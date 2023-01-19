 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Doc I saw a new dementia drug ad on TV, can you hook me up? But you don't have dementia or any family history of dementia. Yeah I know, I just want to see if it gives me a buzz. Well OK then - Rx   (upi.com) divider line
37
    More: Stupid, Advertising, Pharmacology, one-third of drugs, Food and Drug Administration, advertising campaigns, U.S. households, high public health value, new study  
•       •       •

707 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2023 at 12:20 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skyrizi is $5000 a dose.. enjoy your buzz.

Also lack of psoriasis and crohn's disease
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Will taking some oh oh oh ozempic get that song outta my head?
 
Milk D
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Get rid of that unsightly psoriasis.

*Side effects may include headache, weight gain, internal hemorrhaging, psychosis, and death.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dad?


/ seriously, he does more drugs in his seventies than he did in the seventies
 
whidbey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ask your doctor about the Never Ending Infomercial.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just went to a Dispensary in AZ, got a months supply of gummies and flower for just over $100. Seems like a fair price for a month's worth of good buzzes, and no long list of side effects beyond "could lead to munchies, cotton mouth, excessive giggling and couch lock"
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
indiewire.comView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My BIL is an orthopedic surgeon, and we were discussing these ads on television trying to peddle the new pharmaceuticals. He said that most of the time, as the headline of the article indicates, that there are, more often than not, generics that do the exact same thing, and the idea of marketing prescription-only drugs directly to the consumer should be forbidden.

My position is that, if I'm suffering from, for the sake of argument psoriasis, I'm pretty sure my dermatologist knows what drugs are available, and effective, and there is no need for an ad that tells me to ask my doctor about your new patented drug.
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's almost like if you need approval from a licensed medical provider to get access to a particular substance, then that substance shouldn't be advertised/promo to the public.

/but banning it would step on Americans' freedom to be manipulated, and we can't have that!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Will taking some oh oh oh ozempic get that song outta my head?


When I watch tv? I hold the remote in my hand so when annoying commercials come on, I just hit the mute button.

there's no way Liberty Mutual is going to get me to listen to their name 3 times in a row every time a commercial comes on.

Nope.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
goregirl.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whidbey: Ask your doctor about the Never Ending Infomercial.


ever notice 99% of all drug commercials are filmed in slow motion?

also I have depression and now, I carry a little sign with me wherever I go now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikey15
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
enjoy you itchy perineum
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: LarryDan43: Will taking some oh oh oh ozempic get that song outta my head?

When I watch tv? I hold the remote in my hand so when annoying commercials come on, I just hit the mute button.

there's no way Liberty Mutual is going to get me to listen to their name 3 times in a row every time a commercial comes on.

Nope.


The Limu emu is coming for youuuuuuuu

Sweet dreams
 
SMB2811
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Drug advertisements don't exist in most other countries, so another 'only a problem in the US.' The one other developed nation that has it has similar problems.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Just went to a Dispensary in AZ, got a months supply of gummies and flower for just over $100. Seems like a fair price for a month's worth of good buzzes, and no long list of side effects beyond "could lead to munchies, cotton mouth, excessive giggling and couch lock"


And inability to short term memory. Worlds better than an alcohol hangover, but going, "wait, what?" all day the next day was what did it for me.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Will taking some oh oh oh ozempic get that song outta my head?


No, but maybe listening to the original will.
Pilot - Magic (1974)
Youtube ccrKk7WDU48


/Aye, ye wee Scots make a bit o' coin from ye chemist adverts on the telly nae.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: The Limu emu is coming for youuuuuuuu


Fark user imageView Full Size



let me tell you, if I ever meet the madison ad men who work for Liberty?

yeah, they ain't going to be able to leave that dark alley way.


BTY this is the best one

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Uzzah: No, but maybe listening to the original will.


makes me wonder if they get paid for using their song. Not sure how copyright music works but I hope they get a decent dime out of it.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Drug advertisements don't exist in most other countries, so another 'only a problem in the US.' The one other developed nation that has it has similar problems.


