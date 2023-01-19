 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Apparently not well enough   (nbcnews.com)
    Newport News, Virginia, High school, Firearm, NBC, Denbigh High School, Family, family of a 6-year-old boy, Newport News Public Schools  
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Our heart goes out to our son's teacher and we pray for her healing in the aftermath of such an unimaginable tragedy

Unimaginable.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We're at a point where people just lie avidly and without shame. No introspection, no responsibility, no dignity. We're at a point where there's no taking them to task; we just roll on. Post-truth society.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"It was secured"

Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
....yeah secured with both hands...
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sue the everliving fk out of them.
 
lefty248
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If a 6 year old was able to take it, it wasn't secure! Responsible gun owner my ass.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I haven't seen whether the kid was actually angry with the teacher or just playing.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You know, the kid is born and cries and so you try to sedate it with an iPad and he finds YouTube and learns how to navigate it and make his own playlists. It starts out with Barney and Thomas the Tank Engine but, before you know it, he's watching LockPickingLawyer and eyeing your gun case when he's left alone all morning.

It all starts out so benign, but you can never predict whether your kid is going to be a drooling idiot watching hours upon hours of TikTok videos or a teacher killer who can't be held by any lock.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I own a firearm, and not even my wife can get to it.  Why?  Because it's properly f*cking secured.  It is in a safe and only I know the combination.
If your six year old can gain access to your firearm, it's not safely secured.  This woman should lose her right to own a gun.  Yet, she won't. There won't be any charges either.  I hope this teacher sues this family into poverty.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
With so many responsible gun owners out there, who needs enemies?
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: We're at a point where people just lie avidly and without shame. No introspection, no responsibility, no dignity. We're at a point where there's no taking them to task; we just roll on. Post-truth society.


Hey, they said Hope and Prayer. They've done all they need to do. They need to be allowed to continue to live their quiet life of taking no responsibility, while hitting the conservative talk-show circuit. The teacher needs to spend more time working on her bullet-dodging fundamentals.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm trying to think of all the ways a child could get ahold of one of my guns. After careful consideration, the number of ways is...

...zero.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Our family has always been committed to responsible gun ownership and keeping firearms out of the reach of children. The firearm our son accessed was secured,Our heart goes out to our son's teacher and we pray for her healing in the aftermath of such an unimaginable tragedy as she selflessly served our son and the children in the school. She has worked diligently and compassionately to support our family as we sought the best education and learning environment for our son. We thank her for her courage, grace and sacrifice. We grieve alongside all of the other teachers, families and administrators for how this horrific incident has impacted them, our community, and the nation." "

El_Dan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Our son suffers from an acute disability and was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day...

The school system's superintendent, George Parker III, said during a Jan. 12 virtual town hall that wasn't public that the boy had come to school late and that his book bag was inspected upon his arriving

Well that sounds totally normal.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Responsible Gun Owners...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I mean...what did you expect them to say? Oh we left the gun out, please arrest and / or sue us!
 
olorin604
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So buried in purse?? Sitting on nightstand, top shelf maybe. Unless there is some unimaginable extenuating circumstances there should be felony charges, even if the only sentence is no more guns for you.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The mom should lose custody of the firearms and the kid.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I see a future Fox News guest in the making.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
America's Funniest Home Videos Theme 1990
Youtube CEuRWLgWMjo


/ "AmErIcA, aMeRiCa, this is youuuuuuuuu..."
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Our son suffers from an acute disability and was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day. Additionally, our son has benefitted from an extensive community of care that also includes his grandparents working alongside us and other caregivers to ensure his needs and accommodations are met. The week of the shooting was the first week when we were not in class with him. We will regret our absence on this day for the rest of our lives."

Sad situation all around.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I own a firearm, and not even my wife can get to it.  Why?  Because it's properly f*cking secured.  It is in a safe and only I know the combination.
If your six year old can gain access to your firearm, it's not safely secured.  This woman should lose her right to own a gun.  Yet, she won't. There won't be any charges either.  I hope this teacher sues this family into poverty.


Check out The Lock Picking Lawyer on YouTube. Most safes and locks....are not that great.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

El_Dan: be 3 minutes faster than me


/shakes tiny fist
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My guns are in a locked cabinet. They are not loaded. My ammo is in a separate bedroom safe. Both of those keys are kept in a locked toolbox in my garage-unmarked as to what they open. It's not really hard to actually secure guns. What's that? Oh, you lied. Your loaded handgun was in mommy's nightstand right next to her Prozac and personal lubricant.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, hey. I guess if it was secured then that's the end of it and we can just shrug our shoulders and move on with our lives like nothing happened, right?
 
KB202
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I own a firearm, and not even my wife can get to it.  Why?  Because it's properly f*cking secured.  It is in a safe and only I know the combination.
If your six year old can gain access to your firearm, it's not safely secured.  This woman should lose her right to own a gun.  Yet, she won't. There won't be any charges either.  I hope this teacher sues this family into poverty.


If it's secured so that no one can get to it, why do you need to have it at all?
 
Dwedit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
thornhill
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KB202: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I own a firearm, and not even my wife can get to it.  Why?  Because it's properly f*cking secured.  It is in a safe and only I know the combination.
If your six year old can gain access to your firearm, it's not safely secured.  This woman should lose her right to own a gun.  Yet, she won't. There won't be any charges either.  I hope this teacher sues this family into poverty.

If it's secured so that no one can get to it, why do you need to have it at all?


Because they feel insecure without their precious nearby at all times.
 
Iamos [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

olorin604: So buried in purse?? Sitting on nightstand, top shelf maybe. Unless there is some unimaginable extenuating circumstances there should be felony charges, even if the only sentence is no more guns for you.


It was in a box clearly labeled "Not a Gun! Don't Open!"
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
99% chance the gun was not secured

1% chance it was secured and they're the type of gun-lickers who taught their six-year-old how to access it in case a burglar is in the house. Because gun nuts are way more concerned about the ghost of a chance of a home invasion than the very real chance of their kid shooting himself or someone else.

0% chance there's some way that their "we don't know how it happened LOL" story works.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KB202: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I own a firearm, and not even my wife can get to it.  Why?  Because it's properly f*cking secured.  It is in a safe and only I know the combination.
If your six year old can gain access to your firearm, it's not safely secured.  This woman should lose her right to own a gun.  Yet, she won't. There won't be any charges either.  I hope this teacher sues this family into poverty.

If it's secured so that no one can get to it, why do you need to have it at all?


Maybe they hunt or just like to shoot them at a range for fun.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Iamos: olorin604: So buried in purse?? Sitting on nightstand, top shelf maybe. Unless there is some unimaginable extenuating circumstances there should be felony charges, even if the only sentence is no more guns for you.

It was in a box clearly labeled "Not a Gun! Don't Open!"


Not A  Don't
Gun    Open?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I own a firearm, and not even my wife can get to it.  Why?  Because it's properly f*cking secured.  It is in a safe and only I know the combination.
If your six year old can gain access to your firearm, it's not safely secured.  This woman should lose her right to own a gun.  Yet, she won't. There won't be any charges either.  I hope this teacher sues this family into poverty.

Check out The Lock Picking Lawyer on YouTube. Most safes and locks....are not that great.


He can pick a lock...any lock...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AbortionsForAll: El_Dan: be 3 minutes faster than me

/shakes tiny fist


Hah. But yea, sounds like the kid has some very, very serious issues. If the parents were required to attend class with him up until recently, there is a lot more to this than some random six year old bringing an unsecured gun to show and tell.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The teacher who was shot:
She's good looking. I hope for a speedy recovery and a dinner date where she can tell me all about it.
 
