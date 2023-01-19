 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Zelenskyy: at this point I'm not sure Putin isn't dead the Kremlin is just Weekend at Bernie-ing him. Kremlin Spokesman: "Clearly, Zelensky would prefer for neither Russia nor Putin to exist...but Russia does exist". Which is NOT a denial   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
43
    More: Followup, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Moscow, President of Russia, Boris Yeltsin, Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's full-scale war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky  
•       •       •

918 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2023 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
God, this shiat is so f*cking stupid.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

whidbey: God, this shiat is so f*cking stupid.


Yeah, but it's pretty much what we all expect from Russia.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Didn't Putin just give a speech at the beginning of the week? Was it live or prerecorded? Or is the assumption it may be a body double? Just seems like a weird statement to make now, unless Zelenkskyy is just trolling in which case carry on.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Prefering that Putin and Russia do not exist? What's wrong with that? Russia behaves like it does to justify it's paranoid world view.

Everybody hates us, nobiody loves us, we should just eat worms and die. But first let's kill and rape our way through a few neighbouring countries and call the desert peace.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I believe Putin died when he was going to come out and make a big announcement before the first conscription wave, and got delayed by a few hours.  All we have left now is his body double, doing what he is told.

I also believe Celebrimbor knows where one of the Silmarils is and he's not telling us.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Didn't Putin just give a speech at the beginning of the week? Was it live or prerecorded? Or is the assumption it may be a body double? Just seems like a weird statement to make now, unless Zelenkskyy is just trolling in which case carry on.


Deep fake. Wait for the one coming out next week featuring Zelenskyy farking Putin up the ass
 
wage0048
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At this point, I don't want the Russian state to exist any more either.  By their own actions that have forfeit their right to continue to exist.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At this point most of the WORLD wishes neither Russia nor Putin existed.
 
fzyancey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So we are supporting russia today.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

aungen: I believe Putin died when he was going to come out and make a big announcement before the first conscription wave, and got delayed by a few hours.  All we have left now is his body double, doing what he is told.

I also believe Celebrimbor knows where one of the Silmarils is and he's not telling us.


Tolkien letter 237 said that Luthien used it for vajazzaling.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fzyancey: So we are supporting russia today.


I think we all support a Russia without Putin and his toadies running things.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: [Fark user image 259x194]


One of my favorite movies because of where they filmed, St. Thomas, because I grew up there and the filming was about 2 years after I moved away, preserving the island like I remember it in film.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fzyancey: So we are supporting russia today.


I'm not.
Are you?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

whidbey: God, this shiat is so f*cking stupid.


reading your own posts again eh?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Russia needs to send Putin to live on a farm upstate before Ukrainian tractors plow the kremlin and plant sunflowers in its place.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's one problem with being a photo-op hungry kind of leader. When all of a sudden you start saying "I totes did this, no you can't see", it kinda gets everyone's attention.

It will be interesting.  If/when Putin dies, I wonder how long it'll be for confirmation of that to make its way to other countries and in what kind of stages it would happen.  If intelligence agencies knew about it, would they sit on that info for a while hoping to manage the surprise (for some sort of strategic reason maybe, or perhaps economic, or both).

Maybe there will be a sudden and drastic change in Russian behavior in Ukraine that reliable journalists start reporting on? E.g. Russian offensive behaviors just uniformly stop without warning and their soldiers just sit there because no new orders are getting to them and the higher ups are figuring out how to gracefully leave and/or are maneuvering to save themselves back in Russia.

Or do we get grainy smartphone footage from some random apartment block in Russia showing us some sort of massive military and federal law enforcement movement inside Russia that could almost only mean that their government is running around with its head cut off.
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I am (likely) one of the few folks here to have gone to Russia, I was there a couple of times for about a total of 2 months.  I was in Moscow and up in the Ural mountains.  In Moscow, with the exception of the old woman who ran the vegetable stand, to a person, they were all surly assholes.  Anyone with a tiny bit of responsibility in the Urals were also complete arses too.  Moscow is a filthy place too.  Nasty place.
 
