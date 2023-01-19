 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(1011 Now Lincoln)   Snow storm closes 400 miles of I-80 in Nebraska from Grand Island to Colorado border. Life is Grand and disaster trifecta complete   (1011now.com) divider line
15
    More: News, Nebraska, Wyoming, Lincoln, Nebraska, Nevada, plows space, Colorado, Wednesday afternoon, Thursday morning  
•       •       •

422 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2023 at 2:05 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the best thing to come out of Utah?
I-80.

/works for Nebraska too.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They have islands in Nebraska?!?!?
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: They have islands in Nebraska?!?!?


Only one. It just happens to be roughly the size of Nebraska.

And landlocked.

Not an island, really.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's a neat trick, considering I-80 goes to the Wyoming border, not Colorado.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: They have islands in Nebraska?!?!?


They're in the stream.
 
Dodge Propshaft
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: NewportBarGuy: They have islands in Nebraska?!?!?

They're in the stream.


That is what they are.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No man is an island. Not even you, Nebraska Man.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I swear to god... you people. BANG ZOOM Right to the moon.
 
6nome
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nebraska is the state that Iowa looks down on.
 
youngniel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i call it winter.  one of four seasons, with spring summer and fall
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Finally, this one becomes topically relevant.

Grand Island, Neb.
Youtube 44XkD_aOIP8
 
H31N0US
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

oa330_man: What's the best thing to come out of Utah?
I-80.

/works for Nebraska too.


Also Jersey.

I lived in Ridgfield Park NJ back in the day, and took a business trip to SF. So I was on both ends of I-80 in the same day. Fortunately, was able to skip all that sucky stuff in between. I was able to "fly over" it all, if you will.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: NewportBarGuy: They have islands in Nebraska?!?!?

Only one. It just happens to be roughly the size of Nebraska.

And landlocked.

Not an island, really.


Aye, land.
 
whidbey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I remember driving through NE and seeing these yellow gates on the Interstate wondering why the heck would they ever close a Federal Highway.

Now I know.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.