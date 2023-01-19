 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   This kind of thing could make it difficult for people who can't swim to retrieve their mail   (cbs12.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Police report, Robert Fripp, contractor, lake, bundles of mail  
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Private contractors are doing the post office's job in Florida?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cummings told police the bundles of mail were newspapers and magazines.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newman shocked, SHOCKED!
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta cut costs!
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: Cummings told police the bundles of mail were newspapers and magazines.

[Fark user image 480x400] [View Full Size image _x_]


People still get newspapers and magazines?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: blatz514: Cummings told police the bundles of mail were newspapers and magazines.

[Fark user image 480x400] [View Full Size image _x_]

People still get newspapers and magazines?


did you not see that Florida was involved. some still have wired house phones...!!!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her boss, Timothy Cummings, came to the scene and was allowed to go into the water to retrieve two bundles of mail that were still floating.

LOL he's lucky he didn't get eaten  by alligators.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an asshole.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Private contractors are doing the post office's job in Florida?


A quick Google indicated that the average pay for a delivery driver was $19.25 an hour.

Contractor bids $15/hr, pays the driver a fee for the day, not per hour. So, the faster they're going, the faster they can go home.

Seems like with the prevalence of mailbox clusters, it would be easy to require the driver to log into a device to show they visited the cluster on that day.

This is what privatized mail will get you. The worst service at the cheapest rate possible.

/Had a package stolen out of a parcel box on Tuesday.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Private contractors are doing the post office's job in Florida?


Been going on for a while now.  Turns out you can convince the desperate and not too bright to do a postal worker's job with far less pay, no benefits, and no protections.

It's despicable and, yes, it's the brainchild of Republicans.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Private contractors are doing the post office's job in Florida?


The Miracle of Privatization can get your mail dumped in a lake too!  Don't miss out!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: mistahtom: Private contractors are doing the post office's job in Florida?

A quick Google indicated that the average pay for a delivery driver was $19.25 an hour.

Contractor bids $15/hr, pays the driver a fee for the day, not per hour. So, the faster they're going, the faster they can go home.

Seems like with the prevalence of mailbox clusters, it would be easy to require the driver to log into a device to show they visited the cluster on that day.

This is what privatized mail will get you. The worst service at the cheapest rate possible.

/Had a package stolen out of a parcel box on Tuesday.


Don't take a job your not going to do
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That mailman won't get that transfer to Hawaii now.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

stuffy: blatz514: Cummings told police the bundles of mail were newspapers and magazines.

[Fark user image 480x400] [View Full Size image _x_]

People still get newspapers and magazines?


And their bills are mailed?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can we please stop farming out public services to private companies? JfC...
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

"We used to have to get up in the morning at 3 o'clock and clean the lake..."
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And in the end the contractors end up costing more than an actual employee. It is funny I am a contractor and been with this account for 12 years and I get paid more than my non contractor counterparts. At one account it cost the client $7000 a month to have me there, I wish I made $7000 a month but damn it should have been cheaper to have a full time employee there.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: stuffy: blatz514: Cummings told police the bundles of mail were newspapers and magazines.

[Fark user image 480x400] [View Full Size image _x_]

People still get newspapers and magazines?

And their bills are mailed?


for some, yes. One man even states in the mail that they get late notices because their bills aren't being delivered. I don't know why that is, maybe they're just afraid of using electronic transfers because of all of the hacking  they read about in their newspapers and Magazines.
 
