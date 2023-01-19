 Skip to content
(Fox 5 San Diego)   Old and busted: Smuggling illegal drugs over the border. New hotness: Smuggling eggs over the border   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Huevos on these people...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did any Farker ask for eggs?
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They are so poor they are willing to smuggle a marginal item (for the weight) like that. I shut down arguments about immigration easily. I ask them why do they come? Money. Who gives them that money? Corporations. Why can they file with the IRS legally without a SS# for taxes? Reagan. There is no motive for anyone to stop them other than show for the rubes that need a "bad guy" to blame.
 
Fooshards
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just sayin', if you were an unethical person with an unethical store owner friend, a guy in Michigan could make a hell of a lot of money smuggling beef and chicken for arbitrage in Canada.

//What a weird time to be alive
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
With prices these days:  You wanna make an omelette, you gotta break some laws...
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wonder if anybody is smuggling eggs across the border from Canada. We don't seem to have a shortage here, and our prices didn't shoot up as much as they did in the U.S.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: With prices these days:  You wanna make an omelette, you gotta break some laws...


Well, these are Mexican eggs, so probably not Omlettes. Chilaquiles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fortunately, CBP scrambled some agents to the site and whisked the smugglers away.
 
zez
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So they're egg poachers?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought we were smuggling onions these days? I just bought a whole truck full to try to sneak into the Philippines. It's OK, I super inflated the tires so it'll float. So long, slackers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zez: So they're egg poachers?


Yes, and they're Hard Boiled too.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So pre-pubescent girls, post-menopausal women and any that have had hysterectomies can cross the border without worries?
.
Thanks Republicans! Thanks DeSantis!
.
Wait.....what was the news articles about?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

