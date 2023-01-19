 Skip to content
(MSN) In response to western countries upgrading Ukraine's armor, Russia is deploying its alleged "super-tank", the new T-14 Armata, on the front lines. But the T-14 is...how to put this charitably?..very much still in "beta"
    More: Fail, Russia, Tank, main battle tank, new T-14 Armata, World War II, southern Russia, late December, Russian state media outlet TASS  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool... they'll be waiting for you.

tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What's the Russian equivalent to a Toyota pickup truck with fixed weapons mounted in the bed? If they ever figure that out their ground forces might become efficient for a change.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Smooth move Vlad the Mad.

Keep showing us your latest and "greatest" stuff so we can learn how to defeat it.

All for a war you are going to lose anyway.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are they going to send both of them?
 
erktrek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Understands:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
so Ukraine will capture one and off to the US it goes for a good hard look over.
good idea Poots
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I like how russia has all these extra-scary super weapons laying around and they are definitely going to use them someday, maybe as soon as next week.
Reminds me of how republican's roll out their healthcare plans.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think they've been watching too many American movies that rely on a deus ex machina.

No tank is going to get them out of their problems.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Are they deploying both of them?
 
The Yattering
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If only the orks had an example of another authoritarian superpower putting all their eggs into the 'big expensive mega-tank' basket.  I bet there's even a whole TV channel of History devoted to it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
However, according to Russian media, the tank has been tested in Syria, where the Kremlin has had a heavy presence since the Syrian Civil War.

I'm sure it was incredibly effective against Toyota pickups and AK-47s.  Probably not so much in Ukraine.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Why do articles do this? So stupid...
 
Zenith
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I do wonder if it's coming to the end, I thought last year if we see the T14 Armata in theatre it's cos there's nothing left in the inventory.
I doubt this heap of metal is battle worthy
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Design-wise the Armata has some really nice ideas you're going to be seeing on newer tanks going forwards.

Construction wise they seem to be potato- the main holdup is apparently the engine
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bag of Hammers: If only the orks had an example of another authoritarian superpower putting all their eggs into the 'big expensive mega-tank' basket.  I bet there's even a whole TV channel of History devoted to it.


So... It was aliens?
 
disaster bastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
9 months ago, I would've said this would be an intelligence boon to any country that can get their hands on one. Today, I don't even think western intelligence would even bother to send someone out to poke at an asploded one with a stick.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Zenith: so Ukraine will capture one and off to the US it goes for a good hard look over.
good idea Poots


And once it is inside the US facility, the Wagner soldiers hidden inside will sneak out.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [Fark user image 425x348]
Why do articles do this? So stupid...


Because the AI that wrote the article has much more going for it in the A department than the I.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Da hoomies send big shooties!? WE SEND BIG SHOOTIES TOO!
 
Zenith
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Zenith: so Ukraine will capture one and off to the US it goes for a good hard look over.
good idea Poots

And once it is inside the US facility, the Wagner soldiers hidden inside will sneak out.


well it's one way of deserting
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At this point, I'm not sure the Russians could defeat FUSAG.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No, no, this must be false, disinformation designed to lull America into lowering her guard. We have all been repeatedly assured, since Kennedy was in office, that Russia is a Military Powerhouse intent upon taking over and controlling the entire world. We have been told that Russia, unlike the USA, expends a HUGE percentage of its' GDP into defense, the military, and weapons.

We can compete with Russia if we stop wasting money on luxurious entitlements  such as SSI, SSDI, Medicare, Medicaid, Education, shiny new in-fashion infrastructure, and other indulgences. We must act before it's too late.

By comparison to Russia, the American military is becoming weak and underfunded! We must increase funding to the Pentagon now, right now! MORE money for the Pentagon! MORE money for weapons manufacturers! MORE money for the defense industry! MORE money for Erick Prince and his merry band of murderous criminals - whatever they call themselves now! MORE money for WAR!