Fooshards
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Modern Deepfake video is of good enough quality that it might be true.  I don't think he's dead, but it is definitely on Team shiat Face's playbook to appear strong when they are weak; and Pooty poot is a vain little coont.  He's probably got a small library of deepfake vids to release for any little occasion he doesn't want the cameras to see how frail he has become.

//For the record, USA probably does too, especially under drumpf lol
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fooshards: Modern Deepfake video is of good enough quality that it might be true.  I don't think he's dead, but it is definitely on Team shiat Face's playbook to appear strong when they are weak; and Pooty poot is a vain little coont.  He's probably got a small library of deepfake vids to release for any little occasion he doesn't want the cameras to see how frail he has become.

//For the record, USA probably does too, especially under drumpf lol


Because this is the shiattiest timeline, we're probably in for a long, miserable future of various Schrödinger's Dictators.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If Putin is dead and the Kremlin is doing a weekend at Bernie's, that means it isn't JUST Putin that is the Russian problem.  It is Russians that are the Russian problem.

I call for Biden to rid the Giasphere of the Russian problem with atomic fusion power.  Fusion power is the life force of the giasphere.  Bring that life force directly to Moscow.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: [Fark user image image 259x194]


Say what you want, but Weekend at Bernie's 2 had some of the best music of all time.

Weekend at Bernie's 2 - Underwater Stroll
Youtube KL9dhY9mTGI
 
realmolo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: That's one problem with being a photo-op hungry kind of leader. When all of a sudden you start saying "I totes did this, no you can't see", it kinda gets everyone's attention.

It will be interesting.  If/when Putin dies, I wonder how long it'll be for confirmation of that to make its way to other countries and in what kind of stages it would happen.  If intelligence agencies knew about it, would they sit on that info for a while hoping to manage the surprise (for some sort of strategic reason maybe, or perhaps economic, or both).

Maybe there will be a sudden and drastic change in Russian behavior in Ukraine that reliable journalists start reporting on? E.g. Russian offensive behaviors just uniformly stop without warning and their soldiers just sit there because no new orders are getting to them and the higher ups are figuring out how to gracefully leave and/or are maneuvering to save themselves back in Russia.

Or do we get grainy smartphone footage from some random apartment block in Russia showing us some sort of massive military and federal law enforcement movement inside Russia that could almost only mean that their government is running around with its head cut off.


If Putin dies, it will get out immediately. Russia isn't *that* locked-down. It's not North Korea.
 
philodough [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
lol. He looks like sh*t.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Please - keep kicking the ever loving sh*t outta that wanna-be new age tsar, Ze-man.

We don't need people like that in this world.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He's just off visiting his girlfriend. She lives in Canada, you wouldn't know her.
 
wage0048
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

philodough: lol. He looks like sh*t.

[Fark user image 850x482]


Please - keep kicking the ever loving sh*t outta that wanna-be new age tsar, Ze-man.

We don't need people like that in this world.


He looks like he's aged about a decade in the last year.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mistah Putin--he dead.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I remember hearing of the Soviet-era dissident who claimed Brezhnev had died in 1977 and was replaced by a look-alike whenever it was necessary for him to do anything in public requiring a functioning brain-stem.

If it is disinformation, and not an occurrence of Zelensky's indulging in East Slavic-style conspiracy thinking, well---two can play at this game.

Putin may not be in effective control any more. He's visible unwell, and the real decisions may be being made by his minions. That doesn't mean he's actually dead. Facial recognition software would pick out an impostor quite easily in 2023.

The real question is whether it would matter much even if he has been sidelined. Most of the minions are old spooks as paranoid and out of touch as he is. It's hard to see them suing for peace in Ukraine either, not yet anyway.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Putin's just pining for the fjords....
Monty Python Dead Parrot
Youtube vZw35VUBdzo
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

realmolo: New Rising Sun: That's one problem with being a photo-op hungry kind of leader. When all of a sudden you start saying "I totes did this, no you can't see", it kinda gets everyone's attention.

