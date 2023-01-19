 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Some people paint flames on the side of their car. Then there's this guy
35
    More: Florida, Chevrolet Corvette, Bradenton police detectives, Chevrolet, right place, Fire extinguisher, right time, Bradenton, Florida, Car and Driver Ten Best  
•       •       •

35 Comments
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Favorite Movie Moments- Deal of the Century - Just a little touch up job
Youtube Zi0nMgQC25o
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sliding Carp: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Zi0nMgQC25o]


Damn it, I came here for this and leaving while shaking my tiny fist.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A guy in my hometown had a conversion van with Kenny Rogers airbrushed on both sides and had The Gambler airbrushed on both sides. The guy was old as hell and was tanned to pure leather. It was awesome.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The department said detectives ran after the car to alert the driver, while also notifying dispatchers.

I'm sure the driver was aware of the flames coming out from under the hood...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, it was just a C4, no big loss.
 
moike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Cleetus territory, makes me wonder if it's a product of McFarland Fabrication that we can expect to see on YouTube shortly.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.com
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image



Fark user image
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Sliding Carp: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Zi0nMgQC25o]

Damn it, I came here for this and leaving while shaking my tiny fist.


Me too!!  -just a little touch up
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Corvette wishing it was a Tesla?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they buy the car in Baltimore?

Best car commercial ever: Fuck you Baltimore!
Youtube U1dUk8x2XkA
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At least that C4 didn't act like the other kind of C-4
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Somebody popped a fuel line.

I saw a VW 412 do that one time. The driver managed to pull into my apartment complex parking lot and get out before the thing burnt to the wheels.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

holdmybones: A guy in my hometown had a conversion van with Kenny Rogers airbrushed on both sides and had The Gambler airbrushed on both sides. The guy was old as hell and was tanned to pure leather. It was awesome.


So, 4 very tan Kenny Rodgerss on his van?
 
erktrek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ooohhh Barcarotta...

Heart - "Barracuda" (1977)
Youtube PeMvMNpvB5M
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wait until you get home before you eat the Chipotlé takeout.
 
whitroth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

erktrek: Ooohhh Barcarotta...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/PeMvMNpvB5M]


Years ago, I wrote a parady: Oooohhh, Pterodactyl....
 
whitroth
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And the guy didn't stop and get out  Happened to my son, and he did *everything* right... and he was a teenager.
 
Ted Hitchcock
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No joke I have twice walked by a taxi that has burst into flames.  First was right in front of my house and the guy asked me to help him throw snow on the hood to help out it out.  I declined and went back inside and called 911.  The second was downtown in a big city and it literally exploded (not hugely but a definite bang and increased fire).  Assuming things come in 3s, I've been a little reluctant to get in a cab for a while.
/CSB
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Corvette Bummer
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh, you like to roll coal? Hold my Four Loko...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
pheelix
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 603x379]


That sick fark must love being pulled over by the cops.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Meh, it was just a C4, no big loss.


The only reason you got the C5 and up is because Chevy finally got thing right in 93.  6 speed, 300 horses and no rattles.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pheelix: That sick fark must love being pulled over by the cops.


I'll never understand why people advertise their nastiness.

They deserve to be pulled over.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Dr Jack Badofsky: Meh, it was just a C4, no big loss.

The only reason you got the C5 and up is because Chevy finally got thing right in 93.  6 speed, 300 horses and no rattles.


media.istockphoto.com

Why would a car come with a... oh.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chitownmike: holdmybones: A guy in my hometown had a conversion van with Kenny Rogers airbrushed on both sides and had The Gambler airbrushed on both sides. The guy was old as hell and was tanned to pure leather. It was awesome.

So, 4 very tan Kenny Rodgerss on his van?


Heh. I didn't even realize how away from me that sentence got.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Dr Jack Badofsky: Meh, it was just a C4, no big loss.

The only reason you got the C5 and up is because Chevy finally got thing right in 93.  6 speed, 300 horses and no rattles.


"No rattles"? In a C5 or C6 'vette? Next you'll be telling me the switch gear and trim are far superior to, say, a Cavalier.

/Admire 'Vettes for their performance
//Build quality, not so much
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MikeBoomshadow: At least that C4 didn't act like the other kind of C-4


Yea they did.  Those CrossFire engines were garbage.  There's a reason they were only around for a year.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DaAlien: No rattles"? In a C5 or C6 'vette


Fark user image


My 1985 'vette never rattled.

Well maybe a few times. I blame my GF at the time.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Dr Jack Badofsky: Meh, it was just a C4, no big loss.

The only reason you got the C5 and up is because Chevy finally got thing right in 93.  6 speed, 300 horses and no rattles.


The C5 didn't come out until 97, so the models  before that were indeed rattle traps.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DaAlien: Turbo Cojones: Dr Jack Badofsky: Meh, it was just a C4, no big loss.

The only reason you got the C5 and up is because Chevy finally got thing right in 93.  6 speed, 300 horses and no rattles.

"No rattles"? In a C5 or C6 'vette? Next you'll be telling me the switch gear and trim are far superior to, say, a Cavalier.

/Admire 'Vettes for their performance
//Build quality, not so much


The good things about the C5 on up is that they reduced the number of parts needed to build one by a third.  So, less chance of a rattle anyway.  Plus the C5 an newer just look better.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thread is incomplete without...

Which Corvette is Best Corvette?
Youtube GvkJzYHCdHI
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: DaAlien: No rattles"? In a C5 or C6 'vette

[Fark user image image 800x532]

My 1985 'vette never rattled.

Well maybe a few times. I blame my GF at the time.


That's a cheater 'Vette.
 