/s
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Zenith: so Ukraine will capture one and off to the US it goes for a good hard look over.
good idea Poots


And ten to one we'll find out it's a rusted out Lada motor inside a tin frame held together with wishes and vodka.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's no wonder their military is such a cluster-bomb-fark. With all these different weapons systems
and few of anything in particular, there is no real standardization of anything..Being able to repair
things is pretty damn important during a war err special operation.. If you have a tank with a broken drive
gear, you can't just toss it aside and wait for a new one...But getting the right parts, tools,, and a person capable of fixing THAT particular type of tank all together seems to just make their logistical messes even worse..
To the point that a multi-million dollar piece of hardware becomes a liability because it might break down.
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Zenith: so Ukraine will capture one and off to the US it goes for a good hard look over.
good idea Poots

And once it is inside the US facility, the Wagner soldiers hidden inside will sneak out.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size

And then to get their hands on the large breastes of American Foxes!
 
tjassen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: I like how russia has all these extra-scary super weapons laying around and they are definitely going to use them someday, maybe as soon as next week.
Reminds me of how republican's roll out their healthcare plans.


In two weeks.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Does that include the GI Joe® decal on the side?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'll look forward to the eventual pic of some farmer hauling one away with a tractor.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Canada just announced we're sending a bunch of APCs.   Fark you, Putin.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Cool... they'll be waiting for you.

[tse4.mm.bing.net image 474x842]


And if we do send Abrams tanks over there, one DS shot will go through an Armata lengthwise like the proverbial hot knife through butter and turn the crew into kholodets along the way.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: It's no wonder their military is such a cluster-bomb-fark. With all these different weapons systems
and few of anything in particular, there is no real standardization of anything..Being able to repair
things is pretty damn important during a war err special operation.. If you have a tank with a broken drive
gear, you can't just toss it aside and wait for a new one...But getting the right parts, tools,, and a person capable of fixing THAT particular type of tank all together seems to just make their logistical messes even worse..
To the point that a multi-million dollar piece of hardware becomes a liability because it might break down.


Agreed. It's one of the reasons I advocate for just sending Abrams to Ukraine. Ukraine would be better off with 30 Abrams instead of 10 challengers, and 30 leopard 2s, because of the logistics involved.

This is not to insult the Challengers or Leopards, they are fine tanks. However we have so many more Abrams the logistics will be much easier than bouncing between several different types of tanks.

With that said any significant number of western tanks would be better than the complete lack of tanks we are sending now.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: [Fark user image 768x502]
Does that include the GI Joe® decal on the side?


GI Joeski☭
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Smooth move Vlad the Mad.

Keep showing us your latest and "greatest" stuff so we can learn how to defeat it.

All for a war you are going to lose anyway.


And even if they win the war... then what?  They're sprinting towards a demographic cliff (as is Ukraine), so how are they going to occupy it?  They can't pull a China and just force 5 million Han Chinese to move into Tibet.  They'll have to bring in Muslim conscripts to fight the inevitable insurgency and how long until that causes rebellion in Dagestan and Chechnya?
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Most important technical question is what hardware on the tank is designed to all easy towing by a Ukrainian Tractor. Ball Hitch or front lift?
 
Dryad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Please do. Rushing tanks into combat did Germany so much good in WWII.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Design-wise the Armata has some really nice ideas you're going to be seeing on newer tanks going forwards.

Construction wise they seem to be potato- the main holdup is apparently the engine


That's the thing: "design-wise" is just ideas on paper.  The Corvair was a great car, design-wise.  In practice it was a piece of crap that can't be fixed within the scope of the original design - the design itself was flawed.  Russia always has great ideas on paper that they can't build, so they can't test properly, then iterate on that original design to even find out if the design is flawed from the start.  The Soviets could, but those Soviets who did such things weren't Russian.

Also, they've only got about a dozen T-14s in various states of function anyway.  Go ahead - send them to the front.  I'm sure they'll make a huge difference.  They never properly began production (because they don't work - the assembly line and the tanks), so all they've got are the few they managed to drag off the line.  They were supposed to have 40 by 2023, but they couldn't even get the bearings they needed due to sanctions, so even that paltry number never happened.

The T-14 is yet another joke played by the Russians, in a long line of jokes.  We were just too blinded by the old Soviet power during the Cold War to notice it has all been a sham for the past several decades.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Design-wise the Armata has some really nice ideas you're going to be seeing on newer tanks going forwards.

Construction wise they seem to be potato- the main holdup is apparently the engine


cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In other news... Ukrainian farm tractors were last seen salivating at the thought of new prey.
 