It will be interesting.  If/when Putin dies, I wonder how long it'll be for confirmation of that to make its way to other countries and in what kind of stages it would happen.  If intelligence agencies knew about it, would they sit on that info for a while hoping to manage the surprise (for some sort of strategic reason maybe, or perhaps economic, or both).

Maybe there will be a sudden and drastic change in Russian behavior in Ukraine that reliable journalists start reporting on? E.g. Russian offensive behaviors just uniformly stop without warning and their soldiers just sit there because no new orders are getting to them and the higher ups are figuring out how to gracefully leave and/or are maneuvering to save themselves back in Russia.

Or do we get grainy smartphone footage from some random apartment block in Russia showing us some sort of massive military and federal law enforcement movement inside Russia that could almost only mean that their government is running around with its head cut off.

If Putin dies, it will get out immediately. Russia isn't *that* locked-down. It's not North Korea.


If Putin does kick the bucket it's going to be obvious from all the rats fleeing the ship or the petty tyrants murdering each other to rule over the ashes.

The conscripts will keep getting marched to their deaths in Ukraine because none of the generals will waste time giving them orders to stop, but the fighting will start in Moscow and St. Petersburg as well.

/And I'll make popcorn
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Would it matter?
People are still dying for his legacy. That's a discussion for when the smoke clears, the dying stops, and the politicians meet at the table.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Mrtraveler01: [Fark user image image 259x194]

Say what you want, but Weekend at Bernie's 2 had some of the best music of all time.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KL9dhY9mTGI]


I know the guy who was the double for Bernie for that. Armando Jenik a locally famous diver/photographer in the Virgin Islands:

https://armandojenik.com/biography/
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I believe that Putin is ill, probably seriously ill. I think Zelensky is just poking at the will-be corpse. Putin will probably be pushing some hapless oligarch out of a window shortly to put to rest the rumors of his death.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If Russia keeps on doing what it's doing, large parts of it could become China's newest province.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: If Russia keeps on doing what it's doing, large parts of it could become China's newest province.


China can have the parts without oil and without rare Earth minerals.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

toraque: The conscripts will keep getting marched to their deaths in Ukraine because none of the generals will waste time giving them orders to stop, but the fighting will start in Moscow and St. Petersburg as well.


I dunno.  The conscripts currently in Ukraine *could* be someone's pawn army back in Russia.  Even if they're using the same tactics, just using the conscripts as cannon fodder.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wage0048: philodough: lol. He looks like sh*t.

[Fark user image 850x482]


Please - keep kicking the ever loving sh*t outta that wanna-be new age tsar, Ze-man.

We don't need people like that in this world.

He looks like he's aged about a decade in the last year.


Dying of cancer will do that.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Didn't Putin just give a speech at the beginning of the week? Was it live or prerecorded? Or is the assumption it may be a body double? Just seems like a weird statement to make now, unless Zelenkskyy is just trolling in which case carry on.


Or maybe Zel is baiting Putrid to appear in public for a well aimed drone strike. I mean, unlikely but how awesome would that be?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well they will just use one of his look a likes while they figure out what to do.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Putin is alive and well and is a House member from New York. Everyone knows this.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

aoktrouble: I am (likely) one of the few folks here to have gone to Russia, I was there a couple of times for about a total of 2 months.  I was in Moscow and up in the Ural mountains.  In Moscow, with the exception of the old woman who ran the vegetable stand, to a person, they were all surly assholes.  Anyone with a tiny bit of responsibility in the Urals were also complete arses too.  Moscow is a filthy place too.  Nasty place.


I will never get the smell of bad diesel emissions over the top of snow and body odor out of my mind. This is what Soviet Russia smelled like in 87. I loved all of the people they would push us toward.
/usually you have to pay double for that kind of action
//Armenian cognac is way too sweet
///grapefruit juice is not a mixer
////4. The xotelbar is a great place to find ass, since I paid the xotel marms with real hosiery
//I skipped Stalingrad/Volgograd because I was 16 and hip deep in sexual gratification - 2-3 rusk biatches every night
// found the microphone in my room at Xotel Moscva
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.