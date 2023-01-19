 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Word on the streets is that an American graffiti artist who has tagged the word "WORD" on several subway cars in South Korea has been extradited back to Korea, where he faces 3 years in prison. WORD   (vice.com) divider line
38
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

495 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2023 at 12:35 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby spelled vandal wrong.
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe he was sending it to your mother?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't go to other countries and break their laws.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

offacue: Subby spelled vandal wrong.


Exactly. If those "artists" want to paint something, they should buy a piece of canvas (or just use cardboard).
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Don't go to other countries and break their laws.


Unless you are rich. Then you can do whatever you want and the US government will protect you.

If you are poor, don't break laws. Because then you're boned.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would have preferred the old fashioned caning.

*spits bubblegum on a sidewalk in Singapore*
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"What's the word? Thunderbird. How's it sold? Good and cold. What's the jive? Bird's alive. What's the price? Thirty twice."
What's The Word Thunderbird by The Casual-Aires
Youtube hTxWoEy4MoA
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The thrill of graffiti is the farking around part.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I would have preferred the old fashioned caning.

*spits bubblegum on a sidewalk in Singapore*


RTFA.  Will bring your joy
 
houstondragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And?

Tough shiat. He was arrested and extradited from the UK.

"Freedumbs" aren't valid outside the US
 
encephlavator
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, as long as big spray paint and big marker pen make record quarterly profits...
 
toetag
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm all for punishing those (even the rich) that break laws, wondering how much it cost to extradite and convict said criminal.  How much did the US / S. Korea spend to bring this danger to society to justice.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
South Korea in 2022 is not NYC is 1982.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media.techeblog.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
encephlavator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

toetag: I'm all for punishing those (even the rich) that break laws, wondering how much it cost to extradite and convict said criminal.  How much did the US / S. Korea spend to bring this danger to society to justice.


How many tons of volatile hydrocarbons are released each year by spray paint cans? What exactly is the carbon footprint of the, I assume, millions of cans of spray paint manufactured every year? What's the cost to society when addicts huff aerosol paint?

Aerosol paint is probably the most useless, needless consumer product ever.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: The thrill of graffiti is the farking around part.


STOP HAVING THRILL
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Word to his mother.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dope Smugglaz - The Word (Official Music Video)
Youtube WRq9PzI4_Ow
 
General Tom Foolery
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

offacue: Subby spelled vandal wrong.


"vandal" is spelt with a capital V (and FU).

Modmins, I take offense the the lowercase v
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: South Korea in 2022 is not NYC is 1982.
[Fark user image 850x589]


I finally saw the movie The Warriors a couple years ago. Up until when I saw it I assumed the movie was set in a post-apocalyptic destroyed city...
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I would have preferred the old fashioned caning.

*spits bubblegum on a sidewalk in Singapore*


Such a huge deal was made of that. I remember a couple of muscular dudes doing a bit on some town hall show where one caned the other; and the receiver of the caning feigned almost passing out from being whacked in the butt with a stick.

I remember thinking at the time that we're a country of pansies.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

offacue: Subby spelled vandal wrong.


This.

These people are "graffiti artists" in the same way I'm a "guerilla interior decorator" when I break into someone's home and trash the place.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Seems like overkill for a trivial crime.  Just flag him as 'never able to travel here again'.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ART CUM VANADLISM
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Rapmaster2000: South Korea in 2022 is not NYC is 1982.
[Fark user image 850x589]

I finally saw the movie The Warriors a couple years ago. Up until when I saw it I assumed the movie was set in a post-apocalyptic destroyed city...


New York City. Same thing.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: offacue: Subby spelled vandal wrong.

Exactly. If those "artists" want to paint something, they should buy a piece of canvas (or just use cardboard).


Or actually get permission/paid to paint building walls.

//sis in law's biz has a mural
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In Romania? So is that just what the guy does, running around the world tagging things?

I have many questions about this guy's deal.
 
General Tom Foolery
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: offacue: Subby spelled vandal wrong.

This.

These people are "graffiti artists" in the same way I'm a "guerilla interior decorator" when I break into someone's home and trash the place.


What do you think of brutalism architecture? That shiat need pink, purple, smiley faces, tears, and shiat to counter the deaf
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark regulars strangely silent about all the people in US jails.  We have a lot of people in jail because we do a lot of crime.  Other places are aware of the FAFO rule.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Samfucious: Subtonic: I would have preferred the old fashioned caning.

*spits bubblegum on a sidewalk in Singapore*

Such a huge deal was made of that. I remember a couple of muscular dudes doing a bit on some town hall show where one caned the other; and the receiver of the caning feigned almost passing out from being whacked in the butt with a stick.

I remember thinking at the time that we're a country of pansies.


I had a mad magazine that covered the event, it was one of my all time favorite issues.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Word? Was it a certain ornithology word?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Rapmaster2000: South Korea in 2022 is not NYC is 1982.
[Fark user image 850x589]

I finally saw the movie The Warriors a couple years ago. Up until when I saw it I assumed the movie was set in a post-apocalyptic destroyed city...


I recommend Wild Style.  It's a perfect low-budget 1980s slice of NYC.

Late-70s/Early-80s Bronx was wild.  Brooklyn too.  The city emptied out over the 3 previous decades.  So many jobs in industry just left.

The way NYC got train graffiti to stop was not just by securing the train yards, but by pulling any graffitied car out of service for cleaning.  Graffiti artists wanted their work to be seen.  If it wouldn't be seen, then there was no point to doing it.  This is why you just don't see it anymore.
 
toetag
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

encephlavator: toetag: I'm all for punishing those (even the rich) that break laws, wondering how much it cost to extradite and convict said criminal.  How much did the US / S. Korea spend to bring this danger to society to justice.

How many tons of volatile hydrocarbons are released each year by spray paint cans? What exactly is the carbon footprint of the, I assume, millions of cans of spray paint manufactured every year? What's the cost to society when addicts huff aerosol paint?

Aerosol paint is probably the most useless, needless consumer product ever.


So.. hear me out.  Take the expense of extraditing this person and use it on reforms for the bad things you've mentioned?

Seems a better option than spending thousands to extradite and convict, not counting what the plane exhaust does to the atnosphere.
 
General Tom Foolery
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Turbo Cojones: Fark regulars strangely silent about all the people in US jails.  We have a lot of people in jail because we do a lot of crime.  Other places are aware of the FAFO rule.


They're not doing crimes they're are rebelling.

Set the laws and people will do what they want, sometimes in contrary. How contrary do you want them to go?

If you're laws adjust so will they. And they will keep on going further.

I'm looking for a conversation on this, it's a half ass led thought. Do lax laws only ever push the boundaries further?
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.