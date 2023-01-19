 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Sound, OMD, Peter Gabriel, Sparks, and Sigue Sigue Sputnik. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #425. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
44
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

102 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 19 Jan 2023 at 12:30 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sitting by.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squeeee-ing by.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm here early again (wtf is wrong w/ me?)!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I'm probably going to have to try an IPA today (Russian River is returning to the Seattle market after 11 years)
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'm here early again (wtf is wrong w/ me?)!


Is it to compensate for you always leaving early ?

*taps temple with forefinger*
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
and buenas tardes, denizens!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Uranus: djslowdive: I'm here early again (wtf is wrong w/ me?)!

Is it to compensate for you always leaving early ?

*taps temple with forefinger*


Well, if there was a Friday show........ Wait, I'd probably still be in bed :p
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Also, I'm probably going to have to try an IPA today (Russian River is returning to the Seattle market after 11 years)


Stay strong! You'll get through it!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
pleasantly present.
"snow day" well, enough that the school buses aren't running in [wait for it] anticipation ..of freezing rain this afternoon.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: djslowdive: Also, I'm probably going to have to try an IPA today (Russian River is returning to the Seattle market after 11 years)

Stay strong! You'll get through it!


If I'm not here next week.......... :p
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sno man: pleasantly present.
"snow day" well, enough that the school buses aren't running in [wait for it] anticipation ..of freezing rain this afternoon.


If you don't have to leave the house. Don't. We dealt w/ that BS in Seattle less than a month ago. I made sure I had food, smokes, and alcohol beforehand.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Uranus: djslowdive: I'm here early again (wtf is wrong w/ me?)!

Is it to compensate for you always leaving early ?



he's padding his hours so he can be late for his next birthday.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Uranus: djslowdive: I'm here early again (wtf is wrong w/ me?)!

Is it to compensate for you always leaving early ?


he's padding his hours so he can be late for his next birthday.


I deserved that
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

djslowdive: sno man: pleasantly present.
"snow day" well, enough that the school buses aren't running in [wait for it] anticipation ..of freezing rain this afternoon.

If you don't have to leave the house. Don't. We dealt w/ that BS in Seattle less than a month ago. I made sure I had food, smokes, and alcohol beforehand.


This will be round three around here just in the last couple of weeks. It's also coming a bit slower that was expected this morning when they had to decide about the buses... I should have time to top up the larder right after the show.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have the pre game show on.
We're back to the "umm"s again. With added vocal fry
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
OMG she even managed an umm combined with a laugh!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pista: I have the pre game show on.
We're back to the "umm"s again. With added vocal fry


Another thing about Big Shirt that I liked: good mic skills. Talking well on the radio isn't as easy as people think.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pista: I have the pre game show on.
We're back to the "umm"s again. With added vocal fry


easy on the kids. 2nd time on air for him, first for her.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh, and before I forget... someone said tshirts? Photoshop monkey NeoMoxie is on it!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/digital only
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: I have the pre game show on.
We're back to the "umm"s again. With added vocal fry

easy on the kids. 2nd time on air for him, first for her.


I would be much worse, even w/ a lot of practice.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: I have the pre game show on.
We're back to the "umm"s again. With added vocal fry

easy on the kids. 2nd time on air for him, first for her.


Yeah. I shouldn't be so mean. But the umming is a bugbear of mine.
He's had a better one than last week though.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Oh, and before I forget... someone said tshirts? Photoshop monkey NeoMoxie is on it!

[Fark user image 421x284]

/digital only


So, I need to send you money again?!!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Oh, and before I forget... someone said tshirts? Photoshop monkey NeoMoxie is on it!

[Fark user image 421x284]

/digital only

So, I need to send you money again?!!


Send KUCI the money. I heard they might need a new antenna.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Oh, and before I forget... someone said tshirts? Photoshop monkey NeoMoxie is on it!

[Fark user image 421x284]

/digital only


take the farking a out of that one word and i'd wear it.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Oh, and before I forget... someone said tshirts? Photoshop monkey NeoMoxie is on it!

[Fark user image 421x284]

/digital only

take the farking a out of that one word and i'd wear it.


Roses R red
Violets R blue
Madonna's shiat
The end
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Oh, and before I forget... someone said tshirts? Photoshop monkey NeoMoxie is on it!

[Fark user image 421x284]

/digital only

take the farking a out of that one word and i'd wear it.

Roses R red
Violets R blue
Madonna's shiat
The end


no jangle for you for the next...forever.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Oh, and before I forget... someone said tshirts? Photoshop monkey NeoMoxie is on it!

[Fark user image 421x284]

/digital only

take the farking a out of that one word and i'd wear it.

Roses R red
Violets R blue
Madonna's shiat
The end

no jangle for you for the next...forever.


*GASP*
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Oh, and before I forget... someone said tshirts? Photoshop monkey NeoMoxie is on it!

[Fark user image 421x284]

/digital only

take the farking a out of that one word and i'd wear it.


I've been here long enough I add the 'a' typing, even on other platforms.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Oh, and before I forget... someone said tshirts? Photoshop monkey NeoMoxie is on it!

[Fark user image 421x284]

/digital only

take the farking a out of that one word and i'd wear it.

Roses R red
Violets R blue
Madonna's shiat
The end


Madonn surely?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Oh, and before I forget... someone said tshirts? Photoshop monkey NeoMoxie is on it!

[Fark user image 421x284]

/digital only

take the farking a out of that one word and i'd wear it.

Roses R red
Violets R blue
Madonna's shiat
The end

no jangle for you for the next...forever.


If you actually drank, I'd send you a can of Jangle (yes, it exists)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Oh, and before I forget... someone said tshirts? Photoshop monkey NeoMoxie is on it!

[Fark user image 421x284]

/digital only

take the farking a out of that one word and i'd wear it.

Roses R red
Violets R blue
Madonna's shiat
The end

Madonn surely?


no sisters for you for the next...forever
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sno man: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Oh, and before I forget... someone said tshirts? Photoshop monkey NeoMoxie is on it!

[Fark user image 421x284]

/digital only

take the farking a out of that one word and i'd wear it.

I've been here long enough I add the 'a' typing, even on other platforms.


you spelled "eh" wrong :p
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Oh, and before I forget... someone said tshirts? Photoshop monkey NeoMoxie is on it!

[Fark user image 421x284]

/digital only

take the farking a out of that one word and i'd wear it.

Roses R red
Violets R blue
Madonna's shiat
The end

Madonn surely?


M'donna?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hells yes!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

djslowdive: sno man: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Oh, and before I forget... someone said tshirts? Photoshop monkey NeoMoxie is on it!

[Fark user image 421x284]

/digital only

take the farking a out of that one word and i'd wear it.

I've been here long enough I add the 'a' typing, even on other platforms.

you spelled "eh" wrong :p


wait 'til you see what I do to "check" "line up" and "color"... lol
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Oh, and before I forget... someone said tshirts? Photoshop monkey NeoMoxie is on it!

[Fark user image 421x284]

/digital only

take the farking a out of that one word and i'd wear it.

Roses R red
Violets R blue
Madonna's shiat
The end

Madonn surely?

M'donna?


....and no more Roxy Music....

/i can do this all show
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wonder how many demerits I'd have to rack up for SCNW to hit back with an All Whispery Waif show.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.