Interesting how every other developed nation on earth has universal healthcare

Maybe that has something to do with it?
Also interesting how brand name Rx being peddled in those ads are sold for pennies on the dollar abroad compared to what US consumers pay

It's almost as if US consumers are getting assraped by the entire "healthcare" community

You can thank Richard Nixon, Edgar Kaiser and the GOP
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pharma ads have always seemed like cigarette ads to me, & they should be banned accordingly.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I like the Peyronie's disease cure all pill side effects. Contact your doctor if you here a popping sound during erection. Your penis may fracture during an erection or sex.
Not good for your wood.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The first time I saw one of my (at the time) prescription meds (Humira) advertised on tv was weird. Do not ask your doctor about using Humira, because if you need Humira, then you are already seeing a specialist who is well aware of these medications.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My doctor says I watch too much tv.

"why do you want (med xxxxx)" ?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Side effects include anal leakage and death.
 
whidbey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: Uzzah: No, but maybe listening to the original will.

makes me wonder if they get paid for using their song. Not sure how copyright music works but I hope they get a decent dime out of it.


Probably 5¢ a pill.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Just went to a Dispensary in AZ, got a months supply of gummies and flower for just over $100. Seems like a fair price for a month's worth of good buzzes, and no long list of side effects beyond "could lead to munchies, cotton mouth, excessive giggling and couch lock"


I pay $15/month for my most important meds and the greatest side effect is "not dying of internal organ failure, while in excruciating pain and unable to walk or use my hands".
 
danvon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: Uzzah: No, but maybe listening to the original will.

makes me wonder if they get paid for using their song. Not sure how copyright music works but I hope they get a decent dime out of it.


Someone is definitely getting paid to use the rights to the music. But, from my knowledge of how the recording industry operated in the 70s, it's likely the record company that's seeing the bulk of it, and the actual writer probably got something around 55 cents.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The Exit Stencilist: Just went to a Dispensary in AZ, got a months supply of gummies and flower for just over $100. Seems like a fair price for a month's worth of good buzzes, and no long list of side effects beyond "could lead to munchies, cotton mouth, excessive giggling and couch lock"

And inability to short term memory. Worlds better than an alcohol hangover, but going, "wait, what?" all day the next day was what did it for me.


Wait, what?

Honestly, I find that the whole short term memory thing is way overblown. While I may be a little scatter brained when I'm buzzed the only short term memory loss has been very incidental and quite limited

Then again, my THC consumption is much less than the amounts I've seen other people use

I'm pretty much 1x10mg at a time, usually an hour or two before bed unless it's a weekend and I'm in the mood for more fun, but even then keep it to 20 or 30mg in a go

I've seen people sit and go through an eighth or more in 1 sitting and think nothing of it, so it's possible doses at that level might have prolonged short term memory loss. But at my usage level, it's never really been a thing
 
donutsauce
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

danvon: most of the time, as the headline of the article indicates, that there are, more often than not,


This was a fun ride danvon.  FAVORITED!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whidbey: Probably 5¢ a pill.


not bad.

especially if the pills come in a monthly supply
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

danvon: But, from my knowledge of how the recording industry operated in the 70s


Did you know that Donna Summer was paid in cocaine?

Yup...

"Hit Men" the book explains it.
 
6nome
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Side effects include anal leakage and death.


The side effects are always bad. I want side effects that include hookers and blow.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There are a LOT of new pharmaceuticals that only have minor benefits over others as well, and are not worth the exorbitant prices charged when there's a perfectly good older generic available. Your pharmacist is probably the most underused and over educated professional you'll meet. Ask them to tell you what they think before you spend a ton of money, or what you can change to save you money. 99% will be glad to help.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hey Nurse!: Get rid of that unsightly psoriasis.

*Side effects may include headache, weight gain, internal hemorrhaging, psychosis, and death.


A few years back I attended a conference, where one of the presenters spent his entire 45 minutes reading the side effects for a fictitious drug. His timing and presentation were hilarious. Not just death, but death in a variety of complications and colors.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.