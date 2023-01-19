 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Santa Rosa Press Democrat)   Weed dispensary robbed, suspects take the 101 South and crash into a solar panel: The Californians   (pressdemocrat.com) divider line
12
    More: Amusing, Police, Constable, Sonoma County, California, Sheriff, Santa Rosa, California, police officers, Criminal law, Sonoma County  
•       •       •

280 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2023 at 12:50 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Despite this taking place in Northern California, do you know how I know Subby is from Southern California?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In a Mercedes?  Why not just buy the shiat?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

macadamnut: In a Mercedes?  Why not just buy the shiat?


Mercedes was likely stolen
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's not called "the 101" up north.

Don't go trying to impersonate us Angelenos.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: It's not called "the 101" up north.

Don't go trying to impersonate us Angelenos.


I don't think very many want to.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
has anyone mentioned we call it '101' up NorCal, NOT "THE 101" like those a-holes in SoCal?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Despite this taking place in Northern California, do you know how I know Subby is from Southern California?


you mean from The Southern California.
 
slantsix
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm visiting California right now and I have to say, I understand. I feel like the dispensaries here have been robbing me. The prices here are more than double in Canada. Isn't this state full of weed?
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We call 101 south, "Highway to Hell"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As a resident of GA, all I can say is..."oh well"
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ImpendingCynic: It's not called "the 101" up north.

Don't go trying to impersonate us Angelenos.


I lived in Sonoma for 12 years...that's exactly what we called it.

They were probably surprised to find that the road they took towards the dump was a dead end...didn't do their homework.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No mention of the 100-lb. sack of avocados in the trunk. 🪴☀🥑

CA trifecta in play.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.