criminal red neck hitlerhitlerhitlers.

Guessing it was the mood music?

Why are you calling the people in the story hitlerhitlerhitlers?

Criminal? They did the crime, they served their time, they pulled themselves out the hole.
Red neck? Because they live in a trailer? Because they live in NC?
Hitlerhitlerhitler?? ?!

Yes to all.


You have three Hitlers, that's plenty.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Anyone been able to find a link to the North Carolina Supreme Court decision referenced in the article?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Does this just apply to foster kids? Asking for a friend.


In the article a foster kid (15) lost her kid because she could not pay. Guess it does.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: jmr61: They have 3 kids, that's plenty.

After the first male heir, the rest are just set dressing anyway.


You hear that, Harry?!
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 minute ago  

houstondragon: Yay, debt slavery and actual indentured people as property!

Go capitalism >.>


Seriously this is straight up evil.
 